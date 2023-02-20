Why remittance earners deserve preferential treatment

It is often difficult to get accurate data on remittances, since a portion of it is sent via informal routes. However, there is general consensus the money being sent has increased immensely in recent years, mainly due to more remitters working overseas. Creating a comfortable platform for migrant workers to send money through formal channels has therefore become very crucial.

Remittance-related costs need to be reduced and mobile banking facilities need to be expanded to allow recipients to receive money in a more efficient manner. Bangladesh embassies in the migrant worker receiving countries need to facilitate banking transactions through various measures.



Embassy staff are aware of the obstacles remittance senders face when going to banks to send money through the formal channel, such as language barriers and lack of banking knowledge. In other words, the formal channel is not simple, quick or welcoming for workers who want to send money.

Some countries have many regulations that impede sending frequent remittances. Continuous negotiation with foreign banks may help withdraw the monthly sending cap, as well as creating access to faster and safer methods of money transfer.

Sometimes, the destination bank is not able to receive the wire transfer directly. This is often the case with international payments, as certain banks may not have established banking relationships in certain countries. So, funds end up being routed through an intermediary bank, which may charge the recipient an additional fee. These hidden fees are rarely disclosed upfront and can lead to disappointment.

In Bangladesh, there are some barriers such as banker's inattention to poor customers, the distance of the bank branch from the recipient's home, the discomfort of travelling with so much money, etc. Removing those barriers needs to be a priority.

It is also essential to analyse whether the money sent is being properly utilised. A great portion of migrant workers' hard-earned money ends up finished due to double-dealing by their family members, friends etc. Some family members do not understand where to invest, thus swindlers can easily force them to invest in risky businesses. In some cases, they may even end up losing it all.



The top seven recipient countries for global remittances in 2021 were India, Mexico, China, the Philippines, Egypt, Pakistan and Bangladesh. According to the World Bank Group report 2022, the economies where remittance inflows stand at very high shares of GDP are Lebanon (54%), Tonga (44%), Tajikistan (34%), Kyrgyz Republic (33%), and Samoa (32%).

One of the targets of Sustainable Development Goals (SDG 10c) is to bring down the cost of remitting money to 3% globally by 2030, that is, less than half of today's level. Transaction costs need to be made as low as possible to do that.

Steps to enhance migrants' access to formal banking services may help improve the receiving country's foreign currency reserves.

The government of Bangladesh has taken proactive measures to encourage remittances through legal channels. The government has already allocated financial incentives in the budget to encourage expatriate workers. Some of the banks are also providing an extra 1% incentive for remittance beneficiaries.

The Bangladesh Bank may create incentives for banks, for remittance service providers, mobile operators and other enablers of the remittance flows. Remittance service providers can make it more attractive to Bangladeshis by providing value-added services, such as linking remittances with national savings certificates, credit, insurance, payments and other inclusive financial products, tailored to the needs of migrants and their families.

Efforts are needed to ensure interoperability between mobile financial services and bank branches, since this can play an important role in improving inward remittances through mobile accounts. Appropriate measures may also be needed to ensure that any transaction fees for transferring remittances from mobile wallets to bank accounts are waived.

Expats protesting outside Expatriate’ welfare ministry for Covid vaccine in 2021. Photo: Jahir Rayhan

Bangladesh may provide more incentives and more user-friendly banking solutions such as mobile financial apps for small and marginal senders, who would rather send remittances through mobile apps.

A Wage Earners Housing Society (WEHS) in every district could be created for them so they may buy a housing plot according to their choice. The Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment may give requisition for land and the ministry can build housing societies for them in each district. In most cases, workers send money for the purpose of building a house of their own. Government-owned housing facilities may resolve this crisis; they may feel more secure with the knowledge that their money will ensure housing plots at the government-owned housing society.

Having a specific airport terminal channel for migrant workers during "check-out" and "check-in" can be arranged with a VIP lounge. They can be given preferential treatment at the airport while they make their journey. Foreign remittance earners can be given the status of Wage Earners Important Person (WEIP).

They may be provided with a ten years E-passport at no or a very minimum cost. Their children may be given an admission quota in their school/college of preference. They will need to be given high priority in getting health services in government hospitals.

Embassy officials need to continuously connect remitters to formal banking channels. For that they could open a hotline 24/7 or an app to hear their complaints and resolve their issues as quickly as possible.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment must be vigilant at all times for the effective monitoring of the embassy officials. Embassy staff may be rewarded with good postings and promotions for extending satisfactory services to the remitters. Service recipients need to be provided with a manual or online feedback form to judge the service received and the behaviour of officers. This evaluation needs to be taken into consideration by the Ministry officials.

The 'kafala rule' needs to be revisited in terms of human rights concerns. Kafala means a sponsor is required for all who wish to work and stay in the Gulf region. They also prevent workers from leaving employers without permission. This system requires all migrant workers to have a host country sponsor, usually from their employer, who is responsible for their visa and legal status. This practice has been criticised by human rights organisations because it facilitates opportunities for the mistreatment of workers in some cases. Passport withholding is also an awful practice that creates further suffering.

Continuous bilateral discussion is necessary to amend this kafala system to ensure the free movement of workers within the host country. In this respect, the IOM, ILO and the authorities concerned with labour-sending and receiving countries may jointly start a dialogue with the Gulf Cooperation Council to resolve the disputes arising out of kafala, in a fair way.

As we know the mental health of many migrant workers very often deteriorates owing to their concerns about the uncertainty of work, low level of treatment facilities and fear of untimely deportation. Very often, they experience rejection and negligence due to their poor level of language proficiency. These in turn deteriorate their mental health further.

The workers need confidence that they are well cared for and have the support of a legitimate authority in host countries. To survive in a foreign country, having such an assurance is vital. Remittance heroes need to be honoured because they send money to make our economy stronger and it is our obligation to make their status stronger.

Dr Md Shamsul Arefin is an Adjunct Faculty at the Bangladesh Institute of Governance and Management, Dhaka.

