Ireland bat first in 3rd ODI as Miraz comes in for Yasir for Tigers

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 04:02 pm

Trailing the ODI series 1-0, Ireland have a chance to level things with a win while hosts Bangladesh will be looking to win the series 2-0.

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Ireland have won the toss in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh and decided to bat first at Sylhet.

Trailing the ODI series 1-0, Ireland have a chance to level things with a win while hosts Bangladesh will be looking to win the series 2-0.

The visitors are unchanged from the last match, which got abandoned due to rain while there is one change for Bangladesh as batter Yasir Ali is dropped and all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes in.

Here's how the starting XIs look for both teams

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal (capt), 2 Litton Das, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 5 Shakib Al Hasan, 6 Towhid Hridoy, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Taskin Ahmed, 9, Ebadot Hossain, 10 Nasum Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Ireland: 1 Paul Stirling, 2 Stephen Doheny, 3 Andy Balbirnie (capt), 4 Harry Tector, 5 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 6 Matthew Humphreys, 7 George Dockrell, 8 Curtis Campher, 9 Andy McBrine, 10 Mark Adair, 11 Graham Hume

