From television to YouTube: How children's media consumption is shifting and what it means

Illustration: TBS

Judging by current trends, children's media consumption has shifted from television shows to YouTube, and this has had a severe impact on how children are being socialised.

Children pick up knowledge by watching their role models in various forms of media. They imitate and act out what they see, especially if the role model is well-known and powerful. The effects of this might be both positive and negative.

For example: by watching "Meena" on YouTube a child may learn about ethics, collaboration, and other valuable positive social skills. On the other hand, YouTube also has violent content, which can make them aggressive and unethical.

Unlike television, YouTube has a lot of options available, and children can search for anything they want without a barrier. This can lead them to something they should not watch, like sexually explicit or violent content.

A child may spend hours watching videos that aren't relevant or age-appropriate due to YouTube's algorithm suggesting videos based on the content they are already watching. Inappropriate language and abusive and adult themes could be introduced to youngsters as a result, which can have an adverse effect on how they develop socially.

Children's socialisation may also be impacted by YouTube's social networking features, such as comments and likes. Negative remarks or cyberbullying may be exposed to children, which can have an impact on their social and self-esteem growth.

According to studies, children under eight years spend 65% of their online time on YouTube. PCMag conducted a survey and it shows that according to 82% of parents from the United States, their children watched too much YouTube and they are concerned.

A recent survey finds that the most viewed video on YouTube is "Baby shark dance", which is for kids. The third most viewed video "Johny Johny yes papa" is also for kids. This highlights the extent children are attracted to YouTube videos.

Another survey shows that currently, children between the ages of four and fifteen spend 85 minutes every day on YouTube, whereas the time spent watching television each day is 45 minutes.

Apart from the negative aspects, YouTube can have a positive impact on children. They can learn from the wide variety of instructional information available on YouTube. Videos range from a number of different topics, including arithmetic, science, and history, which can aid their academic development.

Children can get ideas for their creative endeavours from a variety of media, including music videos, DIY tutorials and art videos. Some YouTube content is meant to teach kids social skills like how to make friends or handle bullying. Children can benefit from learning these principles, especially if they have trouble interacting with others.

Some other ways that have influenced children's socialisation are discussed below:

Diverse material: A broader variety of videos is available on YouTube than on traditional television, exposing children to a wider range of ideologies, cultures and hobbies.

Influence of peers: Young people frequently watch YouTube videos with their friends, which can enhance their sense of community and influence how they interact. Children may imitate the attitudes and behaviours they see in movies, which can either help or hinder their socialisation. As a result of this interaction, their worldview may be broadened, and they may develop empathy for people from different backgrounds.

Interaction with creators: YouTube creators frequently interact with their viewers on social media, in comments and during live streams. Children may feel more connected and have a feeling of community as a result of this engagement, which could affect socialisation by providing them with role models and mentors.

Parental control: Compared to traditional television, parents may have less influence over the material that their kids see on YouTube. They can still observe their children's viewing habits and have discussions with them about the content they are watching. This presents parents with an opportunity to direct their children's socialisation and encourage the development of critical thinking abilities.

Advertising's impact: YouTube is known for selective advertising. This can affect the socialisation of young children by influencing their preferences and behaviours. For example, advertising can reinforce gender stereotypes and promote materialism, which can affect young people's self-image and status in society.

In conclusion, establishing limits for children's YouTube and TV viewing habits is essential to prevent them from engaging in excessive screen time, and ensure they access age-appropriate material. To achieve this, parents should impose a realistic daily limit on their child's screen time, based on their age and other considerations like their schoolwork and level of physical activity.

They also have to make sure the content their child is watching on TV or YouTube is appropriate for their age. They can check the ratings of TV shows and movies beforehand, and use parental controls and settings to block problematic content. Safe screen usage can enhance the socio-psychological growth of children and save them from a plethora of dangers.

Sketch: TBS

Noshin Sharmili is a research fellow at BRAC Business School, BRAC University, Dhaka. Email: [email protected]

Dr Syed Far Abid Hossain is an Assistant Professor at BRAC Business School, BRAC University, Dhaka. Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.