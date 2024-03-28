Soft skills grooming is creating a cultural shift in corporate landscape

Soft skills grooming is creating a cultural shift in corporate landscape

Bangladesh is experiencing the positive ripple effect of the new focus on soft skills development. Such programs can cause a considerable boost in morale, adaptability and adjustment to the workplace

Khairul Sadman Farabi & Mysha Sadman
28 March, 2024, 03:45 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2024, 04:10 pm
Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Theoretical knowledge and traditional education are not always able to equip people with practical insights and real-world understanding, leaving them feeling stranded and bewildered in their initial professional endeavours. 

The quality of education is not the cause of these setbacks; rather it is the absence of concrete, real-life examples, which is crucial for effective skill application.

The lack of exposure often makes fresh graduates unable to navigate the intricacies of work itself. Part of this gap between theory and practice can be filled by soft skill trainers who tend to give practical, hands-on training. 

The function of the soft skills trainer is to teach students about good and poor workplace practices, and prepare them with basic communication skills and etiquette that are important for a comfortable and successful transition into the dynamic and ever-changing corporate environment. 

Bangladesh is currently experiencing a positive shift in productivity in its corporate culture owing to soft skill grooming. Both private and non-profit organisations in Bangladesh are making resources readily available to provide young graduates with essential soft skills. There has been a spike in the demand for such services due to the evolving labour force and industry priorities. 

Non-profit organisations and public and private entities have been providing soft skill training in Bangladesh in recent years. These include institutions such as Daffodil International Professional Training Institute (DIPTI), BASIS Institute Of Technology & Management (BITM), Bangladesh Youth Leadership Center (BYLC), Institute of Career Development, Bangladesh, and many more. 

The prominence of soft skills training escalated significantly during the uncertain times of the Covid-19 pandemic. Individuals wanted to upskill themselves, in order to get the upper hand during recruitment and remain competitive in the job market. There were online crash courses on soft skill basics conducted by industry experts, which were accessible to a wide audience.

Bangladesh is experiencing the positive ripple effect of this new cultural focus on soft skills development. Studies are showing evidence that such programs can cause a considerable boost in morale, adaptability and adjustment to the workplace thus, positively affecting people's chances of getting employed. 

Tangible proofs such as certificates serve as indicators of a candidate's preparedness to an employer, making them more appealing than their counterparts. Hiring managers, in particular, prefer candidates with foundational knowledge, as this minimises training time and facilitates a smoother transition from fresher to employee.

Moreover, the development of soft skills culture has caused a significant increase in industry awareness among individuals. It helps them set realistic expectations and strengthen their professional aspirations, while making informed decisions regarding their future in the industry. 

This cultural shift in soft skills grooming is transforming the industry, making the workforce more productive and equipping them with technical and interpersonal expertise. Holistic skill development will emerge as an advanced industry filled with effective innovations and a productive workforce.

Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Khairul Sadman Farabi is a Student Tutor at Brac Business School, Brac University. Mysha Sadman is a final year student of ESS Brac University.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.

