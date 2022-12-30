What banks can do for people with disability

Banking needs are ubiquitous for us, and almost every grownup needs to go to a bank branch or some bank establishment. Banks have always counted the footfalls of their customers. However, somehow, especially in a country like ours, access of persons or customers with a disability to bank establishments has not been considered seriously. If we can facilitate access to this population segment, it would add value to the inclusive economy that we aspire for.

Physical infrastructure

The physical infrastructure of banks in Bangladesh is far from being wheelchair-friendly or friendly for someone walking on crutches. For a visually impaired person, entering a bank is next to impossible. What if a person with a disability requires to go to a restroom? Are our restrooms designed to suit their accessibility? What would happen to customers with disabilities during an emergency evacuation? The shape and size of an ATM booth are also not suitable for a person with a disability.

Providing accessible ramps in banks' physical infrastructures is one way to make the buildings more accessible to people with disabilities. Most banks in our country rent their premises from the landlords. Banks in Bangladesh are eager to build ramps, but the building owners do not agree with the banks' proposals. This is a reality our banks have to live with.

There are many different types of ramps. A portable ramp may be thought of. These are smaller ramps, typically made of aluminium. These are lightweight and easy to transport. A semi-permanent ramp is another type. But these are usually used as short-term solutions. They are set on a concrete pad or other surface and are supported by padding. We need to introduce ramps at the time of designing a building.

In the case of a larger institution, one may require stairs leading up to the entrance. To make the entrance easier for persons with disabilities, the entrance requires a wheelchair lift. The only place we see a wheelchair lift is Police Plaza adjacent to Hatir Jheel in Dhaka. That, too, has never been operative.

Modifications to the buildings are possible. We only require pro-human actions. The onus is on the regulators and the executive committees of the banks.

Accessibility is essential not only for the customers but also for banks' coworkers. For example, using an elevator can be daunting for coworkers with vision impairments. Modern lifts are equipped with tactile buttons and braille information, making them useful for sightless passengers. A smart card can also help activate the correct language automatically. A system that provides audio feedback and announcements could make the ride more user-friendly for the visually impaired.

Online, app, chatbots and AI

Financial management is complex for people with disabilities. An app is a fundamental need for these people. Almost all banks have their own apps. But are those apps designed for people with cognitive and intellectual disabilities? Can they use a combination of text, pictures, and audio instructions to guide users through various tasks? Can they be used by people with down syndrome, autism, or other cognitive and intellectual disabilities?

Using Artificial Intelligence and chatbots may improve access for people with disabilities. Hundreds of thousands of applications are now focusing on helping disabled people. Chatbots can assist people with disabilities in performing specific tasks. They can answer questions, schedule appointments, retrieve information, and interact with individuals in real-time.

Currently, there are about 285 million visually impaired people worldwide. Of them, the majority are aged 50+. Most of them live in developing countries. However, despite their needs, these people face hurdles to having independent bank accounts. They also need help accessing technology-enhanced platforms. It would be great if banks can issue ATM cards for visually impaired people. Have the ATM machine-manufacturers thought about it? Have they installed voice prompts in their machines? Even customers with low vision will need this service.

BNP Paribas, a European bank, has an "Accessible Bank for All" programme that allows blind and visually impaired customers to use their ATMs. It has been named as one of the leading banks for most creative solutions, and customers with vision impairments can have a better banking experience while using ATMs. In 2010, that bank launched a "Voice Assisted Withdrawal" feature, which allows visually impaired customers to complete their transactions without assistance from anyone.

Disability as a segment

When it comes to banking services and products, people with disabilities often feel underserved. Many people with disabilities feel they are not being treated well, that they are not allowed to access the bank and that their requests are being ignored.

Maybe it is time for us to think of persons with disabilities as a segment and have a mission-driven approach to our banking products and services. Banks may think of inventing businesses for these people and can provide loans at attractive rates.

Training up banks' employees

Employees trained to support people with disabilities are a great way of improving customer access. Knowing how to behave and communicate with persons with disabilities is essential.

It is crucial to understand these people are just as we are.

People with disabilities have their own preferences and needs. We must respect their limitations and preferences. We may need to learn many aspects about these people. Therefore, banks may train their workers on how to behave, what type of dictions to be used, which questions to avoid, and how considerate they should be while communicating with people with disabilities. Banks may develop their own policies of disability etiquette.

Last words

Over the last decade, banks, globally, have taken significant steps to enhance customer experience. It is time that they also made it easier for people with disabilities to access banks and their services. Let us offer them an experience that gives them a sense of inclusivity.

Ekram Kabir is a storyteller and a communications professional. He is just an email away: [email protected].

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.