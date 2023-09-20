We need to overcome the curse of lead

Illegal dismantling of used lead-acid batteries in the open air and close to human habitats is a major source of lead exposure. Photo: TBS

More than half a billion people across nearly 200 countries are grappling with lead exposure. Shockingly, this lead exposure has led to an alarming increase in excess cardiovascular deaths and the loss of 765 million IQ points among children under five years old.

Those living in low and middle-income countries (LMICs) lost 729 million IQ points, an average loss of 5.9 IQ points per child. This IQ point loss is 80% greater than previously estimated. These new findings published in The Lancet Planetary Health, surpass previous estimates from 2019. They succinctly synthesise research evidence, revealing that lead exposure correlates with cognitive deficits, reduced educational attainment, behavioural disorders and diminished lifetime earnings.

Even minimal lead levels in the bloodstream have been linked to a staggering loss of about 20 million IQ points among young children in Bangladesh alone, equivalent to a child's intellectual development during their first five years of life. These losses imply a surge in children living with intellectual disabilities, translating to economic costs of 10,897 million USD which is 3.6% of annual GDP.



Bangladesh, one of the world's fastest-growing economies, has witnessed remarkable progress in poverty reduction, increased life expectancy, improved literacy rates and numerous other socio-economic indicators. However, it grapples with a concurrent challenge of environmental pollution and its associated health risks. As corroborated by multiple epidemiological and biomedical studies, Bangladeshi children bear the brunt of severe lead exposure.

According to publications by The Lancet, the World Bank and the Center for Global Development (CGD), Bangladesh ranks among the higher ranked countries with lead contamination. The average blood lead level (BLL) stands at 6.8 µg/dL, far exceeding the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) limit of 5 micrograms per deciliter, whereas WHO says there is no known safe limit of lead in a child's body.

This elevated BLL has been identified as a significant contributor to brain damage and IQ decline. The impacts of lead exposure significantly jeopardise the overall health, societal well-being and future economic prosperity of the Bangladeshi population. This situation demands increased attention and investment from the government, relevant industries, civil society and the country's development partners.

Beyond the devastating health and developmental effects, lead poisoning exacts a high economic toll. Globally, estimates indicate a staggering lifetime economic productivity loss of $6 trillion due to childhood lead exposure in low- and middle-income countries, accounting for 7% of global GDP and 10% of LMIC GDP.

These calculations do not even encompass lost earnings from lead-related diseases, healthcare expenditures, lost income due to premature death, reduced tax revenue from illegally used lead-acid battery (ULAB) recycling operations or other economic ramifications.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has concluded that the economic benefits of interventions to prevent lead exposure far outweigh their costs. Therefore, addressing this economic loss stemming from lead exposure is paramount. It is disheartening to note that, globally, only $10 million is allocated for lead research, while $9.9 billion is allocated for HIV/AIDS and $1.2 billion for TB research. There needs to be a rebalancing among aid agencies globally and increased investment for tackling lead pollution.

Childhood lead exposure primarily occurs via two to three sources globally: proximity to Used Lead Acid batteries (ULABs), exposure to food prepared in aluminium cookware, or residing in an environment tainted by lead paint. In addition to these primary sources, children in low- and middle-income countries may also encounter lead directly through contaminated spices, toys, and cosmetics, and indirectly through soil and air pollution caused by electronic waste.

Bangladesh aspires to attain upper-middle-income status by 2031, with ambitious targets set by the General Economic Division (GED) of the Government of Bangladesh, including poverty reduction, income inequality mitigation, increased employment opportunities, enhanced education, improved public health, and overall economic growth. Unfortunately, these goals are currently being hindered by various obstacles, notably widespread childhood lead poisoning. Consequently, addressing the lead poisoning crisis could significantly advance these national priorities.

Given the profound health and economic toll inflicted by lead exposure in Bangladesh, safeguarding the environment must become a top priority. Inaction in this dire situation is the worst course of action.

Dr Mahfuzar Rahman is the Country Director at Pure Earth Bangladesh.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.