Kyiv warned of toxic fumes after strike on oil depot

Reuters
27 February, 2022, 10:55 am
Last modified: 27 February, 2022, 12:00 pm

Russian missiles have hit the Ukrainian town of Vasylkiv southwest of the capital, Kyiv, setting an oil terminal ablaze, the town's mayor said on Sunday.

"The enemy wants to destroy everything around," Natalia Balasinovich said in a video posted online.

Photographs and video posted online showed large flames rising under the night sky. The authorities warned residents to be on alert for toxic fumes.

Also on Sunday morning, Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's Luhansk province said an oil terminal was blown up by a Ukrainian missile in the town of Rovenky.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service has confirmed a rocket struck a nine-storey unit block in the north-eastern city of Kharkiv, killing one woman and injuring others.

Kharkiv - Ukraine's second-largest city - has faced Russian military assault since 24 February, the first day of the war.

 

