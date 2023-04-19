The role of local govts in ensuring sustainable water in our cities

Developing and maintaining sufficient water infrastructure, including storage, treatment, and distribution systems, is essential for ensuring sustainable water management Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Bangladesh is a nation that is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change, particularly in relation to its water resources. According to a report published by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics, only 62% of the country's population has access to safe drinking water, while 73% have access to improved sanitation.

Despite these figures, there are still significant disparities in access to safe water and sanitation between urban and rural areas, with rural areas falling behind in both categories.

Furthermore, the World Bank has reported that Bangladesh is expected to experience an increase in temperature, changes in rainfall patterns, and rising sea levels in the coming decades, all of which will have significant impacts on water availability and quality.

For this reason, sustainable water management is crucial to the country's future development. In this regard, the local government has a vital role to play.

Achieving sustainable water management necessitates a combination of strategies and actions that tackle the numerous challenges associated with water resources, such as increasing demand, deteriorating quality, and the effects of climate change.

Among these, promoting water conservation at all levels, from households to industries, is one of the most crucial steps towards ensuring sustainable water management.

This can be accomplished through a variety of measures, including rainwater harvesting, the reuse of wastewater, and the adoption of efficient irrigation techniques.

In addition, safeguarding the quality and quantity of water sources is indispensable for sustainable water management. This involves preserving wetlands, forests, and other natural areas that aid in maintaining the water cycle, as well as controlling pollution sources and mitigating the effects of human activities on water resources.

Managing water demand is another critical aspect of sustainable water management. This can be accomplished through measures such as water pricing, water-use efficiency standards, and public awareness campaigns that promote responsible water use.

Developing and maintaining sufficient water infrastructure, including storage, treatment, and distribution systems, is essential for ensuring sustainable water management. Achieving this necessitates significant investments in water infrastructure, particularly in rural areas where access to safe drinking water is often limited.

In this context, it is likely that climate change will have significant impacts on water resources, including changes in water availability and quality and an increased risk of flooding and drought. Consequently, it is important to integrate climate change considerations into water management strategies and plans.

Implementing sustainable water management practices is essential to ensure the long-term availability and quality of water resources in Bangladesh.

In this regard, the local government plays a critical role in ensuring sustainable water management in the country. This is because the management and distribution of water resources are mainly local issues.

Local government bodies have the responsibility of managing water resources, ensuring access to safe and clean drinking water, and operating wastewater treatment facilities.

Local government bodies, such as city corporations, municipalities, and union parishads, are the most suitable entities to manage water resources at the local level. They can collect data on water usage and monitor water quality.

Furthermore, they can devise plans to conserve and manage water resources, enforce regulations to prevent water pollution, and guarantee the safe disposal of waste.

Local government bodies can promote the use of rainwater harvesting systems to capture and store rainwater for future use. This can aid in reducing the demand for groundwater and surface water, which are already under pressure.

Additionally, they can endorse the use of efficient irrigation practices to minimise water wastage. This can include utilising drip irrigation systems and scheduling irrigation during the periods when plants require water the most.

Local government bodies can encourage water conservation practices, such as repairing leaking taps and reducing water consumption in households, commercial buildings, and public spaces. Furthermore, they can promote the recycling and reuse of wastewater, particularly in agriculture and industries.

To provide its citizens with sustainable water, the local government can implement various measures.

Firstly, they can use surface water sources such as rivers and rainwater to ensure sustainable water supplies. The local government can purify the surface water before distributing it to the residents.

Secondly, they can also implement a rainwater harvesting strategy. The local government can store and purify surface water to make it available to the locals.

Groundwater can also be utilised, but it should be purified before being stored and distributed to the residents.

To ensure sustainable water management, restrictions on groundwater extraction can also be put in place. This strategy can be particularly beneficial for residential and crowded areas of the city, and it can also provide access to water for slum dwellers.

Overall, Bangladesh's city governance institutions can guarantee a sustainable water management system for its citizens by purifying surface and groundwater and placing restrictions on groundwater extraction.

This will not only improve the health and living conditions of citizens but also promote economic growth by reducing water-borne diseases and increasing productivity.

The use of technology, such as QR codes and mobile apps, can improve the efficiency and effectiveness of local government efforts.

By working together with the community, the local government can ensure the availability and quality of water resources for future generations. It is essential to ensure that these institutions are adequately funded and equipped to manage water resources effectively in the long term.

Sketch: TBS

Imran Hossain graduated from the Department of Political Science, University of Rajshahi and is currently working on water governance.

