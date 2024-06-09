Banks to remain open on 14, 15, 16 June in industrial areas

Banks have been asked to continue operation on 14, 15, 16 June to facilitate payment of garment workers' salary, Eid bonus, allowances and export-import activities.

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) gave the directive to the scheduled banks through a circular on Sunday (9 June).

The central bank has asked banks to continue full-day operation on these three days in the industrial areas in Dhaka metropolitan area, Narayanganj and Chattogram.

Meanwhile, instructions have been issued for various bank branches and ATM booths in sea, land, and airport areas to remain open 24/7.

Bangladesh will celebrate Eid-ul-Adha, the second biggest religious festival of the Muslims, on 17 June. Consequently, 16-18 have been declared as government holidays for Eid.

In a separate circular, the central banks has announced that banks will remain open from 10am to 6pm after the Eid holidays.

At present, the office hours at banks are from 10am to 5pm.