The profitable business of leveraging nostalgia

If you were born in the 1990s or the first decade of the 2000s, you could recall your love of Mimi chocolate, a nostalgic treat wrapped in orange or cow-printed black paper with the word Mimi written in yellow script. It was an emotion. Even though it was discontinued, it left a mark on that time period.

If we see similar kinds of packaging that remind us of Mimi chocolate and the happy memories associated with it, we will buy that certain product even though we know it's not the same, just to revive the good old days.

Nostalgia is delicate but potent. In Greek, nostalgia literally means "the suffering evoked by the desire to return to one's place of origin." It twinges in our hearts far more powerfully than memory alone. A sensation of reunion is simply one aspect of nostalgia.

Nostalgia is a mood or sensation of yearning for the past, usually for a period of time or location with positive personal connections. A certain smell, taste, sound, or sight that triggers memories may often leave you with a bittersweet feeling. Nostalgia has the ability to sway emotions and decision-making as well as alter behaviour.

In the postmodern era, the monetisation of humans' natural emotions has been the greatest marketing gig. A strong feeling of nostalgia might have a favourable impact on our purchasing decisions. Companies and businesses are increasingly leveraging nostalgia in their marketing to sell things as they learn the importance of engaging with their consumers on a deeper emotional level.

From the revival of classic food and drink items to remaking our favourite movies, companies understand the potential of evoking people's longing for the past. Many individuals find comfort and happiness when they reflect on a particular memory, time, or incident from the past.

We all have deep personal connections with specific time periods that we want to revisit, but the past is something we can see but never touch. That's why we become nostalgic to relive the past.

Therefore, by selling items intended to arouse our recollections of the good old days, marketers attempt to give us a glimpse of the past.

As we all have dormant purchase intent about certain products, marketers just leverage nostalgia to encourage consumers to make emotional decisions. It can involve the use of classic packaging, reintroducing classic characters, or re-launching a vintage product.

Businesses attempt to establish an emotional bond between their products and customers in this way.

One industry where the use of nostalgia (marketing) has been enormously successful is the entertainment industry. Nowadays, Hollywood studios lack originality in their films. As a consequence, the films became fiascos at the box office. So, they capitalise on sequels, prequels, and remakes of popular movies, like Ghostbusters, IT and Star Wars.

On the other hand, Pepsi and Coca-Cola both designed nostalgic promotions to revive their old products. While Coca-Cola designed a limited supply for the sale of Surge, a popular drink, it discontinued it in 2014. Pepsi came up with "Crystal Pepsi "as part of a limited run in 2016.

Perhaps nostalgia is the most powerful marketing tool in sneakers. Brands try to attract their customers by reintroducing classic styles and designs from the past. To appeal to both consumers who have great memories of the originals and new customers who are drawn to its iconic appearance, Nike Air Jordan, which was initially presented in the 1980s, has been resurrected with updated designs and colours.

Similarly, Adidas re-released "The Gazelles" when they saw the opportunity. It was first released in 1968. Sneaker brands often collaborate with other brands of pop culture icons to create limited-edition products that tap into nostalgic themes.

The use of nostalgia in marketing is also cost-efficient because consumers have a predetermined emotional urge toward certain products. Consequently, they don't care if a product is of good or awful quality.

They make their purchase decision anyway. Companies often launch limited-edition products to make a quick profit in return for their invested capital.

Overall, nostalgia is a powerful force that influences our buying behaviour significantly. By tapping into the positive memories customers treasure about the past, companies create a connection with their customers. It gives them the assurance to spend their money because they are receiving products in the form of happy memories which certainly will increase brand loyalty.

Farzil Hossain is a student at the Department of Marketing, Jahangirnagar University

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.