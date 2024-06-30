Is the proposed social safety budget adequate for marginalised communities?

For marginalised communities like Bede, the amount of financial assistance allocated in the FY25 Budget may not be sufficient due to inflation. Photo: TBS

On 6 June 2024, a Tk796,000 crore budget was declared for FY25.

Even though the budget is 4.5% more than the previous fiscal year's budget on paper, the budget size has not increased, considering the current inflation rate and local currency devaluation. But even more concerning is that the allocation for the social safety net has not increased much.

Whether this budget has taken the need to increase the social safety net budget for marginalised communities into account should be scrutinised.

Before doing so, let's identify the marginalised communities in Bangladesh.

According to different, Dalits, ethnic minorities, persons with disabilities, sex workers, hijras (third gender), internally displaced people, elderly people engaged in begging, Bede (river gypsies), people in hard-to-reach areas and floating people are the major marginalised groups in Bangladesh.

A proper allocation to meet their needs is the pathway to achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), as the core idea of current SDGs is 'Leave No One Behind.'

Allocation for social safety nets in FY25 increased by only 12% (Tk1,36,026 crore), whereas allocation for public servants' pensions increased by 36% (Tk36,580 crore). If the pension is excluded, the budget will increase by only 1%.

Moreover, many programmes had reduced allocations in the revised budget than in the previous years. The social safety net budget has an unbelievable number of total beneficiaries (14.74 crore people), whereas the total number of poor is 3.20 crore in the country.

This shows that a portion of the beneficiary is included in several programmes, indicating a severe overlapping. Therefore, proper mapping of beneficiaries is essential.

Although this year's budget emphasises delivering a smart economy for the most marginalised citizens, more attention and budget allocation are needed to fulfil this promise.

Currently, the social safety net covers old age allowance, beggars, persons with disabilities, transgender individuals, Bede and disadvantaged communities. Clearly defining a "disadvantaged community" would aid in effectively distributing the safety net.

Currently, allowances are given to 6,880 individuals from the Hijra community. In FY25, the plan is to increase the coverage to 12,629 people. However, this coverage may still be inadequate, considering the number of eligible candidates.

Additionally, the amount of financial assistance may not be sufficient given the increased household expenditure due to inflation.

The budget also states that 9,832 individuals from other socially backward groups will receive allowances in FY25. It is crucial to clarify and define 'other socially backward groups' to minimise errors in selecting marginalised recipients.

Although the budget mentions an increase in the number of recipients of disability allowances from the current 29 lakh to 32 lakh and the number of recipients of monthly allowances for senior citizens rising from 58 lakh to over 60 lakh in the next year, it does not explicitly address support for sex workers, internally displaced people, people in hard-to-reach areas and floating people, especially those living in urban areas.

Therefore, the government must announce clear and concise definitions of marginalised groups or communities in Bangladesh reducing the risk of marginalised individuals slipping through the cracks of social security coverage.

The social safety net budget size should be increased by providing adequate allocations for each clearly defined marginalised group.

Dalits have been known as an oppressed class for thousands of years in the Indian subcontinent due to their roots in the caste system of the Hindu religion dating back to the second century BCE.

No official data is available about the Dalit population; however, according to The Global Forum of Communities Discriminated on Work and Descent, there are 55–65 lakh Dalits in Bangladesh.

Sex workers are forgotten communities in our society. They do not have health insurance and their children are often victims of marginalisation in terms of access to education, health care, safety nets and other public services.

The negative effects of climate change, such as cyclones, tidal surges, river erosion, salinity, and flash floods, have led to an exponential increase in internally displaced people.

Additionally, floating populations are increasing in urban areas, such as street corners, railway and bus stations, abandoned buildings, and urban city centres. Therefore, we need an adequate budget to address the well-being of these specific marginalised groups.

In FY24, an allocation of Tk4,260 crore was made to provide a monthly allowance of Tk600 to 58.01 lakh senior citizens. In the upcoming fiscal year, the number of beneficiaries will increase to 60.01 lakh, and an allowance of Tk4,351 crore will be included in the budget.

A BRAC study using a community scorecard revealed that most of the safety net programme indicators received low scores (28–39%), indicating the need for significant improvement in the complaint mechanism, selection of beneficiaries, reduction of nepotism and bribes and availability of information.

Therefore, a slight increase in allocation and coverage may not be worthwhile unless there is a transparent, accountable, and participatory process for the selection of beneficiaries in place.

Social security for citizens is enshrined in Article 15(d) of our national Constitution. Article 28 pertains to applying the principle of equality, prohibiting discrimination based on race, caste, religion, sex or place of birth.

Social security and the principle of non-discrimination are also incorporated in various international human rights covenants, of which Bangladesh is a state party.

Article 22 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) emphasises that everyone has the right to social security and is entitled to its realisation. Article 9 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights (ICESCR) stresses that the state parties to the present Covenant recognise everyone's right to social security.

Therefore, as a constitutional obligation and in line with international human rights treaties, ensuring social security for marginalised communities should be our utmost priority.

A budget for marginalised communities should be introduced to support these groups financially, including their children and services such as schools. Establishing a participatory identification process in unions, municipalities or city corporations is crucial to minimise inclusion and exclusion errors.

Social security schemes are complex as they involve multiple ministries. Strong monitoring mechanisms are needed to ensure these funds are correctly distributed to the intended marginalised groups.



Mohd Rubayat Ahsan and Abu Said Md Juel Miah are development researchers, currently working at BRAC Advocacy for Social Change.

