Why climate change is one of the biggest culprits in child labour

Child labour in Bangladesh extends to various industries, including agriculture, the garment sector, brick kilns, shipyards and other informal work settings. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Climate change is no longer a distant threat. It is a stark reality that affects us all. But its impact is most acutely felt by vulnerable communities, especially in developing countries like Bangladesh.

While much attention has been given to the rising sea levels, extreme weather events and displacement of communities, climate change-induced child labour deserves equal attention. In Bangladesh, climate change has driven children into hazardous and exploitative labour situations, robbing them of their childhood and right to education.

One in three children in Bangladesh and nearly 20 million children are affected by adverse weather conditions like floods, river erosion, sea level rise and other environmental crises related to climate change. As a result, many are living in the slums of the city, and their lives and futures are threatened. Millions of children are victims of exploitative child labour, child marriage and trafficking.

ActionAid Bangladesh conducted a survey in January 2023 among 300 children from eight districts in Bangladesh to highlight how climate change affects children. According to the study, out of 300 children, 123 children's education has been disrupted due to climate change-related risks.

Around 60 children said they experienced salinity in water in their area, and 58 said climate change disrupted farming activities in their area. Around 53 children reported being affected by various natural calamities in the last three years, and four reported facing health problems such as allergies and respiratory problems. Two children said their families lost their homes due to climate change-related disasters.

According to the study, the climate crisis is not only an environmental phenomenon, rather it is taking away our children's future. They are rendered homeless, their educational programmes are disrupted, and they are forced into child marriage and child labour.

The interplay between climate change and child labour is a complex issue. Bangladesh's susceptibility to climate change is primarily due to its geographical location, with a significant portion of its population residing in the Ganges, Brahmaputra and Meghna rivers delta regions. As a result, the country is prone to frequent flooding, cyclones and other extreme weather events. These climate-induced disasters displace communities and disrupt livelihoods, making families more vulnerable and pushing them into poverty.

The link between climate change and child labour is evident in how environmental stressors exacerbate poverty and create conditions where child labour becomes an unfortunate necessity for survival.

Climate-induced crop failures, loss of livestock and destruction of homes force families to seek alternative sources of income. Often, children are sent to work to supplement the family income or help rebuild their lives after a disaster.

The agriculture sector, which employs a significant portion of Bangladesh's population, is hit particularly hard by climate change. Erratic rainfall patterns, prolonged droughts and unpredictable weather conditions disrupt farming cycles and decrease crop yields.

As a result, children are often pulled out of school to assist their families in the fields or to engage in other forms of labour. The inability to access quality education further entrenches the cycle of poverty, denying these children a chance at a brighter future.

Child labour in Bangladesh is not limited to agriculture. It extends to various industries, including the garment sector, brick kilns, shipyards and informal work settings.

Climate change indirectly exacerbates these problems by pushing families to migrate from their homes for employment opportunities. These migrations often expose children to harsh and exploitative conditions. They are often subject to long working hours, hazardous environments and minimal pay, making them vulnerable to abuse and exploitation.

The lack of proper regulation and enforcement in many industries further compounds the issue. Children, already in precarious situations due to climate-induced displacement, are easily exploited by unscrupulous employers who use their vulnerability. These children are trapped in poverty and exploitation without access to education.

The consequences of climate change-induced child labour are far-reaching. When children are forced into work at a young age, they miss the opportunity for education and skill development. This robs them of a better future and hampers the country's overall development. An uneducated and unskilled workforce limits a nation's potential for economic growth and social progress.

Moreover, child labour perpetuates a cycle of poverty within families. Children denied education and subjected to hazardous working conditions are likely to continue this cycle as adults, trapping future generations in the same cycle of poverty and exploitation. This creates a vicious cycle that is difficult to break without targeted intervention.

Addressing climate change-induced child labour in Bangladesh requires a multifaceted approach, recognising the interconnectedness of climate change, poverty and child labour. Bangladesh must enhance its climate resilience through improved infrastructure, early warning systems and sustainable agricultural practices. This would help reduce the impact of climate change-induced disasters on livelihoods, making it less likely for families to resort to child labour as a survival strategy.

Access to quality education is essential in breaking the cycle of child labour. The government and NGOs must work together to ensure that children have the opportunity to attend school and receive a proper education. Scholarships, school feeding programs and vocational training can be part of the solution.

Strengthening labour laws and proper enforcement of them is also crucial. Regulations should be implemented to prevent child labour, and penalties for violations should be enforced rigorously. Social safety nets and support services should also be provided to families affected by climate-induced disasters.

Raising awareness about the issue of climate change-induced child labour is essential. Media, civil society organisations and international partners can significantly advocate for these children's rights and highlight the urgency of a sustainable solution.

Promoting economic diversification beyond agriculture can provide alternative livelihood opportunities for families. This can include investments in less vulnerable sectors to climate change, such as manufacturing and services.

Climate change-induced child labour is a tragic consequence of our changing world. In Bangladesh, where the effects of climate change are deeply felt, children are paying the price for a crisis they did not create. It is our moral duty to address this issue with urgency and compassion.

By investing in climate resilience, education and robust legal frameworks, we can work towards a future where no child is forced into labour due to the ravages of climate change. We must protect their rights and ensure a more just and sustainable world for the children.

Dr Matiur Rahman is a researcher and development worker.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.