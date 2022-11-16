RMG: Bangladesh should look for new ways to be competitive

Thoughts

Neela Hosna Ara
16 November, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 10:29 am

Related News

RMG: Bangladesh should look for new ways to be competitive

How long can Bangladesh rely on cheap labour and preferential tariff systems to be competitive, especially after graduating from LDC? We must invest in our people if we are to survive the challenges ahead

Neela Hosna Ara
16 November, 2022, 10:30 am
Last modified: 16 November, 2022, 10:29 am

Capacity-building strategies that create better, more efficient workers are not only a boon for the industry but also an advantage for the nation. Photo: Reuters
Capacity-building strategies that create better, more efficient workers are not only a boon for the industry but also an advantage for the nation. Photo: Reuters

The textile industry in Bangladesh is facing many daunting challenges that must be dealt with new, innovative strategies. Just as the industry was regaining its footing from the pandemic in 2020, the Ukraine-Russia war has had a disastrous impact on global supply chains, exerting inflationary pressure on our key markets. 

As of August 2022, Europe is experiencing record inflation of 9.1%, driven by surging energy prices. Both the US and Europe are suffering from economic downturn, the effects of which are already being felt in retail, as consumer demand plummets. At home, the energy crisis has rocked our markets, and factories are struggling to keep their lines running. 

It is clear that a global economic recession is just around the corner, and Bangladesh's textiles industry cannot afford to employ the same strategies it has in the past. We must be prepared to absorb the shock, and pivot according to new market demands. 

Firstly, it is imperative that the industry stops relying on cheap labour and duty-free trade access to remain competitive in the global market. Bangladesh is losing its Least Developed Country (LDC) status in the next five years or so, and our favourable trade agreements are set to expire with it. Favourable trade agreements such as GSP have undeniably helped propel the textile industry forward, giving us valuable, duty-free access to key markets. 

Combined with the low cost of labour, we have been able to use our trade advantages to become a dominant player in the global textiles arena. Bangladesh is trying to extend GSP privileges for another decade, but it remains a gamble to rely on cheap labour and preferential trade deals. After all, labour wages have been rising steadily since the early days of garments, narrowing the profit margins. On the other hand, prices offered by buyers remain relatively stagnant and are only going to decline further. 

Instead of reducing labour wages, a more far-sighted solution is to reskill and upskill workers in textile-specialised vocational schools. Capacity-building strategies that create better, more efficient workers are not only a boon for the industry, but also an advantage for the nation. With a skilled workforce, we can achieve greater product diversification, venturing into higher value-added items like lingerie and sportswear.       

To do this, I propose instituting at least one textile vocational school in each of the eight divisions in Bangladesh, making trade schools accessible to people all across the country. It is high time we invest in our human resources, undeniably our greatest asset and the reason for the textile industry's success. This will require cooperation, coordination and investment from multiple stakeholders, including the government, trade bodies, brands, NGOs, and foreign investors. 

The Skills For Employment Investment Program (SEIP) is an organisation that is already running many such vocational training schools for multiple trades and industries. It was born out of the collaborative efforts of the government, Asian Development Bank (ADB), and other NGOs and international stakeholders. On a nationwide, more systematic scale, relevant SEIP programs can be expanded into vocational schools to transform our human resources to an international standard truly. 

This is especially necessary, considering how our direct competitor and market peer, Vietnam, was able to overtake us as the second largest garments exporter in 2020. Although we were able to reclaim the second position in 2021, Bangladesh still lags behind Vietnam in key variables of efficiency, such as lead time, product quality and sustainability. 

According to a competitiveness report published by World Trade Organization (WTO), Vietnam outscores Bangladesh on ten out of twelve indices. Unsurprisingly, the only two indices Bangladesh outperformed Vietnam in were cost of manufacturing and tariff facilities, thanks to the cheap cost of local labour and duty-free access to global markets. 

However, how long can Bangladesh rely on these two factors to retain its global competitive advantage, especially after graduating from LDC? We must invest in our human resources today if we are to survive the next decade of challenges ahead. 

Sketch: TBS
Sketch: TBS

Neela Hosna Ara, is the Chairman of Crony Group and a Director of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.

RMG / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

UCEP-SCB trains people in tailoring and dressmaking, electrical installation and maintenance, welding and other technical skills Photo: Courtesy

SCB x UCEP: Reintegrating pandemic-hit people back into the economy

1h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Comprehensive plan crucial for absorbing the coming food crisis'

2h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Not even Keynes can help us now

46m | Panorama
Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

Wakanda Forever: Ushering in a new chapter in the Black Panther franchise

1h | Splash

More Videos from TBS

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

Who can win golden boot in Qatar World Cup?

13h | Videos
Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

Why 'Joyland' is banned in Pakistan

14h | Videos
World population hits 8 billion

World population hits 8 billion

15h | Videos
Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

Rapid fire with Ahmed Rubel

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

4
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

e-tickets for all Mirpur buses from Sunday