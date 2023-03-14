Why Japan should take a more proactive role in the Rohingya crisis

The constant presence of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh is a threat to regional security because extremism and crimes that cross borders could get worse. Bangladesh spends $3.6 billion a year, or $300 million a month, to help the Rohingya, who are being persecuted. This puts a big strain on the country's economy.

Despite the pressure imposed by the world's superpowers—including the diplomatic efforts of Bangladesh, the sanctions and endorsed resolution of the UN General Assembly, the drafting of the Burma Act by the United States, and the adoption of ASEAN's Five-Point Consensus in April 2021—the Rohingya crisis in Myanmar is yet to be settled.

Three of Bangladesh's closest allies, China, Russia, and India, have been asked to help with the Rohingya crisis. They have promised to do so but have failed to do so, or are unwilling due to their own geo-political agendas.

To address the Rohingya problem, Japan, a close ally of both Bangladesh and Myanmar, should assume a leadership role.

Several human rights groups have condemned Japan's stance so far. The Japanese government's response to the situation was questioned in a Human Rights Watch report published in 2019. Lisa Tassi, Amnesty International's Deputy East Asia Director Amnesty International, told the Diplomat, "Japan was on the wrong side of history over Myanmar's atrocities against the Rohingya"

The Rohingya crisis hasn't gotten much attention from Japan, which is the leader of liberal democracy in Asia and has been a strategic, economic, and humanitarian supporter of Bangladesh for a long time. It hasn't voted on any UN resolutions about Myanmar. Even though the Burmese government treats the Rohingya and other minorities badly on a regular basis, Japan has given the country money and other help for the last 70 years.

Human rights activist and Nobel Peace laureate Desmond Tutu once said, "If an elephant puts its foot on the tail of a mouse and you claim you are neutral, the mouse will not appreciate your neutrality."

Myanmar has been a reliable friend of Japan for a long time, and now Japan wants to do well in business in Myanmar. Considering Myanmar's strategic location and China's rise to economic influence, Japan made significant progress. As a result of official development investment and foreign direct investment, Myanmar has become a playground for investors. The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) both have official development projects in Myanmar.

Myanmar has become important to Japan's geopolitical game. Japan is boosting its financial commitment to the Bay of Bengal Industrial Growth Belt, which includes special economic zones (SEZs), the energy sector, and the communications sector. A significant amount of money was invested in the Thilwa Special Economic Zone and Hydropower Plant Rehabilitation Project. Myanmar and Japan organised the Rakhine State Investment Fair in 2019 to boost investment.

Outside of military-to-military cooperation, Japan plays a very important role in the politics of Myanmar. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Japan, the government has provided over $20 million in aid and development funds to Myanmar.

Japan and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) inked an agreement in 2022 to give $3.5 million in protection and humanitarian aid. UNHCR, UN agencies, and NGOs in Cox's Bazar and Bashan Char have received $175 million from Japan since August 17, 2017.

Several countries, including the US, Canada, and others, have taken in refugees to help share the load. At the same time, Japan was the first Asian country to test out a policy to resettle Myanmar refugees in a third country in December 2008. This plan might cause problems rather than be a blessing. Resettling just a few hundred refugees in a third country won't help, if the overall number of refugees stands at over one million. However, the lure of a better quality of life in a civilised country might make it less appealing for Rohingya to return to their home.

Rohingya repatriation to Myanmar, would require Bangladesh to create pressure on Myanmar, which is not going to happen relatively soon. When Japan, an economic powerhouse in Asia and a strategic friend, encourages the Tatmadaw to repatriate the Rohingya, a concerted campaign in favour of Bangladesh becomes a definite possibility.

The protracted Rohingya crisis offers an opportunity for Japan to be a "Gap Bridger" by strengthening rapport and fostering cooperation in areas like preferential commerce agreements, the blue economy, power generation, maritime trade, and regional connectivity.

Consistent with its peace-centric constitution, Japan must abandon its icy policy and take a firm stand for human rights and equality in all multilateral fora on matters related to the Rohingya tragedy. As a long-standing friend and development partner of Bangladesh, Japan should take the lead in facilitating the voluntary repatriation of Rohingya refugees to their homeland because returning home is the only viable option for resolving the Rohingya conflict.

Sauid Ahmed Khan is a Department of Peace and Conflict Studies Graduate of the University of Dhaka.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.