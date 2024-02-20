The short and long of life without cash incentives for RMG exporters

For the RMG industry, incentives serve as a crucial lifeline during turbulent times. Photo: Rajib Dhar

On 30 January 2024, Bangladesh Bank issued a circular announcing a reduction in export incentives. Garment exporters voiced objections to the changes made by the central bank regarding cash assistance for the export sector in these difficult times.

Initially, incentives were promised until 30 June for 43 products, but the 30 January notification slashed incentives and cancelled them for five products effective from 1 January.

However, just 13 days after issuing the circular to reduce cash assistance, the government reversed its decision on 12 February – reinstating the cash incentives for exporters until the end of this fiscal year. This indicates that the government has listened to the pleas of exporters and chosen to adopt a more lenient approach, at least for the time being.

However, this begs an important question: why are these incentives so vital for the country's major export industry?

Despite the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, the economy continues to grapple with a myriad of economic challenges, primarily stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the subsequent stringent policies implemented worldwide to address its repercussions. These factors have significantly impacted the country's export sector, particularly the garment industry.

With the upcoming graduation, the industry must shift its focus beyond incentives alone. To sustain continued expansion, it needs to diversify into high-value products, explore new markets and strengthen both forward and backward linkages.

Additionally, the lending rate has surged to over 12% due to contractionary monetary policies aimed at curbing inflation. These developments have further exacerbated the borrowing and operational costs for garment manufacturers, casting a shadow over the industry's outlook.

Incentives are like oxygen for our industry at the moment, remarked Abrar Alam Khan during a conversation. He is the Director of Asrotex Group, a leading garment manufacturer in the country. He emphasised the growing challenges in remaining competitive, citing recent increases in labour wage rates, rising energy prices and a host of national and international challenges.

For garment factory owners like Abrar, these incentives serve as a crucial lifeline during such turbulent times. Given the shared struggles faced by the majority of Bangladeshi garment owners, his sentiments are likely to resonate far and wide.

However, the lingering question remains: how long will the RMG industry rely on cash incentives to navigate through turbulent times?

Cash incentives and subsidies can be considered forms of protectionism, and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) tends to view them negatively due to the economic theory that export subsidies raise domestic prices in the exporting country and lower them in the importing country. Ultimately, this results in losses for consumers, gains for producers and reduced government revenue.

While Bangladesh has historically implemented protectionist measures to bolster its domestic industry, prolonged protectionism carries its own set of adverse effects. Experts warn that continual government support may hinder the competitiveness and growth of infant industries, potentially fueling inflation and even precipitating trade wars as other nations respond with reciprocal actions.

Empirical evidence has shown that export subsidies did not effectively promote exports and export diversification in Latin America, except for Brazil. A combination of unstable trade protection measures and exchange rate policies caused a significant anti-export bias in countries such as Argentina, Colombia, Mexico and Venezuela, which could not be offset by incentives.

Brazil stands out as a success story because export subsidies were implemented alongside stable exchange rates and growth-inducing policies. Therefore, export subsidies must be part of a well-thought-out package of prudent macroeconomic management that not only aligns with WTO conditions but also enhances a country's export performance.

It's an undeniable truth that such forms of cash incentives will eventually have to be phased out, provided Bangladesh's impending transition from a Least Developed Country (LDC) to a More Developed Country (MDC) by 2026, as mandated by the WTO. This transition aims to bolster trade competition and create a level playing field for all participants in the global market.

As Bangladesh solidifies its reputation as the rising tiger of South Asia, it is evident that the country's premier RMG sector has played a significant role in elevating it to become one of the largest garment exporters in the world.

With the upcoming graduation, the industry must shift its focus beyond incentives alone. To sustain continued expansion, it needs to diversify into high-value products, explore new markets and strengthen both forward and backward linkages.

Instead of relying on cash incentives, factory owners should explore alternative options and seek government support to reduce production costs, including addressing energy crises, enhancing customs support, and improving the ease of doing business.

Nonetheless, the inevitable removal of cash incentives from major export items would likely deal a blow to the industry in the short run. Not only would it put additional financial strain on business owners, but it could also lead to growing concerns for the overall well-being of the workers.

It's crucial for all stakeholders to engage in dialogues and conduct empirical research to determine the most economically viable path for phasing out cash incentives.

In a world where buyers dictate prices and threaten to source from cheaper alternatives, the garment industry of our country must seek alternatives to sustain its international footprint rather than lament the loss of incentives.

Sifat I Ishty. Sketch: TBS

Sifat I. Ishty is a Senior Lecturer of Economics at BRAC University.

Md Nurul Islam. Sketch: TBS

MD Nurul Islam is the Chairman of the Standing Committee, Utilization Declaration (UD), BGMEA and Director of Newtex Design Ltd and Impress-Newtex Composite Textiles Ltd.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.