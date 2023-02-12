‘We have lost a brother’  

On 29 January, Professor Mostafa Ali Reza Hossain (also known as Ranu) died of a heart attack at the age of 56. Some thoughts and memories of our beloved colleague and friend from his University of Stirling family

Passion, commitment, innovation, creativity, friendship, hospitality, fun and dedication – mostly it was Ranu's 'can do' attitude and tireless enthusiasm, that came from deep within, that made him such a joy to work with; to know. He shared his energy openly, building eagerness and interest in students, colleagues and competitors. 

Under that constant smile and cheeky face, we knew of a serious scientist dedicated to the future of the fisheries sector in Bangladesh and ready to provide knowledge to anyone. He wanted the world to share his passion for fisheries, and he succeeded. 

It is a sad time for those who knew him, but also sad for those who have missed the opportunity to have their lives enriched by meeting him.  - Anton Immink

Ranu is at the heart of our memories when we reflect on visits to Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) over many years. We will remember him for his gentle, generous and conscientious nature as well as the remarkable passion he gave to his scientific and philanthropic endeavours. He was an inspirational member of the BAU and our wider Scientific community and will be sorely missed.  - Francis Murray

Ranu takes a seat among the students at the Mymensingh Night School for orphans and working children
Ranu takes a seat among the students at the Mymensingh Night School for orphans and working children

The MSc in Aquatic Rural Development (ARD) started with the first opening lecture delivered to students in 2005 but the process and our friendship with Ranu started long before that with the various Commonwealth Scholarship Commission activities and student interviews in Bangladesh and all its satellite activities. On one trip we made a visit to the night school to pass over some learning materials, Ranu went and sat among the students. Another was when we went to the school, where his son was attending, and the teacher announced, "the doctors are here!" the little lad in the photo bolted for the door because he thought we were there to give them vaccinations and he remembered how much it hurt last time! - Andy Shinn

Professor Mostafa Ali Reza Hossain gives visiting dignitaries a guide around the fish museum and highlights its purpose as an education centre for all and his vision for the future
Professor Mostafa Ali Reza Hossain gives visiting dignitaries a guide around the fish museum and highlights its purpose as an education centre for all and his vision for the future

Ranu is at the heart of our memories when we reflect on visits to Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU) over many years. We will remember him for his gentle, generous and conscientious nature as well as the remarkable passion he gave to his scientific and philanthropic endeavours.

I'm heartbroken. Ranu was a kind and gentle soul. He was hard-working, a wonderful teacher and mentor and an inspiration to everyone who met him. I will always be grateful for his help and support during my time working with him and for his candid but considered counsel.  - Cori Critchlow Watton

Not long after the opening of the Fish Museum & Biodiversity Center, Professor Mostafa Ali Reza Hossain pictured alongside Professor Wahab welcome a cohort of University students to learn more about the aquatic resources and fauna of Bangladesh
Not long after the opening of the Fish Museum & Biodiversity Center, Professor Mostafa Ali Reza Hossain pictured alongside Professor Wahab welcome a cohort of University students to learn more about the aquatic resources and fauna of Bangladesh

I worked with Ali Reza (as I knew him) during his PhD studies at the IoA. A young, talented and very friendly young man at the time. In late 1990s, he looked in more detail at a technique I had utilised in my own PhD, namely the use of small x-ray opaque spheres to estimate gastric evacuation in fish. This is a useful technique for aquaculture research that enables detailed understanding of stomach emptying, and hence the estimation of feeding frequency for fish farming. 

As feed is such a costly input for aquaculture, including in his home country of Bangladesh, this was an interesting area to investigate. He went on to study other aspects of the growth and survival of a promising aquaculture candidate at the time a catfish that has since become an import culture species. This time looking into the effects of density, shelter, and light. He published two papers on this work in 1998, generously sharing the authorship with Malcolm Beveridge and myself. We met up several times in Mymensingh where he worked at the Bangladesh Agricultural University. It is a great sadness that such a young life should be taken, and my thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time. - Graham Haylor 

Developing and promoting fish sanctuaries in overexploited freshwater resources. Ranu was passionate about the fish fauna of Bangladesh and set-up a series of fish sanctuaries as a means of as of long-term surveillance, and critically, in encouraging recruitment within a branch of the Old Brahmaputra that runs along the back of BAU, Mymensingh
Developing and promoting fish sanctuaries in overexploited freshwater resources. Ranu was passionate about the fish fauna of Bangladesh and set-up a series of fish sanctuaries as a means of as of long-term surveillance, and critically, in encouraging recruitment within a branch of the Old Brahmaputra that runs along the back of BAU, Mymensingh

During the period that the Institute worked closely with our colleagues at BAU to deliver the Distance Learning MSc course we would travel to Mymensingh twice a year. On one occasion as the Institute was being faced with staff redundancies and cut-backs, Ranu and his colleagues led a support campaign including a rickshaw protest. 

Ranu explains his pictures with stories with some children from a village in Durgapur
Ranu explains his pictures with stories with some children from a village in Durgapur

Ranu's passion as always was infectious and his role within the team of BAU tutors was critical.

The University of Stirling slogan is 'Be the difference'. In a life cut tragically short, Ranu really did make a difference to his profession, his community and Bangladesh as a whole.

