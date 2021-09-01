A public history project: Anecdotes on the Afghan crisis

What we lost in our discourse of Afghanistan is history. We do that deliberately. It's painful for some, it's humiliating for others, and for many, it's a reminder of a bitter truth. The Afghans are a critical reminder of the history of bitter memory, an emotional ethnicity, clan integrity and racial power that you just cannot get from the most basic discourse in the public domain. If we take the Taliban as not Afghans, then perhaps we will be making a mistake. At least, the forgotten history would compel us to see the Taliban as Afghans, not as a separate identity.

After the Muslim invasion of Sindh led by an Umayyad General Muhammad bin Qassim, the Afghans, ruled by the Ghurid Kingdom, accentuated their imperial spree to invade India. The Ghurid King Muhammad Ghori sent his General Qutb al-Din Aibak for the quest, which later he transformed into Lahore-Delhi Sultanate and ruled between 1206 to 1210. This Afghan imperial territorial map under Muhammad Ghori spanned from Afghan-Iran borders to Bengal.

But for Aibak, the Lahore-Delhi Sultanate was the first initiative to form what we now understand as an east-west axis of India or the Indian subcontinent. It spanned between the Indus and the Ganges. While Aibak was a subject to Ghori royalty, he formed the Mamluk dynasty paving the way for Muslim rule in India.

The Khiljis, born with Turko-Afghan heritage, came to power in Delhi after the fall of the Mamluks in 1290. The Khiljis were replaced by the Tughlaqs, the dynasty formed by Ghias al-Din Tughlaq, with ethnic roots mixed with Afghan-Turko-Indian ethnicity.

The 300 years of the Afghan imperial trail ended with the fall of the Sayyid dynasty that succeeded the Tughlaqs in 1415 that lasted for less than four decades. The Afghan rule established Indo-Muslim nobility and waves of Muslim conquests deep into political, social and economic systems in the Indian subcontinent.

Interestingly, the Muslim rulers, being the minorities, successfully exerted their power over the majoritarian non-Muslim populace for three centuries. The first waves of Muslim dynasties allowed inclusivity and tolerance, without which, minority rule would have been difficult in a vast geographical territory like India.

Their ideology allowed Razia al-Din to reign the Sultanate from 1236 to 1240 as India's first female Muslim ruler. The Ilyas Shahi dynasty, as the first independent Muslim Sultanate of Bengal, was formed in 1338.

The founder of the dynasty Haji Shamsuddin Ilyas Shah, with ancestral origin from the Sistan region of Afghanistan, declared the independence of Bengal from Lucknowti. The dynasty later addressed themselves as Bengali Sultans (Shah Bangaliana as inscribed in their coins and inscriptions) as a part of their social and cultural assimilation.

Non-Muslim local elites dominated the courts, as evident from the rise of Raja Ganesha during the period of Sultan Shamsuddin Ahmed Shah. Hence, a shared power system existed in the local courts and the military.

The proximity between the rulers and the locals in the Afghan power centers such as Herat, Kabul, Ghazni, Kandahar, Lahore, Delhi, Lucknowti, Sadgaon and Sonargaon allowed the growth of law, education, culture, literature, language and architecture during the medieval period.

Thus, the Afghans stand on a long heritage of ruling a vast land representing different demography, political cultures, changing geopolitical and geo-cultural atmospheres. It means they were able to adopt different strategies required for different political ecosystems until the fall of the Sayyids, followed by the Lodi dynasty in the hand of Prince Babar.

The Mughal dynasty, founded by Chagatai-Turkic prince Zahir al-Din Muhammad Babar, came with a new cartographic agenda. Babar was a descendant of the Turkic conqueror Tamerlane on his father's side and second son of the Mongol ruler Genghis Khan on his mother's side.

By then, Tamerlane's military caused an invasion to the southern part of Afghanistan that witnessed a slaughtering of an estimated 17 million people and thousands of enslavements of men and women. Tamerlane formed an alliance with the Uzbeks, Hazaras and other Turkic communities in the north to launch campaigns against the Ottomans.

Tamerlane's son's desire to capture Delhi, as he states in his memoir titled "Baburnama," started from Kabul. Babar failed his campaigns in Samarkand several times and settled in Kabul in 1504 when his uncle, Mirza Ulugh Beg, had died in 1501. Babar occupied Kabul in 1504 and waited in Kabul till 1526 to invade Delhi with a military composed of Afghan soldiers. This time Uzbek and Tajik soldiers were added to the defense units.

Shah Shuja, the last Durrani King, sitting in his court inside the Bala Hissar, which was later destroyed by the British Army. Photo: Wikimedia

The rise of the Mughals is the defining moment when Afghan political homogeneity became challenged. The loss of absolutism was perceived as a humiliation by Sher Shah Suri, born as Farid Khan with Afghan ethnicity, who founded the Suri Empire from Sasaram in Bihar, India. It was an act of retaliation against the Mughals. He took control of the Mughal empire, albeit briefly. He extended the existing Grand Trunk Road from Chittagong in the frontiers of the province of Bengal (now Bangladesh), to Kabul in Afghanistan and established a centralised government.

In the next era of Indo-Afghan history, particularly in the post-Mughal centuries, no part of Afghanistan came under the direct rule of any external power.

In 1837, the Battle of Jamrud was fought between the Sikhs led by Maharaja Rajit Singh and the Afghans under Amir Dost Muhammad Khan. Though the battle's origin can be traced back to the 18th and 19th centuries between Islamic Durrani Empire and the Sikh Empire, the last episode resulted in inconclusive output.

In 1839, the East India Company sent 18,000 troops to Afghanistan, then known as Khurasan, to oust tsarist Russian accomplice Dost Mohammad Khan. Unfortunately, only one single personnel, Dr. William Brydon, returned from the Afghan mayhem. I wonder why he was spared. Maybe he was just an innocent doctor!

As William Dalrymple in his Return of a King: The Battle for Afghanistan aptly told that Khurasan was less a nation as understood by the British than a conglomeration of tribes, often hostile to each other, with little in common but loathing of "foreign infidels." The Khurasan was then either governed by two great families – the Sadozais headed by Shah Shuja, and the Barakzais led by Dost Khan.

The second Anglo-Afghan war between 1878 and 1880 resulted in the signing of the Treaty of Gandamak, and British withdrawal from Afghanistan marked a key historic event for international politics. This military conflict was part of the great game between the British and Russian empires, eventually making Afghanistan as a buffer zone between two imperial powers.

Hence, Afghanistan is a critical factor in defining global military politics in the subsequent years.

The Third Anglo-Afghan War of 1919, known as the War of Independence, was technically a strategic victory for the British empire, for it successfully implemented the Durand Line, which had long been a contentious issue between Afghanistan and the British Raj.

However, London stopped arms sales to Afghanistan by then. The British empire's influence continued to erode in the Indian-Burmese front. The Afghans were, in any case, exerting control of their external affairs and aspiring to become a functionally sovereign state.

Shahab Enam Khan is a professor in International Relations and Nurul Kabir is an Associate Professor in Archaeology at Jahangirnagar University, Bangladesh.