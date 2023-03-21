KFL group partners with Chinese LONGi to develop 5MW rooftop solar capacity

TBS Report
21 March, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 08:41 pm

KFL group partners with Chinese LONGi to develop 5MW rooftop solar capacity

TBS Report
21 March, 2023, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 21 March, 2023, 08:41 pm
KFL group partners with Chinese LONGi to develop 5MW rooftop solar capacity

Khantex Fashions Limited (KFL), one of the concerns of KFL Group, is going to build around 5MW rooftop solar capacity in its different office rooftops.

In order to materialise the plan, Khantex Composite Textiles has signed a memorandum of understating (MoU) with Longi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd on Sunday at the Westin hotel in the capital.

Humayun Kabir Salim, managing director of KFL Group; Felix Fu, senior sales manager of Longi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd; Mir Md Ahsan Huda, senior sales manager of Longi Green Energy Technology Co Ltd and Md Arifur Rahman Taluker, head of business development & engineering of KFL Solartech Ltd were present at the signing ceremony.

Meanwhile, KFL Group also launched its new venture KFL Solartech Ltd in the same programme aiming to build 50 MW rooftop solar systems by 2025. 

More than 100 apparel industry owners, experts and buyers were present at the grand launching ceremony.

Humayun Kabir Salim said, "Khantex Fashions Limited is the flagship company of KFL Group, which is a LEED-certified green factory keeping in mind sustainability programmes.

"We are also one of the pioneers to use the industry rooftop solar power plant with net metering to the national grid. The relentless cost savings and environmental safety have been brilliant from which we have decided to set up around 5 MW in our different offices phase-wise and initially we'll install 2 MW in Khantex Composite," he said.

Khantex Composite Textiles Limited is a concern of KFL Group with a $38.80 million investment. 

Founded in 2000, LONGi is the world's leading solar technology company.

