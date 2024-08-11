Prof Yunus' leadership can elevate apparel sector's brand image

The head of the interim government of Bangladesh, Nobel laureate Professor Yunus, possesses remarkable potential to significantly elevate the brand image of Bangladesh, particularly within its readymade garment sector.

Leveraging Prof Yunus's extensive network of global partners, investors, and advocates can offer invaluable support in promoting Bangladesh as a socially responsible and ethical producer of garments.

Through strategic collaborations with international organisations, international labour unions, NGOs, and businesses that share Prof Yunus's values and vision, Bangladesh can fortify its position as a trailblazer in sustainable and inclusive fashion production.

Prof Yunus's connections within the global development community can play a pivotal role in increasing awareness about Bangladesh's initiatives to enhance working conditions, advocate for fair trade practices, and empower marginalised communities within the RMG sector, thereby bolstering its brand image as a conscientious and ethical participant in the fashion industry.

We are highly optimistic about the future sustainable growth of the RMG sector under the esteemed leadership of Prof Yunus, which will ultimately contribute to the long-term prosperity and well-being of the nation and its people.

The author is the managing director of Sparrow Group