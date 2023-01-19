Your evening brief -Bangladeshi doctors perform country's first-ever kidney transplant from dead donor 

Doctors in Bangladesh have successfully conducted the country's first-ever cadaveric kidney transplant (the process of transplanting kidneys from brain-dead medical patients). Read more

Among a number of incidents taking place on Thursday (19 January), take a quick look at some of the most important news items The Business Standard has compiled for you…

Bad loan recovery drops 51% in Q3 2022

Bad loan recovery dropped 51% to Tk1,876 crore in the July-September quarter of 2022 compared to Tk3,857 crore in the previous quarter, according to the latest data of the central bank. Read More 

Fed policymakers call for further rate hikes to beat inflation

Federal Reserve policymakers on Wednesday signaled they will push on with more interest rate hikes, with several supporting a top policy rate of at least 5% even as inflation shows signs of having peaked and economic activity is slowing. Read More

Raise own funds for development: PM Hasina urges public universities

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Thursday called upon the public universities to raise their own funds through the alumni associations for their own development and welfare programmes. Read More

 

Shooting continues at Tumbru zero line, 200 Rohingya families take shelter in schools

Around 200 Rohingya families have taken shelter in two schools in Tumbru following a fire in the Rohingya refugee camp near Tumbru border of Bandarban amid continuous gunfights at the zero line, according to a local public representative. Read More

 

Import complexities disrupt baby formula supply

A crisis has arisen in the supply of infant formula with the dollar shortage complicating the process of opening letters of credit (LCs) for imports, while the gas crisis forced exporting countries to limit their production. Read More

Putin ally Medvedev warns of nuclear war if Russia defeated in Ukraine

Former Russian President Medvedev said on Thursday "defeat of a nuclear power in a conventional war may trigger a nuclear war", referring to Russia's military campaign in Ukraine. Read More

Hopes of global resilience resound at World Economic Forum

The second day of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, was full of acknowledgements that the global economy has been more resilient than expected and hopes that the worst of current downturn could end by the second half of this year, Bloomberg and Reuters reported. Read More

Pentagon looks to shift dynamic in Ukraine war, without Abrams tanks

The United States aims to break the dynamic of grinding warfare and near-frozen front lines in Ukraine with newly announced military capabilities that it hopes will breath fresh momentum into Kyiv's battle against Russian forces, a senior Pentagon official said on Wednesday. Read More

Global carbon dioxide removal totals 2 billion tonnes per year

About two billion tonnes of carbon dioxide are being removed from the atmosphere every year, according to a report published on Thursday, but nearly all of it is accomplished through forests, despite growing investments in new technologies. Read More

 

 

 

