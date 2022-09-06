Why the UN Special Envoy Heyzer's visit to Myanmar has done more harm than good

UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General on Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer visited Myanmar for the first time on 16-17 August, an event which drew criticism from around the world.

What was the context of Heyzer's visit? What did Heyzer's visit achieve? Also, what happened after Heyzer's visit?

Let us begin with the context. The National Unity Government, a Burmese government in exile formed by a group of elected lawmakers and MPs ousted in the February 2021 coup, have been fighting alongside various ethnic armed organisations against the ruling military junta in Myanmar in order to re-establish democracy in Myanmar. Since the coup, clashes evolved into a civil war that has made Myanmar one of the most dangerous places on earth to live.

The UN's Independent Investigative Mechanism for Myanmar published a report on 9 August that revealed that since the February 2021 coup the Myanmar military committed crimes against humanity, including murder, torture, and rape, even upon children.

Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, an independent non-profit organisation founded by Burmese former political prisoners living in exile, documented that at least 2,263 civilians have been killed by the junta in Myanmar since February 2021's military coup.

The Institute for Strategy and Policy-Myanmar reported that more than 6,600 clashes erupted in Myanmar from 1 February, 2021 to 31 July, 2022. Another Institute for Strategy and Policy-Myanmar report revealed that from 1 February, 2021 to 15 July, 2022 at least 28,419 homes and buildings, including religious buildings, were torched or destroyed as a result of the armed conflict following the coup.

And let us not forget that Heyzer's visit came soon after the latest six-year prison extension of the ousted leader Suu Kyi on 15 August and four pro-democratic activists' executions on 25 July.

On 17 August, Heyzer met with junta leader and Chairman of the State Administration Council Senior General Hlaing and urged him to immediately halt all violence and support a political path back to civilian rule and democracy.

Unfortunately, the junta's military operations were not put on pause for the visit. In fact, Heyzer's decision to proceed with the trip and pose for photographs with the junta leader have played into the latter's hands. The photographs were widely disseminated through the military junta's state media as a sign of the UN's legitimation of the brutal military regime.

Heyzer claimed that the UN engagement does not in any way confer legitimacy to the junta, but the junta's state television MRTV said that Ms Heyzer and Senior General Hlaing exchanged views on "promoting trust and cooperation between Myanmar and the United Nations." Critics have pointed out that the visit appeared to show the junta holding the upper hand.

Former US ambassador to Myanmar Scot Marciel said in a Tweet on 18 August, "There's a long history of special envoys to Myanmar failing. Many have been good diplomats, but they are put in a difficult position. Criticise and they are denied entry. Gain entry and get nowhere. Time to rethink the entire approach."

Immediately after Heyzer's visit, the junta reshuffled its cabinet and its military commanders with the clear objective of consolidating the position of the junta chairman by maintaining his close allies in top positions. Moreover, commanders were given full authority to mobilise fighters and helicopters, which was previously handled by the army's commander-in-chief.

Commenting on the reshuffling of military commanders, former army captain Lin Htet Aung, who defected to the resistance, said, "They are all using violence. But they can now take more violent measures. They may take additional measures to cut the resistance forces from the people. They may conduct joint operations using combat support units from various places. And they may use more lethal weapons."

In other words, the military junta scaled up its war against the resistance forces. Furthermore, civilian militias in favour of the junta have been formed in several areas with the objective of using civilian forces as human shields and cannon fodder that reduce the death toll of the junta's soldiers.

So, what can be the possible solutions? Firstly, the UN Secretary General himself can personally take the lead in diplomatic initiatives to address the crisis in Myanmar. Secondly, progressing from the sanctions stage, the West can help the People's Defence Force of Myanmar and ethnic armed organisations with funds and weapons, something they are already doing for Ukraine.

Thirdly, the UN can wait for the jurisdiction that comes from the cases against the Myanmarese junta being reviewed at the International Court of Justice, the International Criminal Court, and the Argentine court, and then act accordingly, but this may take years. Fourthly, regional leaders like China, India, Russia, Vietnam, Cambodia, etc., can play a very crucial role in stabilising the Myanmar crisis. Fifthly and finally, the West should stand for Myanmar's people in the very same way they stand for the people of Ukraine.

World leaders' approaches to Myanmar are very crucial. We do not want to hear words like "Not even superman can solve the crisis in Myanmar," as Asean special envoy Prak Sokhonn infamously put it. The world's leaders must stand with Myanmar's people because it is humanitarian. We want to see a world free from war, filled with love, prosperity, and hope.

Md Mustakim Ahmed is an Assistant Professor at Bangladesh University of Textile and a freelance writer.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.