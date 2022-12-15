We need a national cancer control policy very badly 

Thoughts

Professor Dr. M A Hai
15 December, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 10:34 am

Related News

We need a national cancer control policy very badly 

The logistical support needed for cancer treatment in Bangladesh is inadequate. More skilled cancer professionals are required and a national cancer control policy has to be made as soon as possible

Professor Dr. M A Hai
15 December, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 15 December, 2022, 10:34 am
Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Worldwide cancer is the second major leading cause of mortality, with a global economic impact of $1.16 trillion. Despite a lower incidence of cancer in Low and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs) like Bangladesh, compared with high-income countries, the total cancer-related mortality in LMICs is significantly higher, especially in people younger than 65, causing an enormous impact on the economy  through premature mortality and the lost productive years of life, compared to developed countries. 

According to a latest World Health Organisation (WHO) report, there are around 1.5 million cancer patients in Bangladesh, with approximately 1,50,000 newly diagnosed and around 1,09,000 dying each year. Lung, oral cavity and stomach cancer are the most predominant among the male population and breast, cervix and oral cavity cancer are the top three cancers among females in our country. 

However, the exact number of people suffering from cancer in the country is hard to tell as there is no population-based cancer registry. Presently, there are few hospital-based and specialised cancer registries in Bangladesh, with a very low coverage. 

The government took up a Tk2,500 crore project in 2019 to set up a full-fledged cancer centre in government medical college hospitals in the eight divisional cities. But one thing that must be addressed here is that treating cancer is not only based on the treatment, upgraded diagnostic facilities need to be established as well. 

 

lthough we have had some recent advancement in treatment, which is mostly in the private sector, it is, however, expensive. National Institute of Cancer Research and Hospital (NICRH) is the country's only specialised government hospital for cancer treatment with a 500 bed capacity. Besides this, only nine government medical colleges and BSMMU have the logistics (radiotherapy setup) for cancer treatment. 

According to the WHO guideline, we need to have around 170 radiotherapy units but we barely have 30. Patients  wait in long queues for receiving essential cancer treatment, leading to treatment dropout and premature death. 

The government took up a Tk2,500 crore project in 2019 to set up a full-fledged cancer centre in government medical college hospitals in the eight divisional cities. But one thing that must be addressed here is that treating cancer is not only based on the treatment, upgraded diagnostic facilities need to be established as well. Apart from logistics, we have a severe shortage in skilled manpower to deliver cancer care, which needs special attention too, in a reasonable time frame.

In Bangladesh, we still do not  have any population-based cancer screening programme, not even a comprehensive hospital-based one. So, people usually come in with late stages of cancer, where curative treatment is not possible. 

At present, there is a hospital-based cervical cancer screening programme in Bangladesh but we need more coverage. To achieve maximum benefit from screening programmes, the government should engage NGOs, civil society and other stakeholders as well. 

Cancer-affected children who are undergoing treatment at Ashic Shelter in the capital’s Banglamotor area. The photo was taken with permission of the children’s parents. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Cancer-affected children who are undergoing treatment at Ashic Shelter in the capital’s Banglamotor area. The photo was taken with permission of the children’s parents. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Cancer control is not just about treatment. It needs equal emphasis on prevention too. There are few common risk factors that contribute to cancer: obesity, low level of physical activity, consumption of tobacco, betel nut, alcohol, air pollution, chemical-tainted food, lack of hygiene during menstruation, early marriage, etc. 

Some level of awareness is seen among the urban population, but it is almost absent among rural people. We do not have an existing strategy for creating public awareness. Some NGOs are working here in dispersed ways, which too is very inadequate. A combination of public awareness about symptoms and access to seeking medical advice could improve cancer outcomes.

Because our out-pocket expenditure in health is so high, cancer treatment causes a huge financial burden to affected families and it reflects on national growth also. Lack of existing national health insurance policy is a major challenge to deliver equitable cancer treatment, eventually which constrains the achievement of SDGs.

To deliver a universal, quality-based and timely service, in line with the best that is currently available in the world, we need a national cancer control policy very badly. It is high time all the cancer programmes and stakeholders are brought under one umbrella and  fight against cancer. 

We need a national cancer control policy very badly.

Professor Dr. M A Hai is the President of Oncology Club.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.

Features / Top News

cancer / cancer awareness / cancer care

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sketch: TBS

We need a national cancer control policy very badly 

21m | Thoughts
The emergency unit at Insaf Barakah Hospital at the capital’s Moghbazar area was empty of patients. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

No emergency in emergency care

1h | Panorama
Netflix has just released the trailer for Harry and Meghan’s forthcoming documentary on the first of December. Photo: Netflix

Harry and Meghan and the perils of superstar culture

51m | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Bilmola launches One Piece themed helmets

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

Who will be the opponent of Argentina in final?

13h | TBS SPORTS
Morocco's success magic

Morocco's success magic

15h | TBS SPORTS
Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

Bipasha or Shomi, who does Taukire like?

16h | TBS Entertainment
Uttara University promises career and life oriented

Uttara University promises career and life oriented

17h | TBS Career

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years
Economy

Bangladesh’s foreign debt more than triples in 10 years

5
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

6
Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit
Sports

Pele sends Neymar message of support after Brazil's World Cup exit