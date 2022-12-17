Third place playoff: Morocco respond to level score 1-1 after conceding early against Croatia

32' Morocco work it well down the left this time, with Boufal cutting inside and weaving into the box as he played a one-two with El Khannouss. Sutalo reads the danger well though and gets across to clear his lines.

30' It's wonderful link-up play between Ziyech and Hakimi as the right-back peels into space down the wing. He whips it in from the byline, but it's behind Boufal, who couldn't reach it.

28' Morocco just can't get out of their own half at the moment. Bounou goes long in an attempt to get them upfield, but they quickly lose out to Croatia again.

Achraf Dari is the first African player to score in a World Cup third-place play-off.



A place in the history books forever. 🙌 — William Hill (@WilliamHill) December 17, 2022

26' Croatia win a free-kick on the right this time, with Majer curling this one in. Perisic gets on the end of it and tries to loop a header in from the edge of the box, but it flies high and wide.

24' DOUBLE SAVE! Two poor clearances from Morocco means the ball falls to Modric on the edge of the box. He checks back to lose Dari before drilling a low shot that Bounou spills before scrambling to deny Perisic a tap-in.

23' Still, Croatia dominate possession, but Morocco are making it difficult to get through. Sutalo decides to go long for Perisic this time, but he can't stretch to keep it in.

21' Gvardiol is the youngest player to score for Croatia at the World Cup (20y 328d), with the previous youngest being Ivica Olic in 2002 versus Italy (22y 267d).

Ivan Perišić has now been directly involved in four of Croatia's seven goals at the 2022 World Cup:



◉ 3 assists

◎ 1 goal



He's the joint top assist maker at the tournament. #HRV #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/2rAhHeA1db— Squawka (@Squawka) December 17, 2022

19' Boufal thought he was fouled, but the referee doesn't see it that way as Croatia burst forward. Modric's shot is blocked, but they recycle it down the left through Perisic. His cross is glanced on by Kramaric, but his header is straight at Bounou.

17' Morocco are happy to just sit back in their own half, keeping a compact shape. Croatia are patiently working it forward, but can't find a way through at the moment.

15' El Khannouss is caught on the ball just outside his own box and Kramaric squares it to Livaja. His first touch is sloppy, but it ends up being a good set-up for Stanisic, but his first-time shot is fired over.

13' Orsic's route down the right is cut out, so Croatia work it back to switch it to the opposite flank. Gvardiol goes long, looking for Perisic, but there's too much on it.

11' It's a good reaction from Croatia to going behind as they work it straight upfield following the restart. Orsic cuts inside from the wing and tries to curl it into the far post, but it flies wide.

A first Morocco goal for Achraf Dari, who only made his senior international debut in June.🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/nvDyzuUu0U— Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 17, 2022

9' DARI EQUALISES! Just like that, Morocco are back in this game! Croatia's goalscorer, Gvardiol, gives away the free-kick and it's not a great delivery from Ziyech, but it loops off Majer in the wall and onto the edge of the six-yard box. Dari is alert and he heads it past Livakovic from close range. 1-1!

7' GVARDIOL SCORES! It's a lovely free-kick from Modric as he lifts it into the near post and Perisic peels away from his defender to cushion it into the middle. Gvardiol throws himself forward to head the ball past Bounou as it sneaks into the back of the net. 1-0 Croatia!

6' Croatia are keeping the pressure on Morocco here and they win a free-kick in a good position on the left when Kramaric is tripped by Amrabat.

4' Croatia have made a bright start to this game as Livaja swings the corner into the box and again, Morocco can't clear their lines properly. Kovacic lifts it back into the box, but it's just over Kramaric.

2' Perisic swings a good cross in from the byline on the left and Morocco only half clear their lines. It's knocked back to Bounou, who almost puts it into the back of his own net instead of picking out Dari, but it rolls out for a corner.

1' Kovacic gets the game underway for Croatia!

10 - Hakim Ziyech and Achraf Hakimi 🇲🇦 are making their 10th appearance at #FIFAWorldCup, both equalling Mohammed Al-Daeyea 🇸🇦 as the Arabian players with the most appearances in the competition. Milestone.#Qatar2022 #MAR pic.twitter.com/RbLlCbDtFA— OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 17, 2022

The teams are out on the pitch, the national anthems have been sung, and kick-off is just moments away!

None of the previous 19 previous third-place play-off matches at the World Cup have gone to penalties, with only one being settled in extra time (France v Belgium in 1986). A European nation has won this game in each of the last 10 editions of the tournament, since Brazil's 2-1 win over Italy in 1978.

Walid Regragui makes just three changes from their semi-final against France, with Attiat-Allah, Sabiri and El Khannouss coming in. Ounahi starts on the bench, where Saiss and Aguerd are also named after passing fitness tests. Cheddira is back among the substitutes after suspension, while Noussair Mazraoui is out through injury.

Zlatko Dalic makes five changes to the side that lost to Argentina on Tuesday and switches formation to three at the back with two up top. Stanisic, Sutalo, Orsic, Majer and Livaja are all brought in, while Gvardiol is fit enough to retain his place. Brozovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Sosa and Pasalic drop to the bench.

MOROCCO SUBS: Azzedine Ounahi, Nayef Aguerd, Munir Mohamedi, Selim Amallah, Ilias Chair, Zakaria Aboukhlal, Abderrazak Hamdallah, Yahya Jabrane, Walid Cheddira, Anass Zaroury, Abdessamad Ezzalzouli, Romain Saiss, Ahmed Tagnaouti, Badr Benoun.

MOROCCO STARTING XI (4-3-3): Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Achraf Dari, Jawad El Yamiq, Yahya Attiat-Allah; Abdelhamid Sabiri, Sofyan Amrabat, Bilal El Khannouss; Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri, Sofiane Boufal.

CROATIA SUBS: Martin Erlic, Bruno Petkovic, Luka Sucic, Ivo Grbic, Domagoj Vida, Ante Budimir, Borna Barisic, Josip Juranovic, Dejan Lovren, Ivica Ivusic, Kristijan Jakic, Mario Pasalic, Borna Sosa, Nikola Vlasic, Marcelo Brozovic.

CROATIA STARTING XI (3-5-2): Dominik Livakovic; Josip Stanisic, Josip Sutalo, Josko Gvardiol; Mislav Orsic, Lovro Majer, Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic, Ivan Perisic; Marko Livaja, Andrej Kramaric.

It's a full-circle moment for Croatia and Morocco, who are now battling it out for third place in the 2022 World Cup after meeting in their opening group game of the tournament. They played out a 0-0 draw in that match, but have both pulled off some big results since then. Croatia missed the chance to reach a second consecutive final in the tournament after being comfortably beaten 3-0 by Argentina on Tuesday, just four days after knocking Brazil out on penalties. Morocco have already made history in this tournament, reaching the furthest point of any African nation in the competition. Their 2-0 defeat to France in the semi-final was their first at this World Cup, and they've kept four clean sheets so far.

Hello and welcome to live coverage of the World Cup third-place play-off meeting between Croatia and Morocco at the Khalifa International Stadium!