Tales of 'Bangla Tesla' drivers and the hopelessness borne from the temporary ban

A high-end Tesla costs over $90,000. The enthusiast who buys it and the makers of the innovative vehicle presumably have quite a lavish life and income. But such is not the case for local drivers of the so-called "Tesla of Bangla".

They can barely make ends meet.

If their daily income from riding rickshaws around the city is around Tk1,000, then the rent they pay for the vehicle is nearly half that amount.

And if they can't keep their motors running, they lose their basic means of survival. They can't afford to eat.

Such was the underlying consequence of the recent ban on battery-run auto rickshaws plying the city streets.

Between the ban and its reversal, protestors roared

On a rather relieving note, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today (20 May) ordered the reversal of the decision to ban battery-run auto rickshaws.

This announcement was made by Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader at an event on 20 May. Despite the reversal, the ban on these vehicles will still apply to the country's 22 highways.

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) Advisory Council initially decided on May 15, 2024, to ban battery-run rickshaws in Dhaka, leading to significant unrest among drivers.

Although, earlier on 8 February, State Minister for Energy Nasrul Hamid defended the rickshaw pullers, saying, "I call these 4 million three wheelers the Tesla of Bangla."

Seemingly, the BRTA decision came as a shock for the drivers which caused them to take to the streets.

Protests erupted on 19 May, with drivers staging demonstations in Mirpur-10, Pallabi, and Agargaon, causing severe traffic disruptions.

The protests continued the next day in Rampura-Badda, Kuril, and Khilkhet.

A long tail-back along the Notun Bazar during a demonstration this morning (20 May). Photo: Rajib Dhar

Many turned hapless and distraught

This morning started with areas of the capital, including Notun Bazar, Middle Badda, Rampura, Khilgaon, roaring with cries of rickshaw pullers who were hopeless and stressed out from this one simple question – what do they do now?

The last few days haven't been easy for them.

Shawpan, an auto rickshaw driver from Notun Bazar, shared, "Due to the ban, I couldn't bring out my rickshaw for four days. I usually earn at least Tk600-700 daily, and my auto rickshaw rent is Tk400 per day. I had to borrow money from relatives to make ends meet."

Choosing this means of work was a last resort for him. "Before driving an auto rickshaw, I had a small electrical workshop, but I suffered heavy losses during the Covid-19 pandemic."

Nur Islam, a driver from Notun Bazar, said he has been driving an auto for three years now. He used to be a farmer.

"I couldn't bring out my auto for the last three days and had to borrow money to feed my parents.

"But now, I'm happy because the government has decided to lift the ban."

Another such auto rickshaw driver, from Middle Badda, used to have a decent job with a better income before. Nazmul used to be a chauffeur.

"I had to leave my job to take care of my sick uncle, and when I returned, I found I had been replaced. That's how I started driving an auto rickshaw."

Shafiqul Islam, an auto rickshaw driver in Khilgaon, said, "If the government wants to ban autos, they should ban the manufacturers. We just rent the rickshaws to earn money. We are merely day labourers."

Mohammad Johir said he had to switch jobs from working at a garment factory once. "I quit my job because the wage was too low to feed my family. I've been driving an auto for four years, and my income has increased significantly. I don't know what I would do if I had to stop driving."

Another driver from Rampura Amirul Islam said, "Even if we did switch to riding regular rickshaws, it's going to be hard for us to switch to pedal rickshaws instantly; it's physically demanding."

While there are men who are capable of bearing the brunt that comes with the job, there are those who are elderly, injured or even physically challenged. And this vehicle is their driving force.

45-year-old Johirul Islam, from Rampura, said due to an injury he had suffered and his age, he had to switch to driving autos. He earns Tk1,000 per day, pays the rent and saves the rest to feed his family.

Shawkat Ali, a rickshaw garage owner in Notun Bazar, said, "I have around 70 vehicles in my garage, including 7 auto rickshaws. 2 of my drivers are physically challenged and can't drive pedal rickshaws. If the government bans autos, what will they do? They are the sole earners for their families."