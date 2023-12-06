From silence to action: A collective call to prevent and address GBV in the CHT

Illustration: TBS

The Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT), located in the southeastern corner of Bangladesh, is a region of great diversity and complexity, home to over a million people, including people from various ethnic minorities, Bangali Muslims and Hindus.

The region is characterised by its mountainous terrain, lush forests, and rich cultural heritage. Historically, the CHT has been a marginalised and neglected region. British colonial rule imposed discriminatory policies that eroded the rights of ethnic minority peoples, while the post-colonial period has been marked by political instability and violence.

The influx of Bangali settlers has also affected the region, leading to land disputes and ethnic tensions. Despite these challenges, the CHT has been a source of remarkable resilience and creativity, with a vibrant ethnic minority culture and a strong sense of identity and community.

Gender-based violence (GBV) remains a persistent and deeply rooted issue globally, and the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) in Bangladesh is no exception. Despite constitutional provisions proclaiming equality and protection for all citizens, women and girls in the CHT face distinct realities, rarely receiving legal protection from the various forms of GBV they endure. Factors such as the geopolitical setting, administrative apathy, impunity culture, and cultural customs contribute to the rise in gender-based violence events in the CHT.

The study 'Gender-Based Violence and Access to Justice for Indigenous Women and Girls in Chittagong Hill Tracts' reveals that women from ethnic minorities in the CHT region face various forms of GBV, including physical assault, sexual harassment, economic oppression, and mental torture. These occur in different settings, such as homes, workplaces, public gathering places, and transportation systems.

Perpetrators come from diverse backgrounds, including the Bangali community, their own community, and even family members. Among ethnic minorities, domestic violence is the most common form of GBV, with 44% of respondents confirming multiple forms of GBV within their households.

Physical violence is experienced by 33% of respondents, followed by mental torture (38%), economic oppression (19%), and sexual harassment (5%). Husbands are identified as the main perpetrators of domestic violence (82%), with varying prevalence among different ethnic minorities.

The study also identifies multiple interconnected reasons for GBV at the domestic level, including the dominance of patriarchy, economic dependency, lack of control over resources, discriminatory inheritance systems, and lack of education.

Ethnic minority women who are poor, illiterate, live in remote areas with limited communication, and are subjected to early marriage are the most vulnerable to GBV. Additionally, wives or family members of alcohol addicts are also prone to GBV.

At the workplace or institutional level, over 45% of participants experienced multiple forms of GBV. Marketplaces are identified as the most vulnerable setting, with 61% confirming GBV incidents. Other places where GBV occurs include agricultural fields or Jum (45%), educational institutions (6%), and offices (over 3%). The nature of GBV experienced in these settings includes physical assault (6%), mental torture (37%), and sexual harassment (11%).

The presented study highlights the pervasive issue of gender-based violence (GBV) in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) region of Bangladesh, shedding light on the distinct challenges faced by women. Despite constitutional assurances of equality and protection, the reality for women and girls in the CHT reflects a different narrative, marked by a lack of legal safeguards against various forms of GBV.

To address this critical issue, a comprehensive strategy is needed to break the cycle of impunity. This involves challenging the geopolitical setting, combating administrative apathy, and addressing cultural customs perpetuating GBV. A call for preventive measures, legal reforms, and awareness campaigns is essential to protecting women from ethnic minorities in the CHT.

By understanding the root causes and interconnected factors contributing to GBV, policymakers and communities can work towards creating a safer and more equitable environment for women and girls in the region.

The study identifies multiple interconnected reasons for GBV, such as patriarchal dominance, economic dependency, discriminatory inheritance systems, and limited education.

The most vulnerable groups are characterised by poverty, illiteracy, remoteness, limited communication, and early marriage.

By implementing these recommendations, policymakers and communities can work together to create a safer and more equitable environment for the women and girls of the CHT, promoting a shift from silence to proactive measures against gender-based violence.

In conclusion, the study underscores the crucial need for concerted action to address the pervasive issue of gender-based violence (GBV) in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) region of Bangladesh.

By tackling the root causes and empowering both women and men in the region, there is hope for a future where every individual can live free from the threat of gender-based violence. The government, civil society, and the international community must work together to bring about lasting change in the lives of women and girls in the CHT.

Sumit Banik is a Public Health Activist and Trainer.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.