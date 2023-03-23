Ireland bat first in 3rd ODI as Miraz comes in for Yasir for Tigers

Ireland have won the toss in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh and decided to bat first at Sylhet.

Trailing the ODI series 1-0, Ireland have a chance to level things with a win while hosts Bangladesh will be looking to win the series 2-0.

The visitors are unchanged from the last match, which got abandoned due to rain while there is one change for Bangladesh as batter Yasir Ali is dropped and all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz comes in.

Here's how the starting XIs look for both teams

Bangladesh: 1 Tamim Iqbal (capt), 2 Litton Das, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto, 4 Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), 5 Shakib Al Hasan, 6 Towhid Hridoy, 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Taskin Ahmed, 9, Ebadot Hossain, 10 Nasum Ahmed, 11 Mustafizur Rahman

Ireland: 1 Paul Stirling, 2 Stephen Doheny, 3 Andy Balbirnie (capt), 4 Harry Tector, 5 Lorcan Tucker (wk), 6 Matthew Humphreys, 7 George Dockrell, 8 Curtis Campher, 9 Andy McBrine, 10 Mark Adair, 11 Graham Hume