Social media platform X down for users globally - Downdetector

21 December, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 21 December, 2023, 01:07 pm

Over 47,000 U.S. users faced access issues with X and X Pro, according to Downdetector data

A screen capture of Twitter's official page with an "X" on the profile image is seen on 23 July, 2023 in this screengrab obtained from a social media website. Photo: REUTERS/File Photo Acquire Licensing Rights

Social media platform X and X Pro suffered outages globally early Thursday, according to Downdetector.com.

Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were unable to view posts on the social media site with a message that said "Welcome to X!"

Users encountered loading issues on X Pro, formerly TweetDeck, with a message that said "Waiting for posts."

Over 47,000 U.S. users faced access issues with X and X Pro, according to Downdetector data.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including use

