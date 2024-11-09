Vetiver and bioengineering: A potential solution to develop climate-resilient Bangladesh

Vetiver roots can naturally filter out pollutants and heavy metals, purifying rivers, canals, and other water bodies. Photo: The Vetiver Network International

Our planet is becoming sicker by the day, with rising temperatures, unpredictable rainfall and an alarming increase in disasters like floods and cyclones. Unfortunately, Bangladesh bears a heavy burden of climate change for two main reasons: its unique geographical position between the Himalayas and the Bay of Bengal, and its limited resources to build climate resilience.

This makes tackling climate change an uphill battle for the country. However, there is a promising, nature-based solution that could help.

Just as doctors now prescribe advanced antibiotics when conventional treatments fall short, our planet, too, may need a stronger remedy. Enter Vetiver—an extraordinary plant with the potential to act like a high-powered "antibiotic" for the Earth.

The question is how Vetiver can help restore balance to our ailing planet and pave the way for sustainable adaptation.

What is Vetiver

Vetiver, known locally as 'Binna Ghas' is a hardy perennial grass with roots that grow 2 to 4 metres deep into the ground. This impressive root system makes vetiver a powerful tool for bio-engineering, used for various purposes like reducing soil compaction, preventing soil erosion, stabilising land and protecting riverbanks, road embankments and hillside slopes.

Vetiver's roots also help retain water in the soil, especially valuable in arid and semi-arid regions, where it aids in recharging groundwater. Its roots can naturally filter out pollutants and heavy metals, purifying rivers, canals and other water bodies.

King Bhumibol of Thailand: Pioneer of the use of Vetiver in Asia

King Bhumibol Adulyadej of Thailand reigned for around 70 years ( 1946 -2017) and was very much known for his people-centric development works in Thailand. He started his education with engineering and later studied political science, law and development studies.

The King was a lifelong learner and was involved as a mentor and patron in rural and livelihood development, environmental conservation, water management and agricultural projects. During his work with the projects, he saw the potential of this grass to mitigate landslides, protect roadsides and maintain the integrity of agricultural land.

King Bhumibol developed projects that placed Vetiver at the forefront of soil bioengineering in Thailand. He advocated for planting Vetiver along slopes, riverbanks and farmland to create natural barriers against soil erosion.

Its effectiveness in soil stabilisation made it part of his larger "New Theory" of agriculture, which aimed to make farms more sustainable by balancing water, land and resources to withstand environmental and economic shocks. ​

In Bangladesh, Vetiver grass offers promising solutions for issues like groundwater recharge, soil erosion control and environmental protection. As climate change intensifies, with erratic rainfall and rising droughts since 2011, Bangladesh faces serious water management challenges.

Rainfall is unpredictable, with heavy downpours causing rapid runoff that limits groundwater recharge, especially in the arid northwest. Here, Vetiver's deep roots, which extend up to four metres underground, can help channel rainwater into deeper soil layers, enhancing groundwater reserves and slowing water loss through runoff.

By planting Vetiver hedges in contour lines, water flows slower, giving it more time to seep into the ground, reducing soil erosion and improving water retention. Its resilience in various soil types and climates makes it ideal for areas facing drought or seasonal rains, as it retains soil moisture, indirectly supporting long-term groundwater levels.

The question is where to plant it, given the limited land for agriculture. One solution is planting Vetiver along the edges of paddy fields to reduce runoff, protect soil and allow more water to infiltrate the ground.

Flood and embankment protection

In flood-prone regions, Vetiver can act as a buffer, absorbing excess rainwater and reducing flood risks in populated areas. Its dense roots stabilise riverbanks and embankments, preventing erosion and making these areas more resistant to flooding.

This reduces the need for costly repairs and helps control immediate floods while aiding long-term groundwater recharge.

Preventing landslides on hilly slopes

In Bangladesh's hill districts like Cox's Bazar, Chattogram and Sylhet, landslides are a recurring hazard due to erratic rainfall. Planting Vetiver on hillside slopes can prevent landslides, protecting lives and keeping rural roads clear from landslide debris.

Purifying polluted waterways

Bangladesh's rivers and canals suffer from pollution due to industrial waste, sewage and household runoff. Vetiver can help treat this pollution: planted in floating trays or along canal slopes, it can absorb heavy metals like lead, arsenic, and cadmium. While Vetiver alone isn't enough to handle severe pollution, it can complement other pollution control efforts.

Animal fodder and craft materials

In areas where traditional forage is scarce, Vetiver's leaves can serve as supplemental animal feed. Although it has moderate nutritional value, it's a viable option for livestock in resource-limited regions.

Moreover, Vetiver has economic potential as a cash crop: it can be used in handicrafts, aromatic products and oil production.

Expanding Vetiver use in Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, Vetiver is currently used on a small scale for road embankment protection. Prof Muhammad Shariful Islam of BUET has been a pioneer in promoting its use and LGED's My Village-My Town initiative aims to develop nurseries across the country to make Vetiver more accessible.

With the right approach, Vetiver could become a natural remedy for many of Bangladesh's environmental challenges. However, awareness and action are crucial to applying this "antibiotic" to our ailing environment effectively.

Abul Monzur Md Sadeque. TBS Sketch

Abul Monzur Md Sadeque is a project director of LGED.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.

