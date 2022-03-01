Why we should adopt public-private partnership in school education

Everybody acknowledges that education is the backbone of a nation. Ensuring quality education for all is one of the prime objectives of the Bangladesh government. The present government, during its tenure, has taken many initiatives to turn the young generation into human resources, rather than being a burden to the nation.

A significant increase in enrollment in all levels of education has occurred. Government policies, private and community initiatives and cooperation of the NGOs collectively have contributed to this achievement.

The increased number of girls in all levels of education is a great achievement and a role model for other developing countries. To achieve this, the government had to invest a huge amount in this sector.

The government has established a huge number of educational institutions of all types and at all levels, has recruited teaching and other staff, built new academic buildings and renovated old buildings for existing institutions, and taken on many projects to enhance the access and quality of education.

Education plays a critical role in creating responsible citizens, promoting economic growth and reducing poverty. Every government, throughout the world, is responsible for ensuring the provision of quality basic education services.

Government funding also expands the access to education to those who could not otherwise afford it. The Bangladesh government prioritises education appropriately. Yet, a lot remains unfinished as we cannot say confidently that the quality of education is satisfactory and all the eligible children are in school.

Enrollment and positive schooling outcomes can be accelerated by partnering with the private sector. Photo: Mumit M

Like other developing countries, learning remains a major challenge in Bangladesh too. Many children acquire little knowledge and few skills during their time in school. Access to education and learning is still driven mostly by family income, geography and in some cases gender.

Children living in rural and remote areas, poorer households, marginalised groups and with disability are less likely to begin schooling and more likely to drop out.

To come out from this state, the government needs to invest more resources into this sector. Obviously, the government is to take a major stake. But the fact is, only increased spending will not improve the learning at school.

There is more to do other than allocating more funds. Incentives and accountability mechanisms in the education system may ensure effective use of resources allocated, which may bring more children to school and ensure better learning there.

Over the past few decades, the private sector's involvement in education has been increasing. They are playing an important role in expanding school enrollment. The critical schooling outcomes of their initiatives are also notable.

If we look into the good schools in the main cities of Bangladesh, most of them are owned by private entities. Even most of the schools for special children are initiated and operated by the private sector.

To attain the vision of the present government and goal-4 of SDG by 2030, the government should use the innovation and efficiency of the private sector along with the vast government capacity.

Enrollment and positive schooling outcomes can be accelerated by partnering with the private sector. The public-private partnership in education can be the potential tool to maximise equitable access and improve education outcomes in school.

Public-private partnerships (PPPs) in education are long-term contractual relationships between the government and a private provider for all or some part of the delivery of education infrastructure and services.

Through PPPs, safety, efficiency and capacity of physical educational infrastructure are ensured and innovation is encouraged. This can help extend the reach and effectiveness of government funds and increase the parity of services received across the population.

The UK and other European countries first initiated PPPs in the education sector. A good number of PPP schools are now operating all over the world. These schools are providing a range of services to achieve educational outcomes like infrastructure facility, support services, educational services, professional services, management and operational services etc.

It is to note that, the PPP in education service delivery does not imply the withdrawal of the government from providing education. Rather it is shifting the roles of the government from administrator to a facilitator and regulator.

In school education, three broad types of PPP models are seen, such as: infrastructure services, support services and educational services. Contracts may be for a single service or may be bundled.

Government chooses a model as per its necessity. Under the above broad models, the following models of PPP contracts are practised all over the world:

Infrastructure: Private partner builds, owns and operates the infrastructure facilities and the government uses these facilities for running the school under a long-term agreement.

Support Services: Services like school meals, laboratory, gymnasium, IT facilities, transport facilities etc. are provided by the private sector and payments are made by the government as per the contract under this model. Education services: In this model, the school is set up and operated by a private partner. Government sponsors students to the school and pays a fee per student subject to satisfaction of certain performance criteria as described in the contract. Management services: Under this model, publicly owned and funded schools are managed by private partners who would provide management services for the staff, finance and planning. Operational services: Under this model, schools are owned by the government and private partners deploy their own teaching and non-teaching staff and operate the school with greater managerial control. Professional services: In this model, certain professional services like pedagogical support, teacher training, student evaluation etc. are contracted out to private partners. The government retains full control over the school and private partners provide educational inputs. Vouchers and vouchers-like programs: Under this model, the government gives vouchers to parents to pay for the education at a school of their choice. Vouchers are directly paid either to schools or to parents.

Let us see why we should adopt public-private partnership in school education:

Increasing efficiency in school infrastructure, support services and professional services. Easing the budget constraint of the government to meet the huge requirement of this sector. Introducing better management and pedagogical techniques PPP can lift the quality of education outcomes. Widening the access and optimising the use of existing assets better. Increasing options for low-income families. Ensuring better accountability. Improving the quality of the education system as a whole by using private sector innovation. Bringing competition between different public and private providers.

Currently, the world is passing through a very difficult time. The pandemic set back the economy of every country. Bangladesh is no exception. Already our growth rate and revenue collection have declined which impacts on the budgetary allocation to different sectors.

During this pandemic, a good number of students were compelled to leave schools. To get them back and continue their education, private sector involvement is one of the best ways. Many Asian countries already involve the private sector in school education and are benefiting from this. So, it is the right time for Bangladesh to consider public-private partnerships (PPP) seriously to shape up our school education and focus on the early childhood development of the future leaders of the nation.

The author is an additional secretary (Development) under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.