Why the corporate tax cut won’t reduce tax burden of companies

As far as tax measures are concerned, the reduction of corporate taxes in the budget was one of the most important points of discussion. A country's corporate tax rate directly affects its business climate and is considered an important determinant of both domestic and foreign investment. Investors look for comparative tax advantages and channel their funds to the countries and sectors that provide a competitive edge.

Over the last couple of years, Bangladesh has been gradually reducing the corporate tax rate and the latest is the 2.5% reduction for listed and non-listed companies in the 2022-23 budget.

In 2007-08, the corporate tax rate was 30% and 40% for publicly and non-publicly traded companies, respectively. This gradually decreased to 25% and 30% in 2021-22. In the current budget, these have further been reduced to 20% for companies that have transferred more than 10% of their shares through IPOs, and 22.5% for those with less than 10%. Moreover, the tax rate would be 27.5% for non-traded general companies.

A lower tax rate is supposed to benefit the companies and reduce their tax burden. But has this happened in our case? This question arises because every year, along with changes in the tax rates, the revenue authority imposes certain conditions or changes certain other provisions, which wipes off or deters reaping of the benefits of the tax relief provided through reduction of the rates.

For example, in the latest budget, companies can avail the 2.5% lower tax rates under two conditions. Firstly, all income and receipts of the companies must take place through bank transfers. Secondly, any expenses and investment over Tk12 lac must take place through banking channels.

At first glance, this is a benign condition imposed to encourage formal channels for all business transactions. However, in practice, this can prove to be very complicated.

Think of a company that deals with pharmaceutical products. They generate thousands of invoices of small denominations every day, to sell their products directly to the small retail stores of hats and bazaars all across the country. The practical business model is such that company employees deliver the products to these mom-and-pop stores, collect cash and deposit their collection at the end of a day to the bank. Now under the new proposition, will these be treated as non-banking sales? Will these companies be able to avail the tax benefit given the 100% revenue collection through banking channels?

On the expenditure side, it has been proposed that a maximum of Taka 12 lac expenses can be incurred in cash. Beyond the 12 lac mark, all expenses and investment must go through the banking channels.

The limit is applicable, irrespective of nature, operating jurisdiction and size of the business. The allowable cash transaction limit for a large geographically diversified company with an annual turnover of Taka 3,000 crore will be the same as that of a small company operating in a single location with a turnover of Taka 3 crore. This is not justifiable.

This irrational condition has made it almost impossible for the companies to avail the tax advantage offered in the budget. Given our socio-economic condition, some level of a cash transaction is inevitable and as such, it will be wise to review the condition.

Another irrational proposition relating to the corporate taxation is that the company's contribution to the workers' profit participation and welfare fund has been marked as an inadmissible expense, which means the companies will now be required to pay taxes on their contribution to the said fund.

As per the Bangladesh Labour Act, Companies (that attain the minimum threshold limit of employment or investment or capital outlined in the law) are required to contribute 5% of their net profit to the workers' profit participation and welfare fund for onward distribution among the beneficiaries of the fund and the government through Sramik Kallyan Tahbil.

The Act says the net profit shall be computable as defined in section 119 of the Companies Act 1994. As per the definition of the said section, net profit shall be determinable before charging income tax.

Therefore, this is not an allocation of profit but rather an expense, as per the definition of section 119 of the Companies Act 1994. There is no logical reasoning not to allow the company's contribution to the workers' profit participation and welfare fund to be treated as an admissible business expense, as this is a mandatory requirement of law.

A company has no option but to share such profit among the workers. Since the inception of the Labour Act in 1968, contributions to such funds remained tax-exempt both at the companies' ends, and in the hands of the recipients.

Amending the Income Tax Ordinance 1984 through finance bill 2016, it was made taxable in the hands of the recipients and now in the 2022-23 bill, it has been made taxable for the companies as well. The impact of the provision on a company is significant.

This writer has done a sample analysis of 10 DSE30 companies on the Dhaka Stock Exchange to assess the additional tax burden of the proposed provision. The analysis is based on their last published 2020-21 report. The results are as follows:

The additional tax burden for the companies will straight away reduce the distributable profit of the companies and hence their dividend-paying ability.

The Finance Bill proposed a uniform 12% tax rate on the export income of the companies. Currently, the export income of companies other than the readymade garments is subject to their applicable standard tax rates which, however, are applied to 50% of their net export income.

This means the real tax rate for a company which is in the 22.5% tax bracket is 11.25% on their export income. It has now been proposed that companies will pay 12% tax on 100% of their export profit. This will increase the tax burden of the listed companies which are in the 20% tax bracket. Had there been no such change, these companies were to pay 10% tax on their total export profit, which will now be 12%. However, non-listed companies will reap some benefits from the proposed 12% tax rate.

It is indeed a question of how far the real tax burden of the companies will decrease under the new propositions despite an apparent decrease in corporate tax rates. The only relief for the companies in the budget is the increase of the allowable limit of perquisites, which has been raised from Taka 5.50 lac to 10.0 lac. It is important to review the corporate tax proposals if the underlying intent of the proposed reduction of tax rates is indeed to give some tax relief to the companies.

The writer is the former president of the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh. He can be reached at jacmamun@gmail.com.

