Remembering Dr Huq: The world is a little dimmer without you

In this ever-important climate crisis for our planet, Dr Saleemul Huq emerged as a pioneering warrior in the fight against climate change. His relentless dedication, profound insights, and tireless efforts have earned him a place of honour among the global community striving for a sustainable future.

Dr Huq's passion for addressing climate change was unparalleled. His work was not merely a profession but a calling, driven by an unyielding commitment to protecting our planet and its most vulnerable inhabitants.

Through his research, advocacy and mentorship, he inspired countless individuals, including me, to join the fight against climate change, reminding us all of the urgency of this crucial issue.

My personal anecdotes of Dr Huq, my boss, my mentor, my inspiration

My final round of interviews to join the ICCCAD family was my first encounter with Dr Huq. Despite being the director of the organisation himself, his approach left a lasting impression.

After joining ICCCAD, I was immediately posted to serve as the ICCCAD focal point for the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) Bangladesh Presidency, and thus under the direct supervision of Dr Huq, who was the Chair of the Expert Advisory Group of the CVF.

Throughout those one and a half years, it was only him from ICCCAD I knew and interacted with. Back then, I was on the verge of choosing the career path I would like to tread. And Dr Huq, without a doubt, played a huge role in inspiring me to embrace the climate world.

His wisdom and expertise were matched only by his kindness and generosity. Dr Huq had a rare gift for making complex topics accessible, sparking curiosity and understanding in everyone he encountered.

His ability to bridge the gap between scientific knowledge and public awareness was invaluable, fostering a greater sense of responsibility for the environment within us.

After the presidency ended, I was unsure of my future at ICCCAD, since I was not directly engaged with any work there per se. But Dr Huq saw something in me, which is why he very generously mentored and eased me into the world of loss and damage.

One of his often-said quotes was, "I am now a loss and damage man; the world has agreed to mitigation and somewhat adaptation but is still denying how to address the losses and damages that are happening on the ground."

With his inspiring words and twinkle in his eyes, every time a new idea struck him, I got motivated to join his fight for climate justice for those on the frontlines. In a matter of a few months, he entrusted me to coordinate the loss and damage programme at ICCCAD, because he believed in enabling the younger generation and instilling the importance of environmental stewardship to create a sustainable future.

After his own family, it was us and ICCCAD he spent the most time with. He was the kind of leader whose doors were always open, literally. His passion for work was like no other, as was his 24/7 packed diary; it was sometimes truly daunting to see his diary and would make us wonder when he sleeps. He always had time to talk to, mentor, or support any individual who would ask for help.

Travelling with Dr Huq was one of the ICCCAD team's favourites. He would guide and discipline us when required, but always encouraged us to outshine with our inner strength. I remember the time when every person we met at the AF2023 conference mentioned that "Saleem said he couldn't make it, but his team would suffice and that it's time for the next generation to take the baton."

He was not the kind of leader who would maintain any level of hierarchy; to him, we were all his mentees who needed to spread their wings and be given the opportunity to do so.

He would often treat us to dinner, especially during COPs, and hang out with us when time permitted. I remember him leaving early in the morning to get groceries and breakfast for us younger colleagues like we were his own.

My last encounter with Dr Huq was when he sat with me and a couple of my colleagues to guide us for the Adaptation Futures 2023 Conference. As he opted out of attending, he willfully delegated all his engagements to us.

I remember seeking his guidance on this particular session; he asked me to take over, and after giving a few pointers, he said, "Don't worry, you can do it. I know you can." This will forever ping in my heart and soul as his last words to me, inspiring me every day to be a better person and a better climate warrior.

Dr Huq was truly a beacon of compassion and empathy. He approached every interaction with warmth and understanding, leaving a lasting impression on those fortunate enough to know him. His humility, coupled with his profound wisdom, made him not only a respected colleague but also a cherished mentor.

Rest in power, Dr Huq! May we strive to make the world a better place in your memory, ensuring that your legacy of passion, wisdom, and compassion continues to inspire generations to come.

Nusrat Naushin is the Coordinator of the Loss and Damage Programme at the International Centre for Climate Change and Development.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.