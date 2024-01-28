A test for the efficacy of international law

Caption: The ICJ, as the primary judicial body of the United Nations, occupies a distinct status in the domain of international law. Photo: Reuters

In a recent and notable advancement in international law, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has delivered a judgment in the case brought by South Africa against Israel, about the alleged acts of genocide in Gaza.

This important decision raises an important question — can Israel just ignore the Court's rule? To find an answer, it's important to delve into the details of international law, the consequences of disregarding it, and the precedents set by similar situations.

Legal binding of ICJ rulings

The ICJ, as the primary judicial body of the United Nations, occupies a distinct status in the domain of international law. Its decisions, although often regarded as consultative, possess substantial legal authority.

In the case against Israel, the directives of the ICJ are docked in the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide, to which Israel is a signatory.

According to Article 94 of the UN Charter, the verdicts of the ICJ are obligatory for the involved parties. Consequently, as a UN member and a participant in this case, Israel is legally bound to follow the court's judgement.

International reputation and diplomatic ties

Disregarding a ruling from the ICJ can gravely affect a country's standing on the global stage. Adhering to international law is a crucial measure of a country's dedication to universal principles and justice. A failure to comply can result in diplomatic estrangement and tense relations with other nations, as exemplified by historical events such as the United States' position during the Nicaragua case in the 1980s.

Potential for sanctions and economic consequences

Failing to comply with international law can encourage other countries or international organisations to impose sanctions or economic consequences. Such actions can encompass various forms of trade limitations and financial penalties, significantly affecting a nation's economic stability.

The case of Russia's takeover of Crimea is one such example. The international community's response to this event included imposing sanctions on Russia, which had considerable economic ramifications.

The sanctions led to significant financial losses for Russian companies, exceeding 100 billion dollars. This amount portrays about 4.2% of Russia's GDP, showing the substantial economic impact of such measures.

Domestic and international political pressure

Disregarding a ruling from the ICJ could lead to considerable political pressure on Israel, both within the country and from the international community. On the global stage, other nations might respond by using diplomatic means or the United Nations may exert pressure on Israel.

Within Israel, such a decision could stir political challenges, particularly if a notable portion of the Israeli population or political groups are in favour of respecting international law and the ICJ's decision.

Humanitarian and ethical considerations

The decision of the ICJ regarding the dispute between South Africa and Israel has serious humanitarian implications that cannot be ignored. The ruling has highlighted crucial humanitarian issues in Gaza, and Israel's non-compliance could worsen the already dire situation there.

Ignoring the decision would raise ethical concerns about Israel's dedication to human rights and adherence to international humanitarian norms. Such a stance could deepen the humanitarian crisis and question Israel's commitment to these essential global standards.

Consequences within the United Nations framework

If Israel decides to disregard the ruling of the ICJ, it could lead to the issue being escalated to the United Nations Security Council. Although the effectiveness of action by the Security Council is often constrained by the veto power held by its permanent members, bringing the matter to this level could still result in considerable diplomatic and political pressure being applied.

Precedents in international law

The history of ICJ rulings shows a complex tapestry of successes and setbacks.

On one side, there are notable examples of compliance, like the peaceful settlement of the 1986 Burkina Faso/Mali border conflict and the 2004 Avena Case. In the latter, the ICJ sided with Mexico, emphasising the rights of foreign nationals under the Vienna Convention, demonstrating the Court's influence in resolving international disputes.

Although the ICJ has made significant rulings over the years, there have been instances where its decisions were ignored.

For instance, in 1986, the United States declined to recognise the ICJ's jurisdiction in the Nicaragua case.

Similarly, in 2016, China rejected the Permanent Court of Arbitration's verdict that favoured the Philippines in the South China Sea Arbitration. These incidents illustrate the difficulties that the ICJ faces, particularly when its rulings involve major world powers.

These different outcomes underscore the nuanced role of the ICJ in the international legal system. Successes demonstrate the Court's ability to positively influence international law, while instances of non-compliance reveal its limitations, particularly in dealing with powerful countries.

The recent ruling involving Israel thus represents a climactic moment for the ICJ to reinforce the importance of respecting and following international legal standards, even amidst complex geopolitical landscapes.

The ruling is essentially a test for the effectiveness of international law

Israel's response to the ICJ ruling has a significance that extends beyond just this case, underlining the importance of obedience to the rule of law in global affairs. The consequences of non-compliance are supposed to be profound, potentially impacting diplomatic relations and setting a precedent in international law.

This ruling is being viewed as a litmus test for the efficacy of international law in tackling grave issues like genocide and human rights. It underscores the evolution of international legal norms and the persistent efforts to ensure nations are held accountable under international laws.

The global community now watches how this landmark decision will shape international relations and the future of international legal compliance and enforcement.

Saiful Bari is a Legal Researcher. He works with AH Law Firm in Queens, New York, USA.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.