Time to embrace ‘extended intelligence’

In recent times, the fields of data science and artificial intelligence have advanced significantly, heralding a new age. AI can broadly be divided into predictive and generative categories. Recently, generative artificial intelligence, such as large language models like ChatGPT or Google Bard, has sparked immense interest, opened doors to numerous possibilities, and initiated extensive debates.

These discussions occur everywhere—from coffee shops to classrooms, from newsrooms to corporate boardrooms, and even among artists and poets.

However, the prefix 'artificial' often invokes a sense of unease, suggesting something fake, synthetic, and potentially menacing. This perception can alienate those unfamiliar with the benefits of this technology, overshadowing its potential with fears of manipulation and control.

The impact of nomenclature on perception

The term "artificial intelligence" might suggest a competition between machine and human intellect, which can lead to disinterest or fear among those unfamiliar with its potential. This poses a risk of lost opportunities for significantly enhancing human capabilities.

Is it possible that the term 'artificial intelligence' or 'fake intelligence' discourages people from appreciating and adopting this technology? Could this lead to a long-term disinterest in what could instead be embraced as extended intelligence—encompassing extended knowledge, competence, creativity, and productivity?

Why "extended intelligence" is a more appropriate term

Extended Intelligence (XI) suggests not a replacement of human intelligence but an expansion of it. This concept isn't new; it is deeply rooted in our history. Just as our ancestors extended their physical capabilities with tools to overcome their environmental challenges, today we extend our mental capacities with technologies that amplify our ability to process information and solve complex problems.

When we think about AI and make policies about it, we often forget about real human intelligence—the very intelligence that will interact with and utilise AI. If we rebrand AI as "Extended Intelligence," we remind ourselves of its true purpose: to supplement and enhance human capacities, fostering inclusive thinking and discussion.

Examples of extended intelligence in action

Extended intelligence in action includes educational tools in remote areas that provide access to digital learning platforms, offer tailored educational content, and extend the reach of quality education. In healthcare, XI systems assist medical professionals by providing diagnostic support that combines vast medical knowledge and data analysis, enhancing the accuracy and efficiency of patient care.

Farmers use XI for informed decisions about crop rotations, irrigation, and pest control, improving yields and sustainability through data-driven insights. A school teacher might now engage in medical science research, while a physics student could delve into genetic engineering thanks to the accessibility of advanced research tools and databases provided by XI Technologies.

The cultural shift from AI to XI

Switching from "AI" to "XI" in discussions can significantly alter public perception. "Extended" implies a partnership with technology, a collaborative relationship where technology serves as an aide to human effort, not a replacement. This linguistic shift can help demystify AI's role and integrate it more fully into everyday human activities, making its benefits more accessible and less intimidating.

From exclusive to inclusive: The democratisation of intelligence

XI democratises expertise, making sophisticated solutions available to a broader audience regardless of their geographic or economic conditions. It levels the playing field by making high-level skills and knowledge accessible, fostering a more inclusive society.

Embracing a future enhanced by XI

Extended intelligence is not just a new term—it's a shift in how we view our relationship with technology. It's about recognising the tools we create as extensions of our own capabilities, designed to enhance and augment our natural abilities, not overshadow them.

As we continue to develop and integrate these tools into every aspect of life, embracing XI can lead to more collaborative and creative solutions to global challenges, highlighting the symbiotic relationship between humans and machine intelligence.

Therefore, I propose that we move away from the term AI and adopt extended intelligence. This not only aligns with our historical progression as a species but also clears up misconceptions by emphasising that these technologies are here to assist us, not replace us.

Extended intelligence, being an extension of real intelligence, demands a foundation in genuine human thought and values—a reminder that without the real, the extension would not exist.

Thus, it's time to embrace extended intelligence as a testament to our continued evolution and a future where technology and humanity progress hand in hand, creating a legacy of enhanced human capability and broadened intellectual horizons.

Dr Shahadat Khan is the founder and CEO of TallyKhata and TallyPay and serves as the co-chairman of the BASIS Standing Committee on Fintech and Digital Payment.

