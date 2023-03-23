EBL launches co-branded Visa Credit Card with BGMEA

The Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), in association with Visa, launched co-brand credit cards today.

The co-branded cards, exclusively designed for the BGMEA, will provide financial solutions to its employees and member organisations with a safer and more convenient payment option, a press release says.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO, EBL said, Partnering with the BGMEA is a privilege and honour.

"Today we are launching a sophisticated co-brand card that will make card payment transactions within and beyond Bangladesh seamless and hassle-free."

Faruque Hassan, president of the BGMEA said, "Our collaboration with EBL has always been strong, and we're excited to expand it with this new offering. We are committed to continually strengthening our partnership with EBL to bring more value to our members through innovative solutions."

The co-branded credit card will be available in two variants – Platinum and Signature.

It will come with benefits such as complimentary access to the EBL Skylounge at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

Cardholders can also request a Priority Pass card at zero issuance fees, which offers access to over 1,100 international airport lounges across 120 countries.

Cardholders can also enjoy discounts at hundreds of lifestyle, shopping, and dining merchants, as well as by-one-get-one (BOGO) offers at renowned restaurants in Dhaka.

Two free supplementary cards will be available against a primary credit card issued. Cardholders will have access to EBL 24x7 call center for prompt support.

Faruque Hassan, president of the BGMEA, attended the launching ceremony as the chief guest. Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO, EBL and senior officials from both the organisations were present among others at the event held at the Head Office of Eastern Bank Limited in Dhaka.