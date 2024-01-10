Rising above the storm: Bangladesh's post-liberation journey to climate resilience

Bangladesh's journey from vulnerability to resilience and its experiences can guide other vulnerable nations. Photo: Abir Abdullah

The climate vulnerability of Bangladesh is alarming, given its low elevation, densely populated landmass, and frequent exposure to extreme weather events like cyclones, floods, rising sea levels, and tidal surges. The Climate Risk Index 2021 ranks it seventh most vulnerable to climate change, experiencing severe and catastrophic events more often than most.

Between 2000 and 2019, climate change triggered 11,450 deaths, 185 documented extreme weather incidents, and $3.72 billion in losses for Bangladesh. Decades of living through harsh climate realities have fostered resilience and adaptation among the Bangladeshi people. Consequently, the government and civil society prioritise climate adaptation and mitigation to achieve national resilience.

Historians, academics, public figures, and political veterans, when reminiscing about the motivations behind Bangladesh's glorious 1971 victory against Pakistani oppressors, often focus on the 1970 election that reignited the separation movement. However, they often overlook the devastating 1970 cyclone, "Bhola," which some analysts argue "should be credited" with triggering subsequent political unrest and the demand for freedom.

They believe Bhola "accelerated the status quo" of East Pakistan's existing economic, political, and social struggles, which political parties politicised and leveraged against Pakistani rulers, ultimately propelling the Awami League's landslide victory in the general election.

While the cyclone failed to directly alter East Pakistan's political structure, it strengthened pre-existing grievances and bolstered East Pakistan's campaign for sovereignty.

Following the victory against the Pakistani army, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh's "father of the nation," understood the reconstruction, sustainability, and development challenges of an independent Bangladesh in light of the Liberation War's spirit.

Bangabandhu's legacy in disaster management was best demonstrated in 1972 with the inauguration of the Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) and the establishment of the Ministry of Relief and Rehabilitation to address disaster-related issues. The construction of elevated areas called "Mujib Killas" in floodplains safeguarded people and livestock during floods.

Bangabandhu also recognised the need to protect the environment and biodiversity for Bangladesh's survival. He safeguarded green spaces and championed ecological balance, protecting biodiversity and the Sundarbans as a natural barrier against disasters. In 1974, he initiated a massive tree-planting campaign, including efforts in Char Kukri Mukri and Nijhum Dwip, and implemented strategies to protect St. Martin Island. Additionally, he declared Bhawal Forest a national reserve to save Sal and Gajari trees from extinction.

Sheikh Mujibur Rahaman's environmental efforts remained overshadowed after his assassination. However, they gained momentum when Bangladesh signed the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) in 1992. Signing the Kyoto Protocol in 1997 further affirmed Bangladesh's commitment to protecting its citizens by making carbon emission reduction legally binding for industrialised nations.

Upon taking office in 2008, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina upgraded the National Adaptation Programme of Action (2005) and approved the Bangladesh Climate Change Strategy and Action Plan (2009). In 2010, the Climate Change Trust Act established the world's first climate trust fund, raising $300 million from local sources between 2009 and 2012.

Seeking further progress, the Bangladeshi government advocated for "loss and damage" compensation at the 18th Conference of the Parties in Doha, highlighting the unique challenges faced by vulnerable developing countries.

After joining the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) in 2009, Bangladesh subsequently served as its president in 2014 and 2020. During its leadership, Bangladesh was crucial in urging developing nations to honour their carbon emission reduction commitments.

At COP21 in Paris (2015), Bangladesh achieved a remarkable outcome under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership. Her establishment of the Climate Change Trust Fund, advocacy for loss and damage compensation, and commitment to climate change mitigation earned her the 2015 UN Champions of the Earth award.

In international climate discussions, Bangladesh has been lauded as the "adaptation capital of the world" and a global leader in "locally-led adaptation" (LLA). This strategy empowers vulnerable communities to cope with the impacts of climate change with government support. Now, the challenge lies in expanding LLA to encompass all ecosystems, including urban, coastal, hilly, and arid environments.

A rising trend to watch is the focus on adaptation and mitigation as key objectives of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), a powerful call to action against climate change. Bangladesh has unveiled "Delta Plan 2100" to achieve its far-reaching SDGs as a set of long-term goals.

Similarly, Bangladesh's recent shutdown of ten coal-based power stations grabbed headlines. Moreover, to tackle climate disasters, the government pledged $80 billion under the ambitious Mujib Climate Prosperity Plan (MCPP) to bolster the country's resilience. Domestic and foreign funding will support the MCPP's implementation by 2030, as revealed at COP26. This comprehensive strategy empowers all sectors, organisations, and individuals to collaborate and achieve desired improvements by 2030, even amidst climate change challenges.

Bangladesh has significantly reduced cyclone devastation in recent years thanks to its advanced preparedness efforts. Following cyclone predictions, the government and the Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) work diligently to protect the most vulnerable according to established Standing Orders on Disaster. People in susceptible areas are swiftly evacuated to cyclone shelters, with these initial steps saving lives through emergency responses.

Motivated by its commitment to sustainability, Bangladesh has pioneered nature-based solutions to support the energy transition and address climate change, such as mangrove restoration, floating agriculture, and community-based forestry. The nation's investments in climate-resilient infrastructure, nature-based solutions, and renewable energy showcase its comprehensive approach to environmental protection and sustainability.

According to the World Bank, Bangladesh has spent nearly $10 billion on climate-resilient infrastructure since 1972. This investment has resulted in around 1% of GDP decline in annual economic losses due to natural disasters. Notably, over 14,000 cyclone shelters have been built, with a combined capacity to accommodate 2.4 million people and livestock. These robust structures are credited with the 75% decrease in cyclone deaths over the past quarter-century.

It's evident that Bangladesh's journey from vulnerability to resilience and its valuable experiences can guide other vulnerable nations to integrate climate resilience into national development goals and leverage local resources for successful climate endeavours. This remarkable progress serves as a testament to the country's post-liberation triumphs.

However, climate disasters remain a significant threat, necessitating a whole-of-society approach. Identifying the cascading effects of disastrous events by pinpointing vulnerabilities and formulating remedies is crucial. Importantly, marginalised women and children, often neglected due to Bangladesh's societal inequalities, are disproportionately affected by climate change and should be prioritised in adaptation efforts.

While vulnerable people are increasingly displaced from their ancestral lands, government responses have focused on infrastructure development rather than establishing loss-and-damage compensation mechanisms in banking, insurance, or microfinance. Implementing its people-centric vision requires Bangladesh to develop holistic and robust actions and preparedness measures to tackle climate disasters and enhance overall resilience.

Moving forward, highlighting region-based solutions instead of blanket approaches is crucial. The impacts, types, and severity of climate disasters vary significantly across Bangladesh's plains, coastal areas, and hilly regions.

Additionally, inadequate distribution of relief and corruption can hinder government initiatives. Therefore, ensuring transparency and fair distribution of resources alongside robust disaster preparedness efforts will be vital for Bangladesh to remain on its path to climate resilience.

Sauid Ahmed Khan is a freelance contributor and a graduate of the Department of Peace and Conflict Studies, University of Dhaka.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.