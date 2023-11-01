Why Bangladeshi women should invest in the capital market

Illustration: TBS

Seasons come and go, and markets rise and fall, but one thing that remains almost static is the investment gap in terms of gender. For years, fewer women have invested in the capital market than men. Even women with finance degrees are not investing in the stock market.

In proportion to the size of the population, the number of Bangladeshi women who invest in the stock market is insignificant. Investment is a great wealth generator, so why are women in Bangladesh investing less in the capital market?

Tasnim Anika (pseudonym), an executive working in a consultancy firm in Gulshan, Dhaka, was asked to share her understanding of the capital market with her female colleagues as part of a research. She said, "I don't know much about the capital market. However, I have heard negative things from my near ones who have incurred losses after making investments. My colleagues said they are not much aware of such investments."

A key feature is that the capital market, including brokerage houses, is a male-dominated space where most women might feel uncomfortable going. From visiting a traditional brokerage firm to opening a beneficiary owner (BO) account for investment, the ambiance is not women-friendly. Such an environment may discourage many women from investing.

However, smart brokerage houses contribute to making the capital market more gender-friendly by bringing in women-friendly products and offering ease of services. Such innovative products and services will alleviate the need to visit brokerage houses in person for trading.

It is mentionable that some women are less risk-averse compared to men. Most women in Bangladesh have lower financial risk tolerance and prefer safer options. They earn less than men in a patriarchal society; thus, they have less available capital for investment.

It is, unfortunately, true that women handle most household work. So, they hardly get any opportunity to think about jobs outside of home, including stock market investment.

Still, a few women may have investments in the market, but male family members usually manage their BO accounts. Such a gender gap must be closed to build a flourishing economy because you cannot expect it to boom leaving behind a significant population ratio.

Women with savings should be encouraged to invest to multiply their wealth. In this case, we all have a role, at least at the family level, to create opportunities for them so that they can also make their own financial decisions.

We live in a time when women should be inspired to be financially independent, invest in the capital market, manage their own BO accounts, and contribute to economic development. Investing in the capital market will generate more wealth, which savings will be unable to do due to inflation. Even if one earns less money, one can start with a small investment.

The gender investment gap is creating a massive negative impact on Bangladesh's economy. Currently, Bangladesh is going through a period of transition and moving towards becoming a middle-income country. During such a transition, utilising all the assets to create a long-term positive economic impact is paramount. Thus, the government and the private sector should take multiple initiatives to demystify the capital market.

In this context, empowering women with financial knowledge is fundamental to bridging the gap. With adequate skills and knowledge, women can make informed investment decisions and participate in the capital market.

Creating a supportive ecosystem for women to venture into the stock market is pivotal. Financial institutions can play a proactive role by offering tailored products and services.

Mentorship programs, networking events and forums led by successful female investors can provide inspiration and guidance.

Promoting workplace policies supporting women's financial independence, including equal pay and parental leave, can also contribute to an empowerment culture.

The government can implement policies, such as tax incentives, to enhance women's participation in the capital market. Advocacy for gender-responsive budgeting will ensure that resources are allocated strategically to empower Bangladeshi women.

Elsewhere, women are better investors, and they outperform men in returns, according to recent global studies by Fidelity and Warwick Business School. The results of these studies should reach women in Bangladesh.

Investing in the stock market may give women more control over their finances, ultimately creating long-term positive impacts on socio-economic development.

Zobayed Al Mamun Hasan is Managing Director at NBL Securities.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.