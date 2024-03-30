Taking zero waste initiatives to address the triple planetary crisis

The best examples of waste management include solid waste being categorically segregated from the moment they are treated as waste. This is missing in Bangladesh. Photo: TBS

The idea of zero waste has become vital in an era where risks to our globe include biodiversity loss, climate change, and environmental degradation. The UN General Assembly established the International Day of Zero Waste on December 14, 2022, and it is observed on March 30 every year to highlight the global commitment to sustainable production and consumption patterns. In addition to being a day on the calendar, this day serves as a call to action for governments, businesses, and people to move towards a circular economy to lessen the effects of the triple planetary crisis.

The Zero Waste mindset is a cutting-edge strategy that opposes conventional waste management methods and promotes restructuring production processes and life cycles to reduce waste and pollution. Societies can effectively mitigate their environmental impact by reconsidering our consumption patterns and implementing strategies like the 7 R's—Rethink, Refuse, Reduce, Reuse, Repair, Regift, and Recycle.

Ineffective waste management techniques lead to serious environmental and health problems, such as soil contamination, water and air pollution, and infectious illnesses. For instance, inappropriate biomedical waste disposal in Bangladesh, where 20% of garbage is classified as "highly infectious," increases the risk to public health. In addition, flooding, insect infestations, and offensive odours are caused by solid waste, especially plastics, clogging drainage systems.

There is a bright side to the Zero Waste project, though. We can change cultural attitudes and behaviours if we see garbage not as a burden but as an essential resource. This shift in view is emphasised by the possibilities of excreta, which is traditionally regarded as a taboo subject. One helpful use of the circular economy is the production of safe resources for agriculture through the proper treatment of human waste, which involves separating the solids from the liquids.

The actions taken by Save the Children Bangladesh in the Rohingya camps are evidence of how Zero Waste concepts may be put into practice. These initiatives, which involve communities in waste segregation, compost generation, and the use of treated wastewater for vegetable cultivation, promote a more hygienic and cleaner environment and support sustainable livelihoods.

The Zero Waste method includes energy saving, efficient manufacturing processes, and waste reduction. Adopting this comprehensive viewpoint can result in creative ideas that promote economic expansion and environmental sustainability.

As we commemorate the International Day of Zero Waste, it is crucial that all parties involved—including governments, businesses, civil society organisations, and individuals—work together to accelerate the transition to a circular economy. We can solve the urgent issues of our day and ensure a sustainable future for future generations by incorporating zero-waste concepts into our daily lives and policies.

Md. Abdus Samad (Azad) is working as a Manager-WASH at Save the Children Bangladesh.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.