Time to do something about long hours and extra workloads

How many people died of heart attacks in Bangladesh in 2022? A report shows that cardiovascular diseases are responsible for 34% of the total deaths in Bangladesh.

In this regard, stressful work cultures and lengthy working hours are significantly responsible for the highest rate of heart attacks among employees working in private companies in Bangladesh.

According to "The World Health Organization", employees face health hazards and psychological problems (e.g., stress, burnout, exhaustion, depression, etc.) due to long working hours and extra workloads.

This culture jeopardises the employee's personal and social life. However, employees are bound to work in this detrimental organisational culture due to the deepest concerns about unemployment, especially in recent days when the dollar crisis compelled many organisations to lay off employees.

Job opportunities are limited in number compared to the number of educated unemployed people, so in the huge competition of the job market, the employees are bound to perform with extra hours, even affecting their personal and family lives.

Thus, this leads to a sort of physical and mental exploitation that is becoming intolerable day by day. Lengthy working hours and extra loads are mainly derived from inflexible work schedules, inaccurate job designs, and ambiguous assignment structures that are given to staff.

As a result, many employees stay in the organisations for a long time to imply that he or she is sincere to the organisation, although without any real contribution in the case of extra hours and workloads!

WHO (2019) reported that 15% of working-age adults were suffering from mental havoc. Unfortunately, it is amplifying day by day due to the growth of such companies in the country.

Not only that but also these workload problems are creating physical illnesses such as heart attacks, hearing difficulties, brain haemorrhages, etc.

Generally, the standard working hours should be 48 hours per week, with no single day exceeding more than 10 hours, as stated by "The International Labour Organization" in articles 3 to 4 under Hours of Work (Commerce and Offices), 1930 (No. 30).

However, where are we now in response to the ILO's suggestion?

There are no standard working hours and no set of requirements or key performance indicators (KPI) in most of the private organisations in Bangladesh; therefore, employees have to take many works home even after doing overtime (often unpaid).

Some employees have to respond to calls, send emails, arrange meetings, and so on over their smartphones! This issue has been deteriorating family relations, especially in the case of newlyweds and newly working parents!

The divorce rate is getting higher every year, and in this regard, lack of time from the spouse is one of the most significant reasons for the separation.

A prior report, "Population and Housing Census 2022," gave statistical data saying the rate in terms of divorce is 42% of the total population in our whole country.

Furthermore, kids have very little time with their working parents, which negatively impacts their minds and creativity.

Nowadays, working parents can't spare quality time to spend with and care for their children, which is making children inspired to disobey their parents.

Children are our future, but they may suffer from depression due to a lack of their parents' time and affection. A developed country will be ensured once the children are grown with full potential, which is possible when parents have enough time for their children.

In the current scenario, it has been a nightmare for children to have their parents, who are struggling with long working hours and unexpected extra workloads.

Apart from employees' health problems and children's growth concerns, long working hours and extra workloads have also a detrimental impact on the performance level of employees, as suggested by experts.

According to research, employee performance in such a culture is low. Therefore, developed countries like New Zealand, Japan, Norway, and Canada are reducing working days to 4 days a week, which is more than we can even imagine!

Extra workloads and long working hours have a more negative impact on working women, especially mothers and wives, because they have to perform double responsibilities, i.e., office and home duties, in our Bangladeshi culture, where men rarely perform home duties.

Thus, extra workloads and lengthy working hours become more arduous and disastrous for working women than men! As a result, many women leave their profession after becoming a wife or mother.

Consequently, many of them have to bear the intolerable mental and physical pain from their husbands and others in society.

The present government of the country is really exemplary in terms of women's empowerment, as the report shows a dramatic increase in women's participation from 27% in 2009 to 34% in 2019 (LightCastle Partners, 2022).

However, this surge will definitely see a negative trend if the present long working hours and extra workload culture of Bangladesh are not tackled. It is because women are more family, children, and husband oriented than their own careers.

Therefore, it is high time for the Bangladesh government to take this matter seriously. Otherwise, their whimsical attitude about this issue will create an imbalance in society in terms of male and female employment.

In this regard, we can take the example of Vietnam, where the consent of employees is required to make them work overtime, but the total number of normal working hours and overtime should not exceed more than 12 hours in a day or more than 40 hours a month.

Without a doubt, we are doing well in terms of economic growth and infrastructural development such as Metro Rail, the Padma Bridge, etc., which are remarkable.

Even our Human Development Index has increased; a report made by UNDP for the year 2021–2022 states that Bangladesh has been ranked 129th among 191 countries.

However, our progress might be questioned if we cannot stop employees' mental and physical exploitation with extra workloads and long working hours.

Dr Md Asadul Islam is an assistant professor of Management at Brac Business School, BRAC University

Sanzida Reza is a student at Brac University.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.