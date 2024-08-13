Prioritising education system reform in Bangladesh

Illustration: TBS

Education serves as a crucial foundation for the development of any nation, underpinning economic advancement, social improvement, and political stability. In Bangladesh, although notable progress has been achieved in broadening access to education, especially at the primary level, significant challenges persist that must be addressed to reform the education system to effectively cater to the demands of the 21st century. This discussion will examine the current state of the education system in Bangladesh.

Despite efforts to enhance educational access, issues related to the quality and equity of education continue to be significant concerns. A major challenge confronting the education system in Bangladesh is the inadequate quality of education across all levels. Even with rising enrollment figures, many students struggle to develop essential skills, particularly in literacy and numeracy. Various assessments indicate that the performance of Bangladeshi students in these critical areas falls below the global average.

This situation can be attributed to several factors, including outdated curricula, ineffective pedagogical approaches, and insufficient resources. The curriculum has frequently been criticised for being excessively theoretical and not aligned with labour market requirements. Additionally, teachers, particularly in rural regions, often lack adequate training and are not sufficiently compensated, which adversely impacts their motivation and effectiveness.

Bangladesh has made commendable advancements in boosting enrollment rates, particularly at the primary level. Nevertheless, disparities in access to quality education continue to pose challenges. Children from low-income households, rural areas, and marginalised groups, including ethnic minority populations and individuals with disabilities, frequently encounter obstacles to education.

The quality of education is intrinsically linked to the calibre of teachers. In Bangladesh, a significant number of educators do not receive adequate training or opportunities for professional growth. Existing teacher training programmes are frequently outdated and do not provide the necessary skills to address the challenges of contemporary education.

Furthermore, the teaching profession in Bangladesh is often undervalued, characterised by low salaries and limited prospects for career advancement. This lack of motivation has resulted in a deficit of qualified teachers, especially in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM).

Global experiences can play a vital role in reforming the education system. Countries such as Malaysia, South Korea, Singapore, and Vietnam offer valuable insights.

Malaysia's education system has experienced considerable transformation over the years, with a primary focus on enhancing educational quality while ensuring equitable access for all. A key objective in Malaysia is to elevate the quality of education across all levels. This involves overhauling the curriculum to align it with the current global landscape, promoting critical thinking, creativity, and problem-solving skills instead of mere rote learning.

The government has also prioritised the enhancement of teacher quality through ongoing professional development and improved training programmes. Additionally, initiatives aimed at boosting English language proficiency among students are a significant aspect of Malaysia's educational strategy.

In South Korea, initiatives are underway to foster creativity and innovation within the education sector. These initiatives encompass modifications to the curriculum that prioritise critical thinking, problem-solving, and project-based learning methodologies. Educational institutions are being urged to expand their offerings in the arts and humanities, complementing the traditional emphasis on science and mathematics.

Additionally, the government is striving to diminish the dependence on standardised assessments and private tutoring by implementing more comprehensive evaluation methods and enhancing vocational education opportunities. A significant aspect of these reforms is the effort to create a more balanced curriculum that incorporates increased physical education and extracurricular activities.

Additionally, Singapore's educational framework is frequently recognised as one of the most exemplary globally. The current reform initiatives in Singapore emphasise lifelong learning and the development of character. The government is also channelling resources into fostering innovation within educational settings. This includes the integration of advanced technology into teaching practices and the promotion of pedagogical strategies that are centred on students and inquiry-based learning.

Vietnam is actively engaged in revamping its educational curriculum to align it with the requirements of the 21st century. The emphasis is shifting away from rote memorisation and towards the cultivation of critical thinking, creativity, and practical skills. Additionally, there is a strong focus on enhancing teacher quality through professional development initiatives.

In light of the challenges faced by Bangladesh and informed by global best practices, several strategies can be considered:

Curriculum modernisation: A critical area for reform in Bangladesh's education system is the modernisation of its curriculum. The existing curriculum has been criticised for being outdated and excessively theoretical, lacking sufficient focus on critical thinking, problem-solving, and practical skills. Modernising the curriculum would entail the inclusion of digital literacy, environmental education, and life skills training, while also promoting STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education.

Enhancing vocational and technical education: Bangladesh is characterised by a youthful and expanding population, presenting a significant challenge in generating employment opportunities for this group. Relying solely on traditional academic education fails to address the varied requirements of the labour market. There is an increasing necessity for vocational and technical education that provides students with practical skills relevant to employment.

Reforming this sector entails revising the curriculum to align with industry demands, increasing the number of vocational training centres, and establishing collaborations between educational institutions and industries. Such measures will not only alleviate youth unemployment but also contribute to the nation's economic development by cultivating a skilled workforce that satisfies labour market needs.

Teacher training and professional development: The calibre of education is fundamentally connected to the proficiency of teachers. In Bangladesh, there exists a notable deficiency in teacher training and professional development. It is imperative to invest in these areas. This investment should encompass both pre-service and in-service training, emphasising contemporary teaching methods, effective classroom management, and the incorporation of technology into education. By equipping teachers with essential skills and knowledge, the overall standard of education can be markedly enhanced.

Incorporation of technology in education: The incorporation of technology in education has become essential rather than optional. To establish a robust educational framework, it is vital to integrate technology across all educational levels. This integration involves ensuring that both students and teachers have access to digital devices and dependable internet connectivity, creating digital resources that enhance the curriculum, and training educators to utilise technology effectively within the classroom.

Promoting Research and Higher Education: To enhance its position in the global value chain, Bangladesh must prioritise investments in research and higher education. Reforms should aim to increase funding for higher education, create a supportive environment for research and innovation, and promote collaborations between academic institutions and industries.

The transformation of Bangladesh's education system is imperative for the nation's sustainable development. By focusing on modernising curricula, improving teacher training, ensuring equitable access, integrating technology, enhancing vocational education, fostering research, and implementing effective governance, Bangladesh can establish an education system that addresses the needs of its populace while preparing the country for success in an increasingly interconnected world.

Investing in education equates to investing in the future. As Bangladesh progresses towards achieving middle-income status, it is crucial to reform the education system to guarantee that every citizen has the chance to contribute to and benefit from the nation's advancement. Immediate action is essential.

Dr Mohammad Kamrul Hasan. Sketch: TBS

Dr Mohammad Kamrul Hasan is a Public Administration researcher and practitioner. [email protected]

