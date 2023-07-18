The skillset makeover: Empowering youth through workplace-based training

Illustration: TBS

In 2019, 54% of employers faced challenges in finding individuals possessing the required skill set, coinciding with an estimated 187 million people being unemployed worldwide.

This information underscores the persistent issue of skills mismatches. Hence, adequate investment in people's capabilities is an important step towards implementing the human-centred approach to the future of work through upskilling and reskilling the youth population of the country.

However, when skills training is provided, there is significant doubt surrounding the quality and relevance of such training programs to meet industry needs.

One effective approach to mitigating skills mismatches is the implementation of Workplace-Based Training (WBT).

WBT takes place within the work environment and is often facilitated by creating "master trainers" at the workplace who are responsible for mentoring, upskilling and reskilling other workers in an enterprise on a regular basis.

It helps to develop job-specific competencies and market-driven skills. Therefore, it is crucial to comprehend the costs and benefits associated with WBT and ensure the scheme is designed effectively, enabling the provision of high-quality training for skills in demand.

The findings of a recent study conducted by the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS) shed light on the 30% skill gap in the labour market of Bangladesh and this gap increases with the level of technological sophistication of sectors.

The skills gap in the agro-food processing and RMG sectors is comparatively moderate, whereas the ICT, ship-building and large-scale electronics sectors face a more pronounced gap in terms of required skill sets. This highlights the challenges that the country encounters in effectively employing individuals possessing the necessary skill sets.

Simultaneously, private-sector organisations are struggling as they grapple with a shortage of skilled manpower, hence, this scarcity not only hampers productivity but also gives rise to inefficiencies within these organisations. Only 3.65% of the labour force in Bangladesh receives training each year and this suggests why the productivity in Bangladesh is substantially lower than the average of other Asian countries.

Given the dynamic nature of the industrial landscape and evolving skill requirements, it has become increasingly challenging for training service providers to match the pace and deliver industry-relevant training solely through traditional classroom settings.

Furthermore, implementing WBT is more viable in specific industries that involve costly resources and equipment, such as machinery and tools. Therefore, to capitalize on the existing workforce, organisations are required to adopt innovative workplace-based training (WBT) and strategies, tailored to their needs.

One of the highly regarded benefits for the WBT trainees is that they not only develop expertise through the acquisition of hard skills, technical expertise and tacit knowledge but also develop personal and social competencies through socialisation in the workplace.

On the other side, WBT has a variety of benefits to offer to employers. Even though many employers are unaware of the potential benefits of WBT, such training may lead to financial benefits through increased productivity, lower staff turnover, enhanced profitability and improved business performance.

However, it is important to acknowledge that the benefits derived from WBT can vary significantly across different sectors and are also influenced by the size of the organisation.

Analysis of well-developed WBT programs conducted in different countries has shown that productive returns from skills training at the workplace outweigh training costs.

On a broader scale, WBT enhances employability and promotes social inclusion by creating an entry route into training and employment for people from all walks of life and social groups. In the long run, WBT may also transfer the cost of training from publicly funded educational institutions to enterprises, thereby freeing up funds that can be utilised for other priority purposes.

The net cost of training can be initially higher if experts need to be hired to develop in-house trainers' capacity. The cost-benefit ratio depends on several factors such as length of training and the company's size. Many employers are unaware of the potential benefits of the WBT system, especially SMEs and are hesitant to invest in human capital.

NGO-led projects such as "Building Youth Employability through Skills (BYETS)" of Swisscontact funded by the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands are striving to demonstrate how upskilling and reskilling workers through WBT systems in industries can transform the demographic dividend of this country into a pool of skilled workforce.

However, WBT implementation often faces underinvestment from the private sector. More meaningful contribution is necessary from the private sector to create their ownership of the initiatives for the sustainability of WBTs. These projects also need the government's support to actively promote collaboration between NGOs and business associations.

The authors are members of Building Youth Employability through Skills (BYET) Team, Swisscontact, Bangladesh

