The pro-cyclicality risk of margin lending

One of the biggest challenges in the Bangladesh Stock Market is the issue of overhang margin loans. These loans have a market value significantly lower than their carrying amount. This problem originated during the market bubble in 2010, and even after 14 years, the market has not been able to overcome it.

Not only are those who have taken margin loans at risk, but also investors who have not taken such loans can be at risk as well. During market downturns, the equity balance can fall below the minimum required amount, leading to margin calls.

If clients fail to post additional margin, lenders are forced to sell the stocks, creating additional selling pressure even if the stocks are undervalued. Investors who did not take margin loans but have positions in these stocks also suffer temporary decreases in market value. And if they need urgent liquidity during this period, they often have to sell at suboptimal prices. This results in a permanent erosion of capital for the investors.

While market participants often attribute the market's challenges to factors such as political and macroeconomic instability, regulatory intervention, etc., the ultimate responsibility lies with both lenders and borrowers. Lenders and borrowers cannot absolve themselves of their lack of prudence in disbursing and availing margin loans, which has cost the market significantly over the past decade and a half.

The overall culture has remained unchanged, and market participants continue to employ the same practices that have been in place for the last 15 years. If we do not change these practices, these risks will persist and create significant barriers to the market's development.

Margin lending carries a significant pro-cyclicality risk that can have far-reaching consequences in financial markets. This risk arises from the nature of margin loans, which are typically backed by underlying assets like stocks. The dynamics of this risk become apparent during periods of economic expansion and increasing asset prices.

During periods of the bull market, borrowers can use their assets to secure larger loans as the value of their collateral increases. This increased access to funds can drive further investment, contributing to the expansionary phase of the market cycle.

However, during economic downturns or market corrections, the value of collateral can decline, leading to a sharp decline in investors' equity value and potential margin calls. Liquidity also decreases during these periods. Therefore, borrowers and lenders are exposed to both equity market risk and liquidity risk.

Even if lenders want to sell shares to recover the loan amount and protect against non-performing loans, they are unable to do so due to a lack of market liquidity.

Margin lenders, such as brokers and merchant bankers, face a double challenge. Non-performing loans erode their capital, while the significant decrease in market liquidity affects the commission income of shareholders and merchant bankers.

Let me illustrate the issue with some simple numbers.

For instance, a client brings a Tk1 crore deposit to a broker who opens an account and decides to disburse a Tk1 crore margin loan at a 15% annual interest rate. With a purchasing power of Tk2 crore, the client purchases two shares, each costing Tk20, with equal allocation. This means the client buys 5 lac shares of share A and 5 lac shares of share B.

Assuming both shares' value increases to Tk30 within one month, the client's equity value rises to Tk2 crore, not considering commission expenses and interest.

These amounts will be insignificant compared to the abnormal growth in equity. Now, the jubilant client can access a Tk2 crore loan with a 1:1 equity-to-loan ratio. The client requests another Tk1 crore loan, and lenders are also pleased to disburse such a loan with a linear projection of the market and liquidity condition far into the future.

Now, the client buys another 5 lac shares of share C at Tk20, and the client's total portfolio value is Tk4 crore, with equity value at 2 crore and loan value at 2 crore, not accounting for commission expenses and interest expenses.

Assume that over the next five months, all three stocks will decline by 40%, and the client's equity will only be Tk25 lac after adjusting for the loss of market value and interest rates. In fact, the equity value is even lower when considering the commission expenses.

If the stocks are down by only 46%, the client loses all the equity, and lenders are at risk of losing their capital as well. This has a multiplier effect on the market and equity, and in such scenarios, markets experience prolonged periods of downturn with a loss of liquidity.

It is common for clients who take margin loans to have highly concentrated portfolios, often with only one or two shares. These examples demonstrate an excessive risk appetite, and many borrowers and lenders lack proper risk management knowledge, tools, and policies.

Herein lies the pro-cyclicality risk of margin lending. During economic downturns, the forced liquidation of collateral can exacerbate market downturns and contribute to a downward spiral. The selling pressure created by lenders can lead to further declines in asset prices, triggering more margin calls and forcing borrowers into additional selling. This vicious cycle can amplify market volatility and deepen the impact of economic downturns.



To mitigate the pro-cyclicality risk associated with margin lending, prudent risk management practices are crucial.

Borrowers should understand that a margin loan is not for everyone. In fact, for the vast majority of our market participants, who have illusory financial and risk management knowledge, availing of margin loans is a suboptimal choice. Our margin regulation cannot distinguish a low risk customer from a high risk one.

For example, an investor with good investment and risk management knowledge and a significant amount of liquid assets and income may survive market downturns by posting additional margins. On the other hand, an investor with no other regular savings or assets is in a vulnerable situation and can lose everything in a very short period of time by availing of a margin loan.

There are no credit scoring guidelines in our margin rule. Those margin loans should not add additional exposures as the market goes up. Rather, they should reduce the margin loan exposure as the market goes up and becomes overvalued and temporarily increase exposure when the market goes down and becomes undervalued. This is a counter-cyclical strategy. A simple counter-cyclical strategy for a pro-cyclical problem can mitigate some risks.

For lenders, it is also unwise to provide margin loans to clients who rely solely on their stock market portfolio without additional savings and resources. Many lenders lack proper risk management policies, tools, guidelines, and human capital to effectively monitor and manage their margin loan portfolios.

In some brokerage houses, front-line workers increase margin loans for clients upon request during market hours, making it challenging for top management to oversee, due to a lack of software and operational guidelines.

While some brokerage houses have developed order management system software, these solutions often focus on the front-end. Without integrated back-office risk management solutions, these risks cannot be optimally managed, and the investments may not yield optimal returns.

The tendency to increase margin loans is driven by the belief that strict risk management policies will significantly reduce commission income. However, anecdotal evidence and logic demonstrate that the capital loss from non-performing margin loans can exceed several years' worth of commission income.

Furthermore, lenders and borrowers should exercise caution and thoroughly assess the potential risks associated with margin lending. It is crucial for them to evaluate their capacity to withstand market volatility and potential declines in asset prices. By maintaining adequate buffers and having contingency plans in place, they can effectively mitigate the negative impacts of pro-cyclicality risk.

Md Nafeez Al Tarik is the Managing Director of Dhaka Bank Securities Limited.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.