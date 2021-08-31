Suicide claimed twice as many lives during the pandemic

Research says that in every 40 seconds one person dies committing suicide. It's the fourth common reason of death among young adults globally and according to a 2019 report of the World Health Organisation (WHO), every year about 8 lakh deaths are reported due to it, which accounts for 1.4% of all deaths worldwide.

In Bangladesh, it's the 24th common cause of death out of 50, according to World Life Expectancy data of 2018. According to Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, every year an estimated 10,000 people die by suicide in the country.

Many events throughout life may provoke suicide such as personal life complexity, inconsistency in social life, unemployment, poverty, traumatic events like dishonour, pandemic, and natural disasters etc. Studies on the developed countries disclosed that 90% of people who commit suicide in the developed countries have a mental illness.

But the history of suicide indicates that natural calamities and pandemics have a greater impact on the rate of suicide. Many people yield to the mental and socio-economic effect of illness and commit suicide as a consequence. And researches are being carried out with the hypothesis that Covid-19 is instigating suicide.

Covid-19 in many cases may not alone be the prime cause of suicide; there are other reasons associated with it like personal, social, and economic issues. However, in a research done in the University of Birmingham, experts found a close correlation between Spanish-Flu and Covid-19 on their complicated impact on mental health.

In Bangladesh, the suicidal rate has increased over the last two years during the pandemic. A number of studies have confirmed that Covid-19 has an increasing effect on the suicidal attempt and committing of suicide.

A study by the Aachol Foundation found that during Covid-19 pandemic, Bangladesh recorded 14,436 suicides between March last year and February 2021, which is almost twice as many as Covid-19-related deaths (8,462) during that time.

Coronavirus has triggered increasing suicidal tendencies among young people and students at an alarming rate. According to a study, 49% of suicide victims were between the ages of 20 and 35, and 57% were women during the pandemic in Bangladesh.

Another report of a national newspaper revealed that almost half of the suicides were committed by people aged between 20 and 35 years old, while 35% were aged 5 to 19, and 16% were aged from 36 to 80.

The reasons behind the increasing number of suicides during the pandemic time are economic hardship, educational gap, hamper in future plan and career, family problems, relationship stress, isolation and detachment, and so on.

However, a number of recent studies showed that unemployment, job insecurity, financial hurdle, and stress are also remarkably responsible for the growing tendencies of suicide during the Covid-19 pandemic (suicide and suicidal behaviours research, 2021).

There are some other risk factors that influence suicidal tendency, such as marital status (unmarried, divorced, widow or isolated people have higher chances of committing suicide than the married and sociable one). Urban people are also more prone to suicidal behaviours than the rural people.

In different studies, financial hurdle is found as a significant cause of suicide among people with lower social status. Suicidal tendency is also high among people with higher social status. Age, gender, place of residence, and literacy are the other associating factors that incorporate suicide.

Yet, suicide is preventable through various preemptive strategies and psychological management. In Bangladesh, however, mental treatment and support are not only hard to access but also disappointedly associated with social taboo and prejudices. Therefore, it is important that social taboo is checked by taking awareness raising measures on consulting with doctors for mental health wellbeing.

Initiatives could emphasise mental health management and counseling. Counseling should be available in every community hospital as well. Online counseling sessions on stress management should be available at a low cost and possibly free of cost.

What is remarkably important is to maintain good family relations with family members. Parental care and friendliness with children can work as worthy medication against suicide and suicidal attempt among the young generation.

Additionally, a suicide prevention strategic programme should be included in the national health and educational programmes that may significantly reduce the number of suicidal deaths as WHO suggested.

ASM Amanullah (PhD) is a professor at the Department of Sociology, University of Dhaka. He can be reached at [email protected]

Laboni Khatun is a MPhil researcher at the Department of Sociology, University of Dhaka and a development worker. Her email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.