Reading Amartya Sen's 'The Argumentative Indian': Our democratic and rationalist traditions

Lord Thomas Macaulay's 'Minute on Indian Education' is often cited when discussing postcolonial consciousness. In his infamous speech, Macaulay argues that colonial education should create a middle stratum of local, indigenous interpreters of the colonial project, "a class of persons Indian in blood and colour, but English in tastes, in opinions, in morals and intellect."

English literary education was an essential pillar of this project because it fostered a sense of European culture without necessarily inculcating its political orientations. While English literature – rooted in the vernacular writers of the romantic tradition in England – was established as the foundation of liberal education in the colony, institutions in the imperial centres continued to teach the ruling class rhetoric, Latin grammar and logic.

One could argue that this imported and overdetermined curriculum has influenced how we view our own culture. Consequently, a tradition of reason and debate has either been forgotten or represented as alien to the Subcontinent, especially within a humanistic framework.

We saw ourselves as essentially spiritual or religious peoples, and any matters of worldly organisations were the essence of the heathen and materialist Europeans. This view has also aligned with current political propositions that Asian values and models of democracy are distinct from the values and democracies of the West, which are uniquely based on liberty and rights.

In 'Democracy in America,' Alexis de Tocqueville travelled through the United States and wrote admiringly about its organic democratic institutions. He held the view that democracy is the best form of government because it allows for individual liberty and civic engagement; he also concluded that this ethos was organic to US society in ways not true for Europe, coining the term "civic religion" as the central faith of the new nation.

He argued that "civic religion" made the US exceptional. In the US, democracy became actualised through the deliberative participation of local communities observing and using rhetorical practices – trained in formal processes of communication – through local papers, church forums, farmers' councils, etc.

Reading Amartya Sen's 'The Argumentative Indian', I found such thoughts and framings repeating themselves in my mind. This collection of essays by the Nobel Laureate is an invaluable primer on the Subcontinental intellectual traditions and cultures around deliberation, told with the clear voice and erudition that characterises Sen. Through the lens of influential historical figures and foundational texts, Sen argues that an indigenous rhetorical and debate tradition has always played a central role in shaping India's intellectual, cultural and political history.

His expositions of Akbar and his Ibadat Khana, where scholars from diverse faiths engaged in discourse, and Ashoka and his commitment to religious tolerance and open dialogue, as reflected in his inscriptions, are especially worth reading to understand our deeply embedded traditions of argumentative cultures. In essence, Sen says that our best leaders demonstrated a culture of what we would term critical thinking, multiculturalism (the Sanskrit term is svīkṛti), and open-mindedness, values that we need to see as part of our societies' internal democratic and rationalist ethos.

Sen's profound understanding of the local traditions of rationalism and debate offers significant insights to the reader. He extends his analysis beyond the realm of rhetoric, emphasising traditions and texts that embody this native rationalist ethos.

In his exploration of philosophical and ethical discussions within the 'Mahabharata' and the 'Ramayana,' and the Lokāyata and Cārvāka schools of thought, he underscores the vital role of reason and critical thinking in Indian traditions. He demonstrates how these texts, rich with intellectual debates, advocate a diversity of thought, countering the view that they uniformly promote a singular religious and social vision.

His detailed expositions of Lokāyata and Cārvāka intrigued the rhetorician in me, as they provided an introduction to these subcontinental counterparts of materialist and sceptical philosophy, which are integral to my Western training.

By referencing these traditions, Sen emphasises the longstanding existence of anti-spiritualist and anti-theological thought in Indian philosophies. He suggests that these philosophies laid the groundwork for our most influential rulers and philosophers to foster an indigenous culture of debate, critical thinking, and rationalism – essentially, a form of modernity that is distinctively non-Western.

With these elucidations, the true aim of Sen's arguments becomes clear and undeniable. He particularly critiques the colonial misrepresentations and flawed interpretations, the erroneous dismissal of modern values by indigenous and postcolonial intellectuals as irredeemably Western, and the selective xenophobia of the Hindutva movement that denies the diversity of Indian culture and history in its quest for political dominance.

The first adversary has been extensively deconstructed, most notably by Edward Said's 'Orientalism', as either disingenuous epistemological projects or cynical rationalisations driven by a predatory and racist imperial agenda. While Sen's rebuttals to the distorted orientalist portrayal of India as perpetually mystical, cryptically exotic and historically monolithic are well-trodden paths, they remain essential to his framings.

His criticisms of postcolonial intellectuals are sharp, particularly his censure of the dismissal of modernity's ethos simply because of its association with the Enlightenment and our former colonisers. Sen disregards the rejection of this notion of modernity by his leftist allies. He perceives the systematic denial or deconstruction of progress or reason as Western imports by Indian intellectuals as a "peculiarly parochial anxiety." He believes that when intellectuals critique multiculturalism, secularism and progress as new forms of domination, they merely repeat the distorted orientalist models they otherwise denounce.

Sen reserves his most vehement criticism for the Hindu nationalists and the Hindutva movement. He accurately posits that this movement is more about rewriting history and propagating myths based on xenophobia and chauvinism than putting the past right.

This book's treatise on the diversity of Indian cultures and traditions is a refutation of the Hindutva movement's historical revisionism presenting the Subcontinental identity as homogenous and unified before the Islamic invasions. He also believes that the Hindutva project will fail, as it strays from the real traditions of India, and advocates resistance against this emergent right-wing nationalist movement to this end.

In retrospect, it seems Sen's warnings about the Hindutva movement were prescient but had underestimated its power, as it has been more successful than he could have imagined in the decades since the publication of this book. Hindu nationalism has not only persisted but accelerated, leading to a fundamental reconfiguration of the cultural and societal makeup of India and a rethinking for all of us in its spheres of influence.

We might all accept that Hindutva's redefinition is largely based on a selective interpretation of history, as recent instances of textbook revisions have shown, and is being resisted as factually wrong. Yet, this has not slowed it down and the consequences of this movement's activities are extensive and far-reaching, affecting educational curricula, public policy and societal norms. The impact and influence of Hindutva suggest that the power of narratives that offer a simplified and homogenised vision of the past should not be underestimated, and stories of economic and social progress should not inure us to reactionary and retrograde backsliding.

Though dated, I think 'The Argumentative Indian' provides a crucial critique of various misrepresentations and misinterpretations of Indian culture and history, underlining the essential diversity and intellectual richness of Indian traditions. As late as I was to this, I am glad I read it. I learned a lot.

Sen's exposition of the native rationalist ethos, the critique of postcolonial intellectuals, and his vehement criticism of the Hindutva movement offer valuable insights for understanding contemporary Subcontinental society. I have not even touched on his arguments about economics, development and democracy, which are areas of his professional expertise and what won him the Nobel Prize.

As we grapple with ongoing consternations in our society and our democratic identities, this book is a significant resource for a nuanced and critical take on cultural and intellectual history in this part of the world.

Published in 2006 by Picador, pp. 406, it is still widely available in Bangladesh.

Shakil Rabbi. Sketch: TBS

Shakil Rabbi is an assistant professor at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. He studies how languages and writing shape social lives. Reach him at [email protected]