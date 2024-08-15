Talented: Redefinition or the need for a change in perspective?

At a family gathering, my uncle expressed his concern about the future. He wondered whom he could turn to for help once he retired, as our family always seeks his assistance in times of need, and he has always been willing to help us. My uncle is a senior government official, and no one else in our family holds such a prestigious position. His words have lingered in my mind, making me question how I would assist him if needed, given that I am not a distinguished government officer. But should it be this way? In our societal structure, the lack of a familiar government official often leads to hardships at every step. This mismanagement has caused us to overlook countless genuinely talented individuals who are not recognised simply because they do not fit the conventional mold of success.

In developed economies like Australia, Belgium, Canada, Japan, Germany, Italy, and the United States, farmers wield considerable influence. Most of them are wealthy and have a significant impact on national politics. In our social context, if someone were to say their child is a successful farmer in Germany, we might question how a farmer could be considered talented. This reveals a deep-seated issue: from an early age, the concept of "talent" is often narrowly defined, focusing on positions like BCS cadre, scientists, or top corporate roles. As a result, there is a growing brain drain, with many students leaving for higher education abroad, while people from countries like India and Sri Lanka come to Bangladesh to send remittances. An English-medium student, despite their brilliance, might struggle with medical exams if they do not understand the questions properly. Yet, these students succeed abroad and often do not return to Bangladesh.

No country or nation has progressed by denying talent. Unfortunately, our own talented individuals, by leveraging the research, technology, and stability of developed countries, strengthen those nations. The biggest obstacle to Bangladesh's progress is our inability to transform the vast population into human capital and adequately recognize talented individuals. Remember the car wizard Nizamuddin Aulia, known as 'Lipu'? He is now a renowned motor vehicle engineer and designer globally. When top international companies offered high salaries and lucrative opportunities, he chose to return to Bangladesh but struggled to stay here. Similarly, Dr. Bijon Kumar Shil, who discovered a rapid diagnostic method for the SARS virus in 2003, now holds 14 patents in microbiology. Despite his contributions, he is now a Singaporean citizen, having been overlooked in Bangladesh. These examples highlight how a lack of proper recognition and opportunity has led to the loss of talent.

If you ask the current generation to name five Facebook influencers or five ministers, they will do so effortlessly. However, few can name five local scientists. This reflects a concerning trend where BCS cadre roles are perceived as offering more social status and power than becoming a doctor or engineer. This is an alarming signal. Many engineering graduates from BUET, after completing their studies, are now pursuing BCS cadre positions instead of staying in their field.

A truly talented person is one who applies their intellect to succeed in their chosen field. Talent can be found in any profession, including drivers, farmers, laborers, small business owners, athletes, and artisans. Being talented is not limited to formal education, good grades, or advanced degrees. A nurse who consistently performs well may not be considered talented because they are not a doctor. Similarly, a farmer may be seen as uneducated because they lack formal schooling. Yet, a farmer's hard work, choice of good seeds, and ability to produce food from those seeds is a testament to their talent. Food security is crucial; without it, the value of other professions diminishes. National poet Kazi Nazrul Islam is a prime example. Despite receiving only religious and primary education, he gained global recognition in literature. Today, many earn doctoral degrees by studying his work.

Labeling talent based on specific professions dilutes its meaning. Talent should be recognized in all fields, and creativity should not be confined to any particular standard. Most parents overlook behavioral issues in children if they perform well academically. Good exam results are seen as success, but becoming a good person is the true measure of success. Parents and the education system often fail to differentiate between success and true fulfillment. This misalignment starts early in life, influenced by family and educational systems that prioritise certain professions over others.

To shift this outdated perspective, changes must be made from the school level. We need to raise awareness among the new generation and introduce life-oriented education in schools. Countries like Japan, China, and Korea have advanced their nations by integrating practical education into their systems. It is time for Bangladesh to blend life skills, clear thinking, and creativity into its educational framework.

Ahaduzzaman Chowdhury is a marketing and communications expert