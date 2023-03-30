Small-scale fishers of Bangladesh: Taking care of us but are we taking care of them?

The General Assembly of the United Nations named 2022 the International Year of Small-Scale Fisheries and Aquaculture (IYAFA 2022). FAO was the lead agency for celebrating the year in collaboration with other relevant organisations and bodies of the United Nations system. FAO celebrated the year under the leadership of the Steering Committee, of which yours truly was a member.

IYAFA 2022 aimed to raise awareness about the role of small-scale fisheries and aquaculture, strengthen science-policy interaction, empower stakeholders to take action and build new partnerships and strengthen existing ones. FAO is going to organise the closing event of the IYAFA in Rome on the 30th of this month. Representatives from Bangladesh are also going to join the event.

As a member of the International Steering Committee of IYAFA, this writer has been involved with dialogues and events organised in various countries and regions on the issue of small-scale fisheries. It is evident that small-scale or marginalised fishermen's communities across the globe are facing severe challenges. The small-scale fisheries sector is a vital component of the global fisheries sector, with millions of people depending on it for their livelihoods.

However, despite its significance, small-scale fishers often face numerous challenges that limit their ability to fully benefit from their work. Among the most significant challenges is poverty, which has been a major concern for marginalised fishing communities across the globe. In many developing countries, small-scale fishers are among the poorest members of society, and their income levels often fall below the poverty line.

According to the World Bank, poverty is a significant problem in the fishing sector, particularly among small-scale fishers, who are often trapped in a cycle of low income and limited access to financial resources. Poverty in the fishing industry is often caused by a number of things, such as overfishing, declining fish stocks, bad government and limited access to markets and resources.

One of the main things that make small-scale fishers poor is that they don't get enough education. The education situation among fishers' communities is far different from the national scenario, as most fishers have limited access to education.

If someone were to conduct a thorough search on the socio-economic conditions of marginalised, artisanal fishers' communities, the findings might not be positive. This article aims to highlight two important indicators of the challenges faced by these communities: poverty and education.

Bangladesh is the world's largest delta, providing the ideal environment for fisheries to thrive. Fisheries make up 3.57% of the national GDP and 25.30% of the agricultural GDP. They also provide 60% of the protein in animals.

Approximately 18.5 million people, of which 10–12% are women, are directly involved in this sector. Bangladesh is also one of the world's leading fish-producing countries, exporting 68,655 tons of fish and fisheries products worth about Tk 38.45 billion ($455 million) in the fiscal year 2018-19. Among the total export amount, 31,158 tons were shrimp worth Tk29.16 billion.

However, small-scale fishers, who play a vital role in this sector, are facing a dire situation. Although the government is trying to eradicate poverty in this vulnerable community, there is no special quota for them under regular programs and SSNPs. The fishing ban period compensation scheme is the only special scheme in place.

During the annual fishing ban period of 65 days, registered and selected fishermen receive rations. The government imposes an annual ban of 65 days to protect the Bay of Bengal's fish stock. There are two other annual ban periods – from March 1 to April 30, to protect the Hilsa breeding and nursery grounds in some coastal rivers, and a 22-day ban in October to protect female Hilsa in all rivers and the sea. Although these bans benefit the fishing industry, they also result in a loss of livelihood for small-scale fishers.

Research indicates that about 70% of fishermen have lost their jobs due to the 65-day ban on fishing in the Bay of Bengal and approximately 50% of fishermen cannot afford to eat three meals a day. During the ban period, the government provided 43 kilograms of rice to support fishermen's families, but 34.2% of families have not received government assistance. Studies show that 68.33% of respondents belong to hard-core poverty with an average calorie intake of 1692.32 kcal, and 25% belong to absolute poverty with an average calorie intake of 1890.93 kcal. Only 6.67% of fishermen's households have acceptable low food consumption and 3.33% have acceptable high food consumption.

The education situation among fishers communities in Bangladesh is quite different from the national scenario. According to the Annual Primary School Census 2019, the primary school cycle completion rate in Bangladesh is 82.10%, while the literacy rate is 74.4%. However, when it comes to the children of fishermen's families, the statistics are very different. A newspaper report has found almost no school-going children among the fishing villages of the coastal districts of Bhola. The report further reveals that children between the ages of 7-9 are more likely to be engaged in fishing with their parents rather than attending school.

Despite this, studies have found that most fishermen's children can read and write. According to Mohammad Abdul Baki et al. (2015), 84% of children complete their primary education, while 16% drop out before completing the primary level. Furthermore, 54% of the children of fishermen receive primary-level education, while 30% receive secondary-level education. However, only 2% are capable of signing their names and 6% are illiterate. Surprisingly, none of the fishermen had a secondary level of education.

According to a study by Hossain MA, Sathi SS, Hossain MDS, et al., most fishermen send their children to school, but the percentage of highly educated people in selected areas of Sunamganj is still low. The study found that the illiteracy levels among the first-born sons of fishermen were 22.3%, while 37.7% had received primary education and 34% had completed up to the SSC level. The highest number of 2nd children (34.5%) had no education, while 29.3% completed primary education.

For the 2nd son, 32.8% had an education level up to SSC. For the 3rd son, 32.3% were uneducated, 35.5% had primary education, and 29% had completed up to the SSC level. Most first daughters had primary-level education (33.8%), while 28.8% were illiterate. For the second daughter, 34% were illiterate, 30% were primarily educated and 32% had completed up to the SSC level.

Another study by Kabir, K & Adhikary, et al. (2012) found that only 2% of the fishermen could write their names, while 88%, 10% and 0% of the fishermen were illiterate, primary-level educated and secondary-educated respectively.

It is clear that the education situation among fishermen's communities in Bangladesh needs attention. While efforts have been made to send children to school, the dropout rate remains high, and many fishermen themselves are illiterate. The lack of education also affects the livelihoods of these communities. Education can provide opportunities for better-paying jobs and a higher-quality life for their families.

Therefore, more investment in education for these communities is necessary. The government and non-government organisations can help by providing educational materials and programs, building schools in remote areas and supporting teachers who work in these areas. It is crucial to provide equal educational opportunities for all, regardless of their background or profession, to build a better future for Bangladesh.

The government needs to allocate resources and create policies to support small-scale fishers during the fishing ban period and provide more opportunities for them to participate in the fishing industry. Partnerships with NGOs, international organisations and other stakeholders can help create programs that will provide training, equipment and market access to small-scale fishers. These initiatives will not only improve the livelihoods of small-scale fishers but also contribute to the growth of the fisheries sector and the economy as a whole.

