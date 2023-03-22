Arav’s extradition now depends on foreign ministry efforts: Police

TBS Report
22 March, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 09:07 pm

Arav’s extradition now depends on foreign ministry efforts: Police

DMP asks Indian High Commission how Arav got an Indian passport, forged his identity, and fled to the UAE

TBS Report
22 March, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 22 March, 2023, 09:07 pm
Photo: Collected from Facebook
Photo: Collected from Facebook

Police officials tasked with bringing back Rabiul Islam, alias Arav Khan, from Dubai said they are waiting for the foreign ministry to conduct the extradition as the matter now depends on diplomatic efforts.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Headquarters (Media and Public Relations) Monzur Rahman told The Business Standard that they still have nothing new to report on bringing the fugitive back from Dubai. 

"Our efforts are still on. Once we get any positive news, the public will surely know," he added.

An official from the National Central Bureau (NCB), popularly known as the Interpol desk, at Bangladesh Police Headquarters told TBS they had done their part with NCB Dubai and the UAE law enforcement authorities. 

He said they have talked with Dubai police over video conferences several times in the last two days. 

"We're translating all the case documents into Arabic and giving them updates. The Dubai police have already identified him and kept him under surveillance," he added. 

Another police headquarters official said, "First and foremost, it depends on the UAE. The rest will be done by the foreign ministry." 

Meanwhile, a Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch official involved in the Arav Khan case said they had sent a letter to the Indian High Commission asking for detailed information on Arav Khan.

They want to know how he got an Indian passport, forged his identity, and fled to the UAE.

"These information are needed for extradition and would prove he is a fugitive from Bangladeshi," the police official added.    

Earlier, Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Detective Branch Chief Harun Or Rashid told the media they met the UAE ambassador and Indian high commissioner to discuss Arav's extradition from Dubai. 

Abu Zafor, Bangladesh ambassador to the UAE, could not be reached for comments. 

Arav, the accused in a case filed over the murder of Special Branch Police Inspector Mamun Imran Khan, has reportedly been under the surveillance of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) police since Tuesday afternoon. 

His different offices have been padlocked since the surveillance began. 

According to several police sources in the UAE and Bangladesh, Dubai police detained Arav on Tuesday, following an Interpol red notice application by Bangladesh before releasing him a few hours later.

According to multiple sources, law enforcement agencies have kept Arav in a safe home under close surveillance.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam on Tuesday told the media that the situation "was still unfolding" and the media will learn the developments as it happens.

Shahriar Alam, however, said, "There is no scope for any Bangladeshi fugitive accused to take shelter in any friendly countries."

