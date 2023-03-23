EBL launches co-branded Visa Credit Card with BGMEA

Top News

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 12:32 pm

Related News

EBL launches co-branded Visa Credit Card with BGMEA

TBS Report
23 March, 2023, 12:25 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2023, 12:32 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) and the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), in association with Visa, launched co-brand credit cards today.

The co-branded cards, exclusively designed for the BGMEA, will provide financial solutions to its employees and member organisations with a safer and more convenient payment option, a press release says.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO, EBL said, Partnering with the BGMEA is a privilege and honour. 

"Today we are launching a sophisticated co-brand card that will make card payment transactions within and beyond Bangladesh seamless and hassle-free."

Faruque Hassan, president of the BGMEA said, "Our collaboration with EBL has always been strong, and we're excited to expand it with this new offering. We are committed to continually strengthening our partnership with EBL to bring more value to our members through innovative solutions."

The co-branded credit card will be available in two variants – Platinum and Signature. 

It will come with benefits such as complimentary access to the EBL Skylounge at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka and Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram. 

Cardholders can also request a Priority Pass card at zero issuance fees, which offers access to over 1,100 international airport lounges across 120 countries. 

Cardholders can also enjoy discounts at hundreds of lifestyle, shopping, and dining merchants, as well as by-one-get-one (BOGO) offers at renowned restaurants in Dhaka.

Two free supplementary cards will be available against a primary credit card issued. Cardholders will have access to EBL 24x7 call center for prompt support.

 

Faruque Hassan, president of the BGMEA, attended the launching ceremony as the chief guest.  Ali Reza Iftekhar, MD and CEO, EBL and senior officials from both the organisations were present among others at the event held at the Head Office of Eastern Bank Limited in Dhaka.

Banking

Banking / EBL / BGMEA / Finance / salary

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Massachusetts-based engineering geologist Mir Fazlul Karim. Illustration: TBS

'In terms of seismic risk, most of Bangladesh including Dhaka is moderately safe'

1h | Panorama
Ships anchored on the port channel in Patenga sea beach. Photo: Aneek Chanda

The beauty of our port city, Chattogram

3h | Explorer
Sadeka Begum. Photo: Courtesy

Sadeka's magic lamp: How a garment worker became an RMG CEO

4h | Panorama
Photo: TBS

US Ambassador graces the closing ceremony of Lalbagh Fort Hammam Khana restoration

4h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

Why Black Sea is so important for Russia?

1h | TBS World
What is Interpol red alert?

What is Interpol red alert?

16h | TBS Stories
Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

Haaland is only 3 goals behind to set a record in the English league

14h | TBS SPORTS
End of Ukraine war no closer after Putin, Xi talks

End of Ukraine war no closer after Putin, Xi talks

17h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Photo illustration: Steph Davidson; Getty Images
Bloomberg Special

Elon Musk's global empire has made him a burning problem for Washington

2
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Bangladesh

Arav Khan under UAE police 'surveillance'

3
Md Shahabuddin Alam, managing director (MD) of SA Group. Photo: UNB
Court

SA Group MD, his wife banned from leaving country

4
Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts
Splash

Sabila Nur attempts to silence critics with university transcripts

5
Photo: Collected
Crime

Mahiya Mahi arrested in DSA case; sent to jail for 'defaming police'

6
Sehri, Iftar timings this year
Bangladesh

Sehri, Iftar timings this year