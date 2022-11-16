RMG: Bangladesh should look for new ways to be competitive

Capacity-building strategies that create better, more efficient workers are not only a boon for the industry but also an advantage for the nation. Photo: Reuters

The textile industry in Bangladesh is facing many daunting challenges that must be dealt with new, innovative strategies. Just as the industry was regaining its footing from the pandemic in 2020, the Ukraine-Russia war has had a disastrous impact on global supply chains, exerting inflationary pressure on our key markets.

As of August 2022, Europe is experiencing record inflation of 9.1%, driven by surging energy prices. Both the US and Europe are suffering from economic downturn, the effects of which are already being felt in retail, as consumer demand plummets. At home, the energy crisis has rocked our markets, and factories are struggling to keep their lines running.

It is clear that a global economic recession is just around the corner, and Bangladesh's textiles industry cannot afford to employ the same strategies it has in the past. We must be prepared to absorb the shock, and pivot according to new market demands.

Firstly, it is imperative that the industry stops relying on cheap labour and duty-free trade access to remain competitive in the global market. Bangladesh is losing its Least Developed Country (LDC) status in the next five years or so, and our favourable trade agreements are set to expire with it. Favourable trade agreements such as GSP have undeniably helped propel the textile industry forward, giving us valuable, duty-free access to key markets.

Combined with the low cost of labour, we have been able to use our trade advantages to become a dominant player in the global textiles arena. Bangladesh is trying to extend GSP privileges for another decade, but it remains a gamble to rely on cheap labour and preferential trade deals. After all, labour wages have been rising steadily since the early days of garments, narrowing the profit margins. On the other hand, prices offered by buyers remain relatively stagnant and are only going to decline further.

Instead of reducing labour wages, a more far-sighted solution is to reskill and upskill workers in textile-specialised vocational schools. Capacity-building strategies that create better, more efficient workers are not only a boon for the industry, but also an advantage for the nation. With a skilled workforce, we can achieve greater product diversification, venturing into higher value-added items like lingerie and sportswear.

To do this, I propose instituting at least one textile vocational school in each of the eight divisions in Bangladesh, making trade schools accessible to people all across the country. It is high time we invest in our human resources, undeniably our greatest asset and the reason for the textile industry's success. This will require cooperation, coordination and investment from multiple stakeholders, including the government, trade bodies, brands, NGOs, and foreign investors.

The Skills For Employment Investment Program (SEIP) is an organisation that is already running many such vocational training schools for multiple trades and industries. It was born out of the collaborative efforts of the government, Asian Development Bank (ADB), and other NGOs and international stakeholders. On a nationwide, more systematic scale, relevant SEIP programs can be expanded into vocational schools to transform our human resources to an international standard truly.

This is especially necessary, considering how our direct competitor and market peer, Vietnam, was able to overtake us as the second largest garments exporter in 2020. Although we were able to reclaim the second position in 2021, Bangladesh still lags behind Vietnam in key variables of efficiency, such as lead time, product quality and sustainability.

According to a competitiveness report published by World Trade Organization (WTO), Vietnam outscores Bangladesh on ten out of twelve indices. Unsurprisingly, the only two indices Bangladesh outperformed Vietnam in were cost of manufacturing and tariff facilities, thanks to the cheap cost of local labour and duty-free access to global markets.

However, how long can Bangladesh rely on these two factors to retain its global competitive advantage, especially after graduating from LDC? We must invest in our human resources today if we are to survive the next decade of challenges ahead.

Sketch: TBS

Neela Hosna Ara, is the Chairman of Crony Group and a Director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.