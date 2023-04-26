Southeast, Mercantile banks get nod to declare dividend

The Southeast Bank and Mercantile Bank got the nod from the Bangladesh Bank to declare dividends to their shareholders for the calendar year 2022, which ended on 31 December.

Meanwhile, the two banks also fixed the board meeting date on 30 April at 3pm to declare dividend and approve the audited financial statement for 2022.

At the end of the first three quarters of 2022, Southeast Bank's earnings per share (EPS) was Tk2.78, which was 8% lower than the previous year at the same period.

Earlier, it had paid off an 8% cash and 4% stock dividends for 2021.

Its shares have been traded on the floor price at Tk13.80 each since August last year at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Besides, Mercantile Bank's earnings per share (EPS) was Tk3.25, which was slightly higher than the previous year in the same period.

Earlier, it had paid off a 12.50% cash and 5% stock dividends for 2021.

The last trading price of this share was Tk13.80 on Wednesday, which was 0.72% lower than the previous session at the DSE.