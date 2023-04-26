Southeast, Mercantile banks get nod to declare dividend

Top News

TBS Report
26 April, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 01:39 pm

Related News

Southeast, Mercantile banks get nod to declare dividend

The two banks also fixed the board meeting date on 30 April at 3pm to declare dividend and approve the audited financial statement for 2022

TBS Report
26 April, 2023, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 26 April, 2023, 01:39 pm
Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The Southeast Bank and Mercantile Bank got the nod from the Bangladesh Bank to declare dividends to their shareholders for the calendar year 2022, which ended on 31 December.

Meanwhile, the two banks also fixed the board meeting date on 30 April at 3pm to declare dividend and approve the audited financial statement for 2022.

At the end of the first three quarters of 2022, Southeast Bank's earnings per share (EPS) was Tk2.78, which was 8% lower than the previous year at the same period.

Earlier, it had paid off an 8% cash and 4% stock dividends for 2021.

Its shares have been traded on the floor price at Tk13.80 each since August last year at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE).

Besides, Mercantile Bank's earnings per share (EPS) was Tk3.25, which was slightly higher than the previous year in the same period.

Earlier, it had paid off a 12.50% cash and 5% stock dividends for 2021.

The last trading price of this share was Tk13.80 on Wednesday, which was 0.72% lower than the previous session at the DSE.

 

Bangladesh / Stocks

stocks / Bangladesh / Southeast Bank / Mercantile bank / DSE / Stock exchange

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nowadays, about 140 countries deal with outbreaks of dengue regularly. And those outbreaks are getting larger and more severe. Photo: Bloomberg

Mosquitoes are poised to swamp our health systems

1h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

'Bangladesh govt has carefully avoided polarisation narratives'

21h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The importance of personal financial literacy in trying times

1d | Panorama
Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Buffett and other billionaires agree: Tokyo's worth revisiting

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

This year's Baisakhi fair, Lal Mia sold 500 flutes

Now | TBS Stories
A 400 billion dollar market for Bottled Water

A 400 billion dollar market for Bottled Water

1h | TBS Stories
Polluted Buriganga is still a source of livelihood

Polluted Buriganga is still a source of livelihood

17h | TBS Stories
How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

How was Humayun Ahmed's relationship with kuddus Boyati?

19h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays

6
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt