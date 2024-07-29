Hridoy's life cut short before burden on housemaid mother could ease

Archana Rani began working as a housemaid to support her son Hridoy's education at the university. She planned to stop working once he completed his studies. However, a bullet shattered that dream.

On 18 July, Hridoy Chandra Tarua was shot during a clash between quota reform protesters, police, and activists from the Bangladesh Chhatra League and Jubo League in the Bahaddarhat area of Chattogram city.

The Chattogram University history student succumbed to his injuries five days later while undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).

"My son was not involved in anything except his studies. When he got the opportunity to study at Chattogram University, we were hesitant to let him go. But he said, 'Not everyone gets a chance to study here. Don't worry,'" said Ratan Chandra Tarua, Hridoy's father.

"Later, his mother worked as a housemaid to earn money for his university admission. But my son returned home as a dead body," he mournfully told TBS over the phone.

The family's home is in Ghataker Andua village in Mirzaganj upazila of Patuakhali. However, they lived for a long time in a rented house in Munsefpara in Patuakhali city.

Hridoy's elder sister is married, and his father, Ratan Chandra, is a carpenter by profession.

Hridoy Chandra Tarua was admitted to Chattogram University after obtaining a GPA-5 in both secondary and higher secondary exams in Patuakhali.

After his tragic death, his classmates shared on social media that Hridoy, a compassionate and humanitarian person, had been actively involved in the quota reform movement from the beginning. His main goal was to take care of his family after completing his studies.

"Let the world be of humanity, that's my hope," Hridoy had written in his Facebook bio. However, an inhuman bullet tragically ended his young life.

After Hridoy's death, his classmates shared two pages from his handwritten diary on social media. In his notes, he wrote about the challenges of poverty and his desire to reduce the burden of educational expenses on his family.

In one diary entry, Hridoy mentioned that while studying in Patuakhali, the financial pressure was manageable. However, with his enrollment at the university, it became difficult. As a newcomer to Chattogram, he struggled to find tutoring opportunities in order to ease the financial strain on his family.

Eventually, Hridoy started contributing to his tuition fees by working as a private tutor.

His father, Ratan Chandra, said, "He didn't ask for money from us for about a year and a half. He worked as a private tutor and even wanted to send us money sometimes. But I would say, 'No need. Don't put yourself through that.'"

"Then my son would say that he would end our family's poverty once he got a job," he added.