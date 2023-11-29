The rising tide of social media scams and online deception

Illustration: TBS

Halima Khatun is a 55-year-old resident of a remote village of Bogura. Her only son lives in Dhaka and sends her money every month through a Mobile Finance Service (MSF), bKash. The service's easy cash-in and cash-out policy has made it a lifeline for many in rural areas.

However, like countless others, Halima fell victim to The "bKash Nahid" scam, losing a substantial amount of money. The "bKash Nahid" scam, as it has come to be known, reflects a prevalent issue in Bangladesh, where online fraudsters prey on vulnerable individuals.

Another one of our victims, Mr Selim, is a 62-year-old man whose only daughter lives abroad. With many of his friends and family scattered worldwide, he turned to social media to stay connected and socialise with them. Little did he know that his digital presence would make him a target for social media scams. Much like Halima, Selim fell victim to the wiles of scammers, losing a significant sum of money in the process.

From "bKash Nahid" scams to social media deceptions, scams have become a pervasive issue in Bangladesh, with social media platforms serving as a treasure trove for scammers.

In today's tech-driven world, Bangladesh faces a mounting concern – the alarming surge in cyber fraud. Scams like the notorious "bKash Nahid" target less tech-savvy individuals, while social media continually attracts fraudsters, posing a severe threat to people's trust and hard-earned money.

Imagine the distress of losing your earnings in an instant. Unfortunately, this is the grim reality experienced by Bangladeshi citizens falling victim to phishing scams, reminiscent of the tactics depicted in the Netflix Original series "Jamtara: Sabka Number Ayega." The series' plot revolves around cybercriminals exploiting those less familiar with mobile financial services and digital banking.

In the evolving landscape of online scams, it is clear that cybercriminals are adapting to the times. Beyond phishing and lottery scams, social media platforms have become prime hunting grounds for fraudsters, who employ a variety of tactics to dupe unsuspecting users. Cybercriminals recognise the potential to exploit unsuspecting social media users and manipulate the extensive networks of friends and connections that inhabit these digital spaces.

They often target newcomers to the digital realm and elderly individuals who may struggle to navigate the complexities of the virtual world. These scams come in diverse forms but share a common objective – financial exploitation.

From romance scams where emotional manipulation is used to gain trust to make people invest in fake investment schemes promising quick profits, these digital fraudsters excel in deception. They leverage social media's anonymity and vast reach to lure unsuspecting individuals into their schemes, ultimately seeking to siphon off money and personal information.

Among the prevalent cyber scams in Bangladesh, creating fake social media profiles is a particularly insidious tactic. These imposters, posing as authentic individuals, engage in befriending their targets, gradually cultivating a false sense of trust. These imposters pretend to be a person or a group you trust, like a friend, a company or even a government office. It can be hard to tell if they are the real deal, especially for people who are not tech-savvy. These scammers might ask you for things or give you information that seems real.

Imagine you get a message from someone you think is your friend, and they ask you for money for emergency reasons or any personal information. You might not realise that it is not your friend. rather a scammer pretending to be them. If you fall for it, it could lead to some serious problems.

In certain instances, perpetrators go to the extent of fabricating deceptive advertisements, luring their targets with seemingly irresistible offers. This web of deceit jeopardises individuals' financial security and erodes the fabric of trust within the digital community.

As these scams continue to increase, both authorities and users must exercise increased caution and adopt stringent security measures to thwart such deceptive practices and safeguard the online well-being of the populace.

The "bKash Nahid" phishing scams and the growing prevalence of social media scams in Bangladesh are stark reminders that cybercrime knows no boundaries. As technology advances, so must our awareness and defences against the threats that lurk in the digital shadows.

It is essential to be vigilant and take preventive action to protect oneself from the rising wave of online and social media fraud in Bangladesh. Individuals should first and foremost be vigilant of unsolicited messages, or friend requests from unfamiliar sources, particularly on social media platforms.

Verifying the authenticity of any financial requests or investment opportunities before committing funds is essential. Furthermore, one should avoid exchanging personal or financial information online or clicking on questionable links or advertisements. Regular awareness campaigns and educational programs can empower the public, especially the elderly and less tech-savvy individuals, to recognise and report fraudulent activities.

To bolster security measures and quickly identify and prosecute cybercriminals, authorities should impose more stringent restrictions and work with social media platforms. By fostering a culture of cautious online behaviour and promoting digital literacy, Bangladesh can strive towards a safer and more secure digital landscape for its citizens. The people of Bangladesh deserve the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of the digital age without the fear of falling victim to cybercriminals. Together, we can work towards a safer and more secure online world.

Salman Rahman Sourav is an Information Technology professional and enthusiast.

