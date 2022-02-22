Workers’ safety lies in the rubble of the construction boom

The construction sector in Bangladesh is currently one of the largest contributors to the economy. The industry, which is mostly dependent on unorganised labour, is also one of Bangladesh's largest employment providers. In recent years, Bangladesh has witnessed a massive construction boom, in line with the growth of incomes and expansion of urban areas.

The World Bank's Bangladesh Development Report 2016 states the construction sub-sector did better in Fiscal Year (FY) 16 than the previous year, rising at an 8.9% rate, compared to 8.6% the previous year.

Real estate, rental, and commercial operations have also done better, growing at a rate of 4.5% in FY16, compared to the 4.4% in FY15. Bangladesh has an established manufacturing capacity of 40 million tonnes of cement per year, however, only 32 million tonnes of cement are used each year.

The country is able to supply local steel and cement demands. But unfortunately, inadequate emphasis is given to ensuring safe working conditions for construction workers.

According to the Occupational Safety, Health, and Environment (OSHE), 147 construction workers died in 2016 as a result of dangerous working conditions in the real estate sector. The fatality rate increased to 179 in 2017.

The Bangladesh Institute of Labour Studies (BILS) reported that there were a total of 1,196 deaths in the construction industry between 2005 and 2016. This resulted in about 100 fatalities every year on average.

The most common causes of occupational hazards in the construction sector are: falls from heights, electrocutions, falling walls, and scaffolding. Sekendar Ali Mina, executive director of SRS, said negligence and incapability of the authorities concerned in ensuring safety are the major causes of accidents.

In Bangladesh, there are two key construction safety legislations. The first is the Bangladesh Labour Act (BLA) 2006, which codifies all of Bangladesh's labour regulations and establishes criteria for safe working conditions and worker compensation in the case of injury or death.

The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE) is in charge of enforcing the act. The second is the Bangladesh National Building Code (BNBC) 2006, which specifies the minimum design and construction requirements for all buildings in Bangladesh and includes rules for safe construction methods and worker welfare.

Despite the presence of such laws in Bangladesh, research shows that due to different obstacles, construction safety remains a big concern. In order to reduce construction hazards in Bangladesh, it is crucial to focus on ensuring workplace safety for construction employees.

Safety training

Construction workers in Bangladesh are under-trained since their employers know they can be readily replaced. Because the working conditions in this sector are so tough, most workers end up in construction as a last alternative.

Contractors, recognising their workers' transitory position, do not invest in their training and safety. As contractors frequently change employees on-site, companies should provide recurring safety training to maintain a consistent safe workplace.

Furthermore, the permanent workforce should be provided with proper safety training courses so that each employee can learn about the hazards connected with the specific sort of work they are performing.

Proper monitoring system

Experts say, monitoring construction safety is still a key barrier in Bangladesh because of several constraints including a lack of clarity regarding enforcement authority and a lack of manpower at enforcing agencies.

Lacking government pressure, most construction companies in our state refuse to produce the essential safety precautions necessary. The Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments (DIFE), which is part of the Ministry of Labour and Employment, is in charge of ensuring employees' occupational health and safety.

So, to make sure workers are safe, the department should take appropriate measures to improve construction site monitoring.

In order to reduce construction hazards in Bangladesh, it is crucial to focus on ensuring workplace safety for construction employees. Photo: Bloomberg

Medical safety

Construction workers are at risk of occupational diseases such as eczema, silicosis, asbestosis, deafness, musculoskeletal disorder, and breathing problems. Some of these problems can lead to fatal diseases.

These may be decreased if there were a sufficient number of medical experts in occupational diseases, which is not present in Bangladesh. Occupational health is also not widely taught in medical institutions in our country. Hence, the authorities need to detect these impediments and safeguard construction workers' medical safety.

Guidelines for safety

Every company must establish certain key safety guidelines that will serve as the cornerstone for the company's safety policy. The key principles should be basic so that they are commonly recognized by all managers and employers, and that they are regularly reinforced in their minds.

Establish legal framework

When it comes to protecting employees' rights and well-being, the construction industry is often overlooked. Sadly, the Labour Act only applies to the formal sector, and the construction industry, which is still considered informal, does not receive the recognition it needs from legislators.

The scenario must change, and the government must establish a legislative framework to protect workers' workplace safety and recompense them for any damage sustained.

Construction companies should be tested and certified by international regulatory agencies, since this will ensure accountability. The Penal Code 1860 contains a legal provision for death as a result of negligence that could be used to prevent deaths that occur in the construction industry.

The legal procedure is frequently hampered by coercion from many sources. Nevertheless, requiring certification, which necessitates rigorous adherence to building requirements, would improve employee safety.

Besides, the environment ministry is responsible for monitoring environmental, health, and safety hazards, according to the Conservation Act of 1995. A project's environmental management plan, which clearly identifies the project's environmental, health, and safety risks, is a prerequisite for approval. So, the Department of Environment is legally accountable for managing construction workers' safety.

According to Dr AFM Saiful Amin, professor of Civil Engineering at BUET, the cost of ensuring safety is not extremely high. So, rather than cost, what our society actually lacks is awareness. Emphasising construction safety in our engineering education is one of the methods which can increase awareness.

In our country, the civil engineering curriculum does not include a construction management course. Engineering students are not well-versed in safe construction technology.

This issue should be taken seriously in order to make the required adjustments to the engineering curriculum. Construction companies and universities can work together to train engineers in construction methods. It might be either a certificate or a diploma course.

The Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) said Bangladesh is on track to officially become a developing country, but there is no alternative to guaranteeing workplace safety in order to accomplish this goal.

In the end, the government and company owners need to address the aforementioned issues without any delay, or else this sector will suffer huge losses in the future.

Afsana Rubaiyat is a law student at North South University (NSU). She can be reached atafsana.rubaiyat@northsouth.edu.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.