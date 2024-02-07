Time for a chief wellness officer in companies?

Illustration: TBS

'When the going gets tough, the tough get going' is a famous saying, emphasising the significance of remaining strong, both physically and mentally, under challenging circumstances. The saying remains relevant in today's evolving industries.

Take the sports industry, for example - cricket to be more specific. The game has become highly commercialised and globalised today, resulting in more tournaments for players. T20 cricket, the shorter format, is more akin to a movie than the original five-day Test cricket format.

The increasing popularity of cricket has led to a more frequent and action-packed schedule, resulting in incredible excitement for both players and spectators.

However, the physical and mental demands on players have also increased, leading to more injuries and burnout. As a result, cricket teams now have a mental performance coach, or a mental conditioning expert in addition to the head coach, batting, bowling or fielding coaches, a physio and others.

Their role in the team's success is undeniable. Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh once said, "Sometimes you want to talk to a friend about how you feel from inside, when things are not happening; there comes the role of a sports mental coach."

Do we feel the need for such friends (mental coaches) in the corporate world?

Meeting performance targets has become essential for corporate leaders in today's competitive market. However, the pressure of achieving these targets may lead to unhealthy habits such as long working hours, lack of physical activity, sleep deprivation, social isolation, increased smoking and a pattern of skipping meals.

These practices can result in physical illness and burnout, adversely affecting an individual's wellbeing and productivity.

Many companies claim to prioritise wellbeing through their wellness initiatives, but often end up introducing programmes that, to say the least, could be more compelling. Daily step counts, weight loss goals, and gym discounts are good, but the coworkers do not get time to participate.

Some companies partner with mental health counselling organisations. However, employees may feel uncomfortable opening up to someone outside the organisation who does not understand the job environment, context and stressors. Achieving good mental health requires a more sophisticated and thoughtful approach.

To achieve peak performance and maximise profits, companies must prioritise initiatives that enhance their workers' physical and mental wellbeing. It means appointing a dedicated chief wellness officer to lead daily initiatives to keep employees healthy, engaged, and productive.

By investing in the wellbeing of their employees, companies can expect to achieve greater efficiency, job satisfaction, and, ultimately, a healthier bottom line.

A chief wellness officer (CWO) will be primarily responsible for the coworkers' physical, mental, and emotional well-being. This position was unknown until 2015, when Deloitte, a multinational professional services network, assigned a wellbeing leader to the organisation.

However, it took years and a pandemic for other organisations to realise the value of prioritising people's mental health and wellbeing.

This official may prove to be critical to an organisation's success. They collaborate with senior leaders and HR to evaluate and influence all coworker related programs, ensuring they are practical and positively impact people.

The chief wellbeing officer assesses mental health support, health and welfare benefits, leadership development, mentoring, inclusion, diversity, work-life balance, and employee engagement and fosters a sense of belonging.

The position priorities coworkers, reflecting the company's value proposition of caring for its people. Research has shown that when people feel cared for, they become more productive and engaged at work. This positive environment encourages creativity, risk-taking, and innovation and fosters psychological safety.

A wellness officer's primary responsibility is to design and implement programs that promote employee wellbeing - including physical, emotional, and mental health. These programs can include activities like wellness programs, stress management, mental health support, and employee engagement initiatives.

A dedicated, wellbeing senior leader can be a gamechanger for organisations, influencing everything from diversity, recruitment efforts, employee retention, and business results. The positive impact on employees can lead to better business results, including increased profit, improved customer satisfaction, and a more positive company reputation.

Bangladesh's private sector is an influential driver of our economic growth. According to a Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report, the economy is on track to surpass the $1 trillion mark by 2040.

However, organisations must aim to become world-class global businesses to achieve this milestone. It involves recruiting the best talent, building preferred employer brands, and competing with leading multinational companies. They need a healthier, happier, and more productive workforce to do all these. That is why appointing a chief wellness officer is crucial for company growth.

Several prominent multinational companies in the country have been putting emphasis on the mental health of their employees. So, if you want your business to thrive and get an edge, consider appointing a chief wellness officer today!

Shafiq R Bhuiyan. Sketch: TBS

Shafiq R Bhuiyan is a Senior Manager of Communication and CSR at BRAC Bank PLC.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.